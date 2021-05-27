Senate GOP whip says there aren't 60 votes to advance Jan. 6 commission bill today

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Senate Minority Whip John Thune told CNN that Republicans have the votes to filibuster the Jan. 6 commission bill when it comes up for a procedural vote later today. He plans to vote to block the measure.

Asked if there would be 10 Republicans who might break ranks, Thune said, "I don't believe there will be in its current form — in the House-passed version."

"I think there are some issues with the commission, some flaws in the way it's designed that it's going to make it hard to get 10 Republicans to vote for it," he added.

Thune said that his office "is trying to coordinate" a meeting with the late Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick's mother, who is on Capitol Hill to lobby Republicans to back the commission.

Thune also said that a "deal is coming together" on the bipartisan Endless Frontier Act for a final series of votes on amendments before final passage later today. He said he didn't expect Republicans to use all their debate time that could drag out the floor debate until the weekend.

"It's still fluid. But it looks more likely, it will come together in the next hour or so."

After that, the Senate is expected to proceed to the Jan. 6 commission bill.