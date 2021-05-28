Senators were working until 3 a.m. ET, but they didn't get to a key vote on the Jan. 6 commission

Republican senators have delayed passage of a massive bill designed to increase American competitiveness with China, and that means a key procedural vote on a bill to create an independent panel to investigate the Jan. 6 riot on the US Capitol has been delayed until later today.

The timing of the vote to create the independent panel is still not known because it's unclear how long Republicans will drag out the fight over the previous bill. The Senate adjourned just before 3 a.m. ET and was expected to resume around 9 a.m. ET.

At least eight Republicans requested time to speak on the floor overnight — for up to an hour each — to voice their objections to the legislative package aimed at China, known as "the US Innovation and Competition Act," and those GOP senators slammed what they said is a rushed process to make last-minute changes they have yet to review.

Three senators spoke late last night and early Friday morning — Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana, and Sen. Rick Scott of Florida — before the Senate adjourned, meaning there are at least five senators who will likely speak when the Senate resumes.