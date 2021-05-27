Greg Nash/Pool/Getty Images

The bill to establish a 9/11-style commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol attack would require at least 10 Senate Republicans to vote with all 50 members of the Democratic caucus in order to pass the legislation and send it to President Biden's desk.

The overwhelming majority of GOP senators are expected to filibuster the measure, and only three GOP senators have stated they will vote to advance the legislation.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine said yesterday that she would vote Thursday on a procedural motion to begin debate on the bill. She is doing so in order to be able to offer an amendment to make changes to the bill, according to her spokesperson Annie Clark.

Collins opposes how the House-passed bill structured the staff hiring process, arguing it favors Democrats, and wants to shorten the time the commission can work after it issues its report at the end of the year.

Collins joins two other GOP senators, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Mitt Romney of Utah, in publicly stating they will vote to advance the legislation, meaning it is almost certain to fail when the vote happens sometime today.

The bill says the Jan. 6 panel would be made up of 10 commissioners, selected evenly between the two parties, and they would have joint subpoena power to look into the Jan. 6 attack and the "influencing factors" behind it. They would have to report their findings by the end of the year.

Sen. Joe Manchin implored GOP senators to get behind the bill, but has bluntly said he wouldn't support any effort to gut the filibuster if Republicans succeed in blocking the measure. Manchin, the West Virginia Democrat and crucial swing vote in the 50-50 Senate, has long said that he would not torpedo the Senate's rule to require 60 votes to overcome a legislative filibuster, something he believes is designed to force consensus in the polarized body.