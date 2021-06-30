House Republican leaders expect just a handful of defections during today’s vote to create a Democratic-led select committee in the chamber, according to GOP sources.

Several of the Republicans who backed the creation of the outside commission and voted to impeach Trump, including Reps. John Katko and Anthony Gonzalez, told CNN they are likely to vote against the committee because it’s not equally balanced between the two sides.

Thirty-five Republicans voted to create the outside commission, but it’s widely expected that fewer than 10 will support the select committee and potentially fewer than five.

GOP leaders are not formally whipping the vote but have recommended that their colleagues oppose it.