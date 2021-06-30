Asked if he would name members to the select committee, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy responded by asking a question back: “Which select committee? We got a couple.”

CNN's Manu Raju then said the Jan. 6 select committee.

McCarthy responded: “I have to study them all,” and he walked on to the House floor for the vote.

Under the House's resolution, Pelosi will appoint eight members to the commission and McCarthy has five slots "in consultation" with Pelosi — meaning she could veto McCarthy's selections. Pelosi is also considering appointing a Republican among her eight selections, according to an aide.

Meanwhile, GOP Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio left open the possibility that he would be willing to serve on the select committee to investigate the Capitol insurrection if McCarthy eventually asks him.

“It’s up to Kevin,” Jordan said, “and I guess the Speaker.”

When pressed by CNN if he would say "yes" if asked by McCarthy — Jordan responded, “It’s totally up to Kevin.”

