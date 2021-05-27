Follow CNN Politics
The latest on Congress as Capitol riot commission faces key Senate vote

By Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner, Melissa Mahtani and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 11:06 a.m. ET, May 27, 2021
3 min ago

Schumer urges Senate to pass Jan. 6 commission bill, saying it is "exactly what the doctor ordered"

From CNN's Ali Zaslav and Ali Main

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer urged the Senate on Thursday to pass legislation to establish a bipartisan independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection, as the chamber will soon take a procedural vote to advance the measure, though it does not currently have enough Republican votes to pass.

Schumer called Jan. 6 "one of the lowest moments in our democracy," noting the lives lost and members of law enforcement who were injured in the violent insurrection.

"More than half of the Republican Party now believes that 2020 elections were rigged, and that Joe Biden isn’t the actual President of the United States. Republican state legislatures across the country captured by Donald Trump’s big lie are tripping over themselves to restrict access to the ballot box," he said.

He expressed the need to find the truth, restore faith in elections and "put a stop to this cancer in the Republican Party," calling a bipartisan independent commission to investigate Jan. 6 "exactly what the doctor ordered."

Schumer dismissed Republican arguments against the Jan. 6 commission legislation, saying "the truth of the matter seems to be that Senate Republicans oppose the commission because they fear that it might upset Donald Trump, and their party’s midterm messaging."

"Well, too bad. This is too important. For the sake of Americans faith in our democracy, there must be a full, thorough and trusted account of what happened on January the sixth. Senate Republicans must decide if they’re on the side of truth, or on the side of Donald Trump’s big lie," he later added.

2 min ago

McConnell doubles down on opposition to commission ahead of expected procedural vote

From CNN's Ali Main with Ali Zaslav

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell doubled down Thursday morning on his opposition to the establishment of a commission to investigate Jan. 6 in response to a statement from Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin accusing the Republican leader of playing politics with the issue.

"We all saw what happened. We were witnesses. We were under assault by the insurrection. So, we know what happened," McConnell said before going on to note the ongoing investigation the Justice Department and the upcoming report by Senate committees that will recommend security updates at the US Capitol.

"That is the answer to the problem. If we set up this commission, I think the basic goal of our Democratic friends is to keep relitigating in public what happened back on January 6, rather than getting to a quick solution through arrests of those who did it, and security adjustments to make sure it never happens again," he continued.

In a statement first released to CNN's Dana Bash, Manchin said McConnell, "has made this his political position, thinking it will help his 2022 elections."

Some more background: Senate Republicans are expected to block on Thursday a bill to create a commission to investigate the pro-Trump riot at the US Capitol.

The House-passed legislation aims to create a 10-person panel to figure out what happened, including the law enforcement's "preparedness and response," and then report recommendations in order "to prevent future acts of targeted violence and domestic terrorism."

CNN's Alex Rogers, Manu Raju and Ted Barrett contributed reporting to this post.

1 min ago

Romney says if GOP blocks commission: "Republicans would be seen as not wanting to let the truth come out"

From CNN's Manu Raju

GOP Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, who plans to vote for the Jan. 6 commission bill, said Wednesday that blocking the bill would reflect “not well” on GOP.

“I think the perception is on the part of the public that the January 6 Commission just trying to get to the truth of what happened, and that Republicans would be seen as not wanting to let the truth come out. I don't believe that's what's the motivation but I think that's the perception,” he told CNN.

The bill would require at least 10 Senate Republicans to vote with all 50 members of the Democratic caucus in order to pass the legislation and send it to President Biden's desk.

The overwhelming majority of GOP senators are expected to filibuster the measure and a handful have suggested they could support the measure if there were changes made. The bill passed in the House last week, with 35 Republican members voting for the commission.

CNN's Jamie Gangel contributed reporting to this post.

5 min ago

Mother of fallen Capitol Police officer: "I just couldn't stay quiet anymore"

From CNN's Kristin Wilson

Gladys Sicknick, the mother of fallen US Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, said that she is hopeful her meetings with GOP senators today will change their minds on whether to vote for a Jan. 6 commission.

"I hope so. I hope so. Brian had a work ethic second to none. He was just there for our country,” she said. “He was just doing his job and he got caught up in it’s very sad.”

She said she usually “stays in the background, but I just couldn’t stay quiet anymore.”

Sicknick is meeting with more than a dozen members of the Senate ahead of their vote on whether to set up a commission to investigate what happened on Jan. 6.

She was joined by her son’s longtime girlfriend, Sandra Garza, DC Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone, United States Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn, and former Congresswoman Barbara Comstock.

“We are just so thankful to Senator Romney and his support,” Garza said after their meeting with the Utah Senator, who supports the commission. “We just don’t want other people to get harmed or for this to happen again.”

Garza said members who are considering voting against the legislation should “look at the footage of what happened, it’s very obvious it wasn’t a peaceful day.”

“If January sixth didn’t happen, Brian would still be here,” Dunn said.

And from outside GOP Sen. Ron Johnson’s office she said her message to him was:

“Just look at the footage of all these people went through, and all these police officers did to make them safe, to keep them safe.”

She said “yes I did” call the congressional inaction a slap in the face, as she wrote in her letter.

“Because they put their lives on the line,” she said.

Watch her remarks:

25 min ago

Manchin to CNN on Jan. 6 commission: "There is no excuse for any Republican to vote against this"

From CNN's Dana Bash and Kristin Wilson

Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, tells CNN he is upset with Republican senators who are refusing to vote for the formation of the Jan. 6 commission.

“There is no excuse for any Republican to vote against this commission since Democrats have agreed to everything they asked for. McConnell has made this his political position, thinking it will help his 2022 elections. They do not believe the truth will set you free, so they continue to live in fear,” Manchin said. 

Manchin later said his statement to CNN “really wasn’t fiery. It’s just honest,” and that he just wants to get the truth out.

“That really wasn’t fiery. It’s just honest. And I’m hoping we have enough good Republican friends that look at it from the standpoint and want to get the truth out,” he said. But he insisted he’s not upset.

“I’m not upset. I’m just basically, the Democrats have basically given everything they asked for any impediment they would have been there and there’s no reason not to now. Unless you just don’t want to hear the truth," he said.

He would not answer any question on whether he’d reconsider his stance on the filibuster. Manchin, who is a key swing vote in the Senate, has previously said he would not back a nuclear option, or a rules change to overcome an expected GOP filibuster, to get the commission bill passed. 

So far, only three — Sens. Mitt Romney of Utah, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska — have expressed their support for advancing the legislation, and Democrats need at least 10 Republicans to pass the bill.

32 min ago

Key things to know about the Jan. 6 commission bill the Senate is set to vote on today

From CNN's Jeremy Herb, Ryan Nobles and Annie Grayer

The House voted to approve legislation on May 19 to create an independent and bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

The final vote was 252 to 175, with 35 Republicans joining Democrats in supporting the legislation. The bill now faces a vote in the Senate.

The top Democrat and Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee struck a deal earlier this month to create the commission, breaking a months-long logjam between House leaders about how to structure the independent panel.

House Homeland Security Chair Bennie Thompson of Mississippi and the panel's ranking Republican, Rep. John Katko of New York, announced on Friday they had reached an agreement for the panel that would be modeled after the 9/11 Commission.

Here are key things to know about the commission:

  • The commission proposed by Thompson and Katko would include a 10-member panel.
  • Half of the commission would be appointed by Democratic congressional leaders, including the chair, and half by Republicans, including the vice chair.
  • The panel will have the power to issue subpoenas if they are signed off by both the chair and vice chair, according to a summary released by the committee.
  • The commission would be tasked with issuing a final report by the end of this year, making it a quick timeline for the panel to put out a final product.

Supporters of the plan will need at least 10 Republicans in the Senate to join all 50 Democrats in the chamber in order to overcome a 60-vote filibuster and pass the bill.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, like House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, said he is opposes the commission. Pelosi has strongly suggested that she would approve a select committee in the House to investigate what led to the Jan. 6 insurrection if a vote to form the commission fails in the Senate.