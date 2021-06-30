The House Republican conference will not use their formal whip process to influence the results of today's vote to form a select House Committee to investigate the Capitol Insurrection. However, the office of Rep. Steve Scalise will send GOP members a “leadership recommendation” to vote NO.

Lauren Fine, spokesperson for Scalise said that Republicans aren’t worried about their members breaking ranks on this measure. She said in their talks with members the “universe of support is extremely limited.”

A leadership recommendation is a message sent to members encouraging their vote, but is not as involved as a formal whip operation.

Several Republicans who voted in favor of the independent bipartisan commission have said they will not support the select committee. Among them Homeland Security Ranking Member John Katko and Rep. Anthony Gonzalez.