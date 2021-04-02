The lockdown at the US Capitol has been lifted

The lockdown at the US Capitol following an attack on police officers nearby has been lifted.
Loudspeakers at the US Capitol alerted staff moments ago that the "lockdown due to the external threat has concluded — continue to follow police direction."
White House says President is "aware" of Capitol incident
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said President Biden is "aware" of the Capitol incident.
Biden is not in the White House. He arrived at Camp David at 12:53 p.m. ET where he is spending the Easter weekend.
Psaki made the comments to a pool reporter.
Staff on Capitol Hill still can't leave the building
Moments after the US Capitol Police concluded its press conference, a notice was sent to staff on Capitol Hill reading in part:
"The external security threat located at all of the U.S. Capitol Campus Buildings has been neutralized, but the USCP is continuing to investigate out of an abundance of caution and there is still no entry or exit permitted at this time."
Pelosi orders US Capitol flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of slain officer
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has ordered the flags at the US Capitol to be flown at half-staff due to the death of a Capitol Police officer in today's attack near the building, Pelosi's deputy chief of staff tweeted.
Acting Metropolitan Police chief says attack doesn't "appear to be terrorism related"
Robert Contee, acting chief of the Metropolitan Police Department, said the attack near the US Capitol today "does not appear to be terrorism related."
"It does not appear to be terrorism related. But obviously we'll continue to investigate to see if there is some type of nexus along those lines," he said at a news conference Friday.
Acting police chief: “This has been an extremely difficult time for Capitol Police”
Yogananda Pittman, acting chief of the US Capitol Police, asked for prayers this afternoon moments after sharing that a Capitol Police officer had died after a vehicular attack on US Capitol grounds earlier in the day.
"I just ask that the public continue to keep US Capitol police and their families in your prayers," she said.
The officer who was killed today is the second to die in the line of duty this year. Capitol Police officer, Brian D. Sicknick, died a day after the Capitol riot on Jan. 6 "due to injuries sustained while on-duty," the Capitol Police said in a statement. Two officers died by suicide after responding to the riot.
"This has been an extremely difficult time for US Capitol police after the events of January 6, and now the events that have occurred here today," she continued. "So I ask that you keep our US Capitol police family in your thoughts and prayers."
"It has been an extremely difficult and challenging year for us but we will get through this," she added at the end of the conference.
Officer injured in attack has died, police chief says
One of the two officers injured in Friday's attack near the US Capitol building has died, according to Acting US Capitol Police Chief Yogananda D. Pittman. The officer's name was not released.
"I just ask that the public continue to keep US Capitol Police and their families in your prayers," she said.
"This has been an extremely difficult time for US Capitol Police after the events of Jan. 6 and now the events that have occurred here today. So I ask that you keep our US Capitol Police family in your thoughts and prayers," Pittman added.
Acting US Capitol Police chief describes what happened on Capitol Hill this afternoon
Yogananda Pittman, acting chief of the US Capitol Police, laid bare the details leading to the incident that occurred at about 1:02 p.m. ET today on Capitol Hill.
"The suspect entered what we refer to as the north barricade of the Capitol. The suspect rammed his car into two of our officers and then hit the north barricade barrier," Pittman said during a news conference this afternoon. "At such time the suspect exited the vehicle with a knife in hand. Our officers then engaged that suspect. He did not respond to verbal commands."
Pittman added: "The suspect did start lunging toward US Capitol Police officers, at which time US Capitol Police officers fired upon the suspect. At this time the suspect has been pronounced deceased."
Two US Capitol Police officers were taken to two different hospitals with injuries and one has died, Pittman said.
