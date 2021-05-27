Republicans leaders believe there will be some defections in the ranks but don’t believe there will be 10 to break a filibuster blocking the Jan. 6 commission bill from advancing, according to GOP sources familiar with the matter.
They say that the case they’ve made to their members has taken hold: That the commission would be used for political gain by Democrats and would undercut their efforts to take back the majority.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has told this to colleagues at a closed-door meeting this week, and he has reiterated that message publicly, the sources said.
“I’ve made my position pretty clear,” McConnell told CNN when asked if he were lobbying his colleagues hard on this.
And in a key sign this is going down, GOP Sen. Shelley Moore Capito just told CNN she is a NO on the Jan. 6 commission bill. Says the issue has been “too politicized.”