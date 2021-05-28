Go There: CNN will be live from Capitol Hill, answering your questions about the expected vote
The Jan. 6 commission vote is still expected to fall short of the 60 votes it needs to advance.
The refusal of at least 10 Republican senators to vote for the commission underscores the deep partisan divide that has emerged over the insurrection earlier this year and it comes at a crucial time for Capitol Hill, where Democrats are struggling to advance President Biden's agenda.
CNN's Jessica Dean will be live from Capitol Hill with the latest. What questions do you have for her?
10 min ago
Schumer says the Senate will finish the China bill, which delayed key commission vote, today
From CNN's Ali Zaslav and Ted Barrett
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Friday morning that he expects several GOP senators to continue their speeches today – which are delaying final passage of the China competition bill.
But he pledged they have every intention of sticking it out “until the job is done” and the Senate passes the bipartisan legislation.
He did not say anything in his floor remarks about timing on the Jan. 6 commission bill.
The Senate adjourned just before 3 a.m. ET today after at least eight Republicans requested time to speak on the floor overnight — for up to an hour each — to voice their objections to the legislative package aimed at China, known as "the US Innovation and Competition Act." Those GOP senators slammed what they said is a rushed process to make last-minute changes they have yet to review.
28 min ago
Murkowski whacks Senate GOP colleagues for plans to block Jan. 6 commission bill
From CNN's Manu Raju
Sen. Lisa Murkowski, one of a handful of Republicans who backs the Jan. 6 commission bill, took aim at her GOP colleagues tonight for moving to block the measure — and was critical of the rationale by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell that such a commission could prove politically problematic for the GOP ahead of the 2022 midterms.
"To be making a decision for the short term political gain at the expense of understanding and acknowledging what was in front of us, on January 6, I think we need to look at that critically," she said.
"Is that really what this is about is everything is just one election cycle after another? Or are we going to acknowledge that as a country that is based on these principles of democracy that we hold so dear. .. One of those is that we have free and fair elections, and we respect the results of those elections and we allow for a peaceful transition of power. I kind of want that to endure beyond just one election," she continued.
Murkowski also spoke about her conversation with the mother of fallen US Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, and was asked about worries Republicans might have about enduring Trump's wrath if they back the commission. She said some of her colleagues "don't want to rock the boat."
Some more background: Last week, the House passed the bill 252-175, with 35 Republicans joining Democrats. Two Democratic senators — Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona — have publicly urged Senate Republican senators to also back the bill.
But only three GOP senators — Murkowski, Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah and Susan Collins of Maine — have so far expressed their support for advancing the legislation, and Democrats need 10. The vast majority of the 50 Senate Republicans are expected to oppose it.
CNN's Alex Rogers and Ted Barrett contributed reporting to this post.
1 hr 4 min ago
Here's a reminder of what the Jan. 6 commission would do if it passes in Congress
From CNN's Alex Rogers, Manu Raju and Ted Barrett
Senate Republicans are expected to block a bill creating a commission to investigate the pro-Trump riot at the US Capitol on Jan. 6, preventing a high-profile probe into the attack that led to the deaths of five people and about 140 police officers injured.
The timing of the vote to create the independent panel is still not known because it's unclear how long Republicans will drag out the fight over another unrelated bill. The Senate adjourned just before 3 a.m. ET and was expected to resume around 9 a.m. ET.
Despite the delay, the commission vote is still expected to fall short of the 60 votes it needs to advance.
Here's how the commission would work, if it were passed in Congress:
The panel would attempt to find bipartisan consensus. The Democratic and Republican leaders of the House and Senate evenly split the selection of its 10 members.
A subpoena can only be issued to compel witness testimony if it has the support of the majority of members, or if the commission's chairperson, chosen by Democrats, and the vice-chairperson, chosen by Republicans, come to an agreement.
The commission is also required to submit to the President and Congress a final report by the end of 2021 and dissolve 60 days thereafter — about nine months before the 2022 elections.
The refusal of at least 10 Republican senators to vote for the commission underscores the deeply partisan divide that has emerged over the insurrection earlier this year and comes at a crucial time for Capitol Hill where Democrats are struggling to advance President Biden's agenda. Some Democrats are citing the resistance by Republicans as a sign for why the Senate should blow up the 60-vote threshold to pass most legislation, given the narrowly divided chamber.
While some Republicans said months ago that a 9/11-type commission into the security of the Capitol was a necessity, they've since argued that it wouldn't yield any new information amid other law enforcement investigations and arrests. Their opposition has infuriated Democrats, who assert that Republicans are trying to protect themselves ahead of the midterm elections.
Read more about where things stand in the Senate here.
1 hr 8 min ago
The mother of the Capitol officer who died after the riot wants GOP senators to vote for commission
From CNN's Jamie Gangel
The mother of fallen US Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick met with more than a dozen Republican senators yesterday, urging them to vote to establish a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection. But even after those meetings, which two sources familiar said were cordial, most of the senators told her they wouldn't be changing their minds, likely leaving the commission short of the 10 Republican votes needed to pass.
Most GOP senators made it clear to Gladys Sicknick, her son's girlfriend Sandra Garza, Capitol Hill Police Officer Harry Dunn and DC Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone that they don't want a commission to investigate what happened that day, underscoring the deeply partisan divide that has emerged over the insurrection and once again illuminating the GOP's fealty to former President Donald Trump.
Earlier in the day, Sicknick had told reporters that she hoped her meetings would sway Republicans.
"I hope so. I hope so. Brian had a work ethic second to none. He was just there for our country," she said. "He just was doing his job and he got caught up in it. And it's very sad."
"This is why I'm here today," she added. "Usually I'm staying in the background, and I just couldn't stay quiet anymore."
But the meetings, according to a source familiar with them, were "very hard" for Sicknick, who — along with Garza — wore a necklace with some of her son's ashes in them.
1 hr 18 min ago
We still don't know when senators could vote on the Jan. 6 bill. Here's why.
From CNN's Manu Raju
The vote timing in the Senate today is still not known.
That’s because when they get back in at 9 a.m. ET, the GOP can yield back debate time or continue to run out the clock. Once they either yield back or run out clock, there are four votes related to China bill.
After last China bill procedural vote today, the GOP will have to decide whether to yield back debate time or continue using up to 30 hours of debate.
Then there will be final passage of the China bill.
Then it's the Jan. 6 procedural vote.
As with anything in the Senate, this all can happen quickly with an agreement, or itcan drag out if any one senator objects and wants to slow things down.
1 hr 31 min ago
Senators were working until 3 a.m. ET, but they didn't get to a key vote on the Jan. 6 commission
From CNN's Ryan Nobles, Ted Barrett and Manu Raju
Republican senators have delayed passage of a massive bill designed to increase American competitiveness with China, and that means a key procedural vote on a bill to create an independent panel to investigate the Jan. 6 riot on the US Capitol has been delayed until later today.
The timing of the vote to create the independent panel is still not known because it's unclear how long Republicans will drag out the fight over the previous bill. The Senate adjourned just before 3 a.m. ET and was expected to resume around 9 a.m. ET.
At least eight Republicans requested time to speak on the floor overnight — for up to an hour each — to voice their objections to the legislative package aimed at China, known as "the US Innovation and Competition Act," and those GOP senators slammed what they said is a rushed process to make last-minute changes they have yet to review.
Three senators spoke late last night and early Friday morning — Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana, and Sen. Rick Scott of Florida — before the Senate adjourned, meaning there are at least five senators who will likely speak when the Senate resumes.