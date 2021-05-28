Two senators — one Democrat and one Republican — say there is anger and frustration on both sides at their colleagues who are holding up votes and dragging out the Senate voting process, since the votes on both the Jan. 6 commission bill and an unrelated bill (that's currently delaying getting to the commission bill) are inevitable.

The key vote on the commission was expected as early as Thursday, but due to the order of Senate procedure, that vote had to wait until the previous legislation was cleared. Republican senators have delayed overnight passage of a massive bill designed to increase American competitiveness with China, and that means the key procedural vote on a bill to create the Jan. 6 commission has to wait.

“Horsesh*t,” one senior GOP senator said today.

As he entered the Senate, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said when asked how long today’s session will take: “You’ll have to ask the folks who feel compelled to speak.”

Asked by CNN if he thinks votes on the China bill and Jan. 6 bill will be done today, McConnell answered, "I hope so but we will see how it goes."