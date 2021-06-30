Follow CNN Politics
live news

Live

House to vote to establish Capitol...

live news

Live

Bill Cosby to be released from...

live news

Live

The latest on the partial building...

Live Updates

House to vote to establish Capitol riot committee

By Veronica Rocha, Melissa Macaya, Maureen Chowdhury, Melissa Mahtani and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 2:15 p.m. ET, June 30, 2021
4 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 hr 3 min ago

GOP expects only a handful of defections on select committee vote today

From CNN's Manu Raju

House Republican leaders expect just a handful of defections during today’s vote to create a Democratic-led select committee in the chamber, according to GOP sources.

Several of the Republicans who backed the creation of the outside commission and voted to impeach Trump, including Reps. John Katko and Anthony Gonzalez, told CNN they are likely to vote against the committee because it’s not equally balanced between the two sides.

Thirty-five Republicans voted to create the outside commission, but it’s widely expected that fewer than 10 will support the select committee and potentially fewer than five.

GOP leaders are not formally whipping the vote but have recommended that their colleagues oppose it.

41 min ago

House Republicans won’t whip select committee vote, but recommend members vote NO

From CNN's Ryan Nobles 

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The House Republican conference will not use their formal whip process to influence the results of today's vote to form a select House Committee to investigate the Capitol Insurrection. However, the office of Rep. Steve Scalise will send GOP members a “leadership recommendation” to vote NO. 

Lauren Fine, spokesperson for Scalise said that Republicans aren’t worried about their members breaking ranks on this measure. She said in their talks with members the “universe of support is extremely limited.” 

A leadership recommendation is a message sent to members encouraging their vote, but is not as involved as a formal whip operation. 

Several Republicans who voted in favor of the independent bipartisan commission have said they will not support the select committee. Among them Homeland Security Ranking Member John Katko and Rep. Anthony Gonzalez. 

1 hr 46 min ago

Pelosi urges House Democrats to vote for select committee in letter to members

From CNN's Annie Grayer and Kristin Wilson

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sent a letter to Democrats ahead of the vote later today to establish a select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

“It is with sadness in not having a bipartisan 9/11-type Commission, with allegiance to our oath to the Constitution and with respect for the patriotism of House Members that I request your vote for the Select Committee," Pelosi wrote in the letter. 

She also wrote: “It is clear that January 6th was not simply an attack on a building, but an attack on our very Democracy.”

More on the committee: The House's vote this afternoon will formalize the select committee that Pelosi announced last week, which she's putting in place after Senate Republicans blocked the formation of a bipartisan commission to investigate the insurrection.

Most House Republicans have criticized the select committee, accusing Democrats of creating a partisan panel that will be used to attack former President Trump. The House's select committee is expected to investigate both the security failings of the Jan. 6 attack as well as the circumstances leading up to the attack

CNN's Jeremy Herb, Manu Raju, Ryan Nobles and Annie Grayer contributed reporting to this post.

1 hr 41 min ago

Key things to know about the select committee Pelosi wants to form to investigate the Capitol riot

From CNN's Ryan Nobles and Kristin Wilson

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi introduced a resolution Monday to form a select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection, a resolution which is expected to get a vote in the chamber today and does not require Senate approval.

Pelosi chose to go the route of a select committee after Senate Republicans used a filibuster to block legislation that would've created an independent, bipartisan commission made up of members not currently serving in Congress. 

Here are key things to know about the committee the resolution would form:

  • The committee would be made up of 13 members.
  • Eight of those members will be appointed by Pelosi.
  • Five will be picked in consultation with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.
  • While Pelosi did not tip her hand as to who she plans to choose to chair or serve on the committee, an aide tells CNN that she is seriously considering a Republican as one of her eight picks.
  • This select committee will have subpoena power and will not be given a strict deadline to finish its work.

It remains to be seen how cooperative McCarthy will be. His role on Jan. 6 could be a focal point of any investigation. The California Republican called Trump as the former President's supporters stormed the Capitol and asked him to tell them to "publicly and forcefully" call off the mob. GOP Rep. Jamie Herrera Butler said McCarthy told a group of Republican members of Congress that Trump refused to do so and told McCarthy that the rioters cared more about the election results than he did.

McCarthy has yet to fully recount that phone call in public but has said multiple times that he would be willing to testify in front of the commission or committee if asked.