Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer urged the Senate on Thursday to pass legislation to establish a bipartisan independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection, as the chamber will soon take a procedural vote to advance the measure, though it does not currently have enough Republican votes to pass.

Schumer called Jan. 6 "one of the lowest moments in our democracy," noting the lives lost and members of law enforcement who were injured in the violent insurrection.

"More than half of the Republican Party now believes that 2020 elections were rigged, and that Joe Biden isn’t the actual President of the United States. Republican state legislatures across the country captured by Donald Trump’s big lie are tripping over themselves to restrict access to the ballot box," he said.

He expressed the need to find the truth, restore faith in elections and "put a stop to this cancer in the Republican Party," calling a bipartisan independent commission to investigate Jan. 6 "exactly what the doctor ordered."

Schumer dismissed Republican arguments against the Jan. 6 commission legislation, saying "the truth of the matter seems to be that Senate Republicans oppose the commission because they fear that it might upset Donald Trump, and their party’s midterm messaging."

"Well, too bad. This is too important. For the sake of Americans faith in our democracy, there must be a full, thorough and trusted account of what happened on January the sixth. Senate Republicans must decide if they’re on the side of truth, or on the side of Donald Trump’s big lie," he later added.