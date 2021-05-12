Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi listens as former acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller testifies on May 12. Bill Clark/Pool/Getty Images

Former Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller and former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen say they did not speak with former President Trump as the insurrection unfolded on Capitol Hill January 6.

When asked by Rep. Carolyn Maloney, a Democrat from New York, if former President Trump called him “to ensure the Capitol was being secured” Miller told lawmakers he did not speak with Trump because he had “all the authority” he needed to “fulfill [his] constitutional duties,” adding he didn’t speak with Trump at all that day.

Miller did say he spoke with former Vice President Mike Pence briefly, but disputed the idea that Pence told Miller to “clear the Capitol.”

“He provided insights based on his presence there and I notified him, or I informed him that by that point the District of Columbia National Guard was being fully mobilized,” he said.

Rosen also told lawmakers he did not speak with Trump that day, also citing the fact he did not need any authority to respond with federal resources.

“I think that the lack of direct communication from President Trump speaks volumes,” Maloney said.