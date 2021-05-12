Former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen at one point engaged in a tense back and forth with Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly over questions about conversations he had with then-President Trump and actions Trump might have asked his then-acting attorney general to take in regard to the 2020 election results.

“Prior to Jan. 6 were you asked or instructed by President Trump to take any action at the department to advance election fraud claims or to seek to overturn any part of the 2020 election results?” the Virginia Democrat asked.

“I can tell you what the actions of the department were,” Rosen replied, adding, “I cannot tell you consistent with my obligations today about private conversations with the President one way or the other.”

“You’re saying this is a privileged communication?” Connolly shot back.

“I’m saying that my responsibility is to tell you about the role of the Department of Justice and the actions we took,” Rosen said, to which the congressman responded: “No sir, your responsibility is to be accountable to the American people and this Congress. I can’t imagine a more critical question.”