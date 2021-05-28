Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Friday morning that he expects several GOP senators to continue their speeches today – which are delaying final passage of the China competition bill.

But he pledged they have every intention of sticking it out “until the job is done” and the Senate passes the bipartisan legislation.

He did not say anything in his floor remarks about timing on the Jan. 6 commission bill.

Some background: Republican senators delayed passage of a massive bill designed to increase American competitiveness with China, which in turn delayed a key procedural vote on a bill to create an independent panel to investigate the Jan. 6 riot on the US Capitol.

The Senate adjourned just before 3 a.m. ET today after at least eight Republicans requested time to speak on the floor overnight — for up to an hour each — to voice their objections to the legislative package aimed at China, known as "the US Innovation and Competition Act." Those GOP senators slammed what they said is a rushed process to make last-minute changes they have yet to review.