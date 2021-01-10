2 Virginia police officers are on administrative leave after attending event at Capitol last Wednesday

Two Rocky Mount, Virginia, police officers are on administrative leave after attending an event in Washington, DC, last Wednesday, according to the Rocky Mount Police Department.
The two off-duty officers were present at an event in DC on Wednesday, a statement the department released on Sunday said.
“The Town of Rocky Mount fully supports all lawful expressions of freedom of speech and assembly by its employees but does not condone the unlawful acts that occurred that day. Based on the available information, the Police Department has notified federal authorities and the individuals that were present at the event are on administrative leave pending review.”
Rocky Mount is located about 25 miles south of Roanoke, Virginia.
On Friday night, the Seattle Police Department had placed at least two officers on administrative leave while officials investigate whether they took part in Wednesday's deadly riot at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, the department's chief, Adrian Diaz, said in a statement.