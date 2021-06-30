Pelosi won't say if she has decided to appoint a Republican to Jan. 6 select committee

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

At a news conference this morning focused on infrastructure, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would not say if she has decided to appoint a Republican to the select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack and if so who it would be.

The House is set to vote on a resolution to form the committee this afternoon.

“I will be making whatever statement I make about the select committee when I do and that is not right now,” she said.

When asked what she is looking for in making appointments to the panel, Pelosi said, “When I make the statement, I’ll make the statement, but what we are seeking is the truth.”

Pelosi also indicated that she stands by her earlier assertion last week that the House will not move on a bipartisan infrastructure deal until the Senate passes a reconciliation measure.