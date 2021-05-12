Follow CNN Politics
Live Updates

House holds hearing on response to Capitol riot

By Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner, Mike Hayes and Melissa Mahtani, CNN

Updated 11:41 a.m. ET, May 12, 2021
1 min ago

Former defense secretary and former acting attorney general say they did not speak to Trump on Jan. 6

From CNN's Whitney Wild

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi listens as former acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller testifies on May 12.
Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi listens as former acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller testifies on May 12. Bill Clark/Pool/Getty Images

Former Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller and former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen say they did not speak with former President Trump as the insurrection unfolded on Capitol Hill January 6. 

When asked by Rep. Carolyn Maloney, a Democrat from New York, if former President Trump called him “to ensure the Capitol was being secured” Miller told lawmakers he did not speak with Trump because he had “all the authority” he needed to “fulfill [his] constitutional duties,” adding he didn’t speak with Trump at all that day.

Miller did say he spoke with former Vice President Mike Pence briefly, but disputed the idea that Pence told Miller to “clear the Capitol.”

“He provided insights based on his presence there and I notified him, or I informed him that by that point the District of Columbia National Guard was being fully mobilized,” he said. 

Rosen also told lawmakers he did not speak with Trump that day, also citing the fact he did not need any authority to respond with federal resources. 

“I think that the lack of direct communication from President Trump speaks volumes,” Maloney said.

9 min ago

Miller on Jan. 6 response: "This isn't a video game, where you can move forces with the flick of a thumb"

From CNN's Whitney Wild and Zachary Cohen

Pool

Former Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller told House lawmakers during his public testimony on Capitol Hill that there were several factors that influenced his reluctance to deploy military forces to the Capitol on Jan. 6.

“I want to remind you and the American public that during that time there was irresponsible commentary by the media about a possible military coup or that advisors to the President were advocating the declaration of martial law,” Miller said. 

“I was also very cognizant of the fears and concerns about the prior use of the military in June 2020 response to the protests near the White House, and just before the electoral college certification, 10 former Secretaries of Defense signed an op-ed, published in The Washington Post warning of the dangers of politicizing inappropriately, using the military," he continued.

Miller also told the committee that there are “complexities to redeploying forces in an urban environment" that also played a role.

“This isn't a video game, where you can move forces with the flick of a thumb or a movie that glosses over the logistical challenges and the time required to coordinate and synchronize with the multitude of other entities involved, or with complying with the important legal requirements involved in use of such forces,” Miller said.

As CNN has already reported, Miller was expected to tell Congress Wednesday that he was concerned sending US troops to Capitol on Jan. 6 would have encouraged the conspiracy of a possible "military coup," according to his prepared testimony obtained by CNN.

Miller maintains that no such military coup was ever going to occur under his watch but "these concerns and hysteria about them, nonetheless factored into my decisions regarding the appropriate and limited use of our Armed Forces to support civilian law enforcement during the Electoral College certification," his remarks say.

36 min ago

Rep. Maloney: No member of Congress should face punishment for speaking the truth about what happened Jan. 6

Pool

Rep. Carolyn Maloney, chair of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, opened today's hearing on the Capitol riot by urging the country to reject former President Trump's "big lie" about the 2020 election and the "violent insurrection it inspired."

She also used her remarks to praise Rep. Liz Cheney for speaking up against Trump. Cheney lost her post in the House Republican leadership this morning.

"This nation stands at a crossroads, and the path we choose will define American democracy for generations to come," Maloney said.

"No member of Congress, whether a freshman representative or House conference chair should face punishment for speaking the truth about what happened that day. As congresswoman Cheney said last night, and I quote, 'remaining silent and ignoring the lie emboldens the liar. We must speak the truth. Our election was not stolen and America has not failed,' end quote. It is time for the American people and this Congress to look at the events of January 6th and say never again," she continued.
49 min ago

Criticism of military response during Capitol riot is "unfounded," former acting defense secretary says

From CNN's Elise Hammond

Former acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller said he stands by his actions during and after the US Capitol riot on Jan. 6, testifying that those who criticized the military's response do not understand "the nature of military situations."

"Those of you with military experience or understand the nature of military deployments will recognize how rapid our response was. Criticism of the military response is unfounded and reflects inexperience with or lack of understanding of the nature of military situations, or worse, is simply a result of politics. I suspect a combination of both of these factors," he said.

Miller is testifying in front of the Committee and Oversight and Reform, which is looking into how the insurrection was handled.

Miller emphasized that the military must play a "subordinate role" when it comes to troops needed to get involved in domestic situations to support local law enforcement agencies.

"I stand by every decision I made on January 6 and the following days. I want to emphasize our nation's armed forces are to be deployed for domestic law enforcement only when all civilian assets are expended and only as an absolute last resort," he said.

He added, "This isn't a video game where you can move forces with the flick of a thumb or movie that glosses over the logistical challenges and the time required to coordinate and synchronize with the multitude of other entities involved or complying with the important legal requirements involved with the use of such forces."

1 hr 28 min ago

Former acting defense secretary will say he worried about appearance of "military coup" at Capitol on Jan. 6

From CNN's Zachary Cohen and Jeremy Herb

The House Oversight and Reform Committee is holding a hearing now on the Capitol riot.

Former acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller is expected to tell Congress Wednesday that he was concerned sending US troops to Capitol on Jan. 6 would have encouraged the conspiracy of a possible "military coup," according to his prepared testimony obtained by CNN.

Former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, at the same hearing, will reaffirm that the Justice Department did not find evidence of widespread voter fraud that could have changed the outcome of the 2020 election.

Miller, who is scheduled to testify publicly for the first time about the insurrection, also maintains that if he had sent troops to the Capitol any time before noon that day it would have "created the biggest constitutional crisis since Watergate," according to a source familiar with his thinking.

The military has been criticized for not responding faster to aid US Capitol Police in pushing back protestors.