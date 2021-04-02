The lockdown at the US Capitol has been lifted

Yogananda Pittman, acting chief of the US Capitol Police, asked for prayers this afternoon moments after sharing that a Capitol Police officer had died after a vehicular attack on US Capitol grounds earlier in the day.

"I just ask that the public continue to keep US Capitol police and their families in your prayers," she said.

The officer who was killed today is the second to die in the line of duty this year. Capitol Police officer, Brian D. Sicknick, died a day after the Capitol riot on Jan. 6 "due to injuries sustained while on-duty," the Capitol Police said in a statement. Two officers died by suicide after responding to the riot.

"This has been an extremely difficult time for US Capitol police after the events of January 6, and now the events that have occurred here today," she continued. "So I ask that you keep our US Capitol police family in your thoughts and prayers."

"It has been an extremely difficult and challenging year for us but we will get through this," she added at the end of the conference.