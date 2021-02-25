Democrats have drafted a plan for the formation of a 9/11 style commission designed to investigate what led to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

A senior Democratic aide involved in the negotiations described the plan as a discussion draft to begin the process of crafting the legislation that will be used to form the group.

According to the aide, the draft calls for a commission of eleven members, outside of government that will be appointed by congressional leaders and the White House.

The "big four" leaders in Congress would each get to appoint two members, while the President would appoint three members including the chair.

Based on the current leadership make up Democrats would choose seven of the commission members and Republicans would pick four.

The commissioners would be tasked with filing their report by the end of 2021. The commission would end 60 days after the report has been issued.

While this commission is being modeled after the 9/11 commission, its work is going to be expected to be complete under a much shorter timeline. The commission formed to investigate the terrorist attacks on New York and Washington, DC was formed in November of 2002. It did not release their final report until August of 2004.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced plans to create the commission during an update on the ongoing review of Capitol Security being led by retired Lt. Gen. Russell Honore. Pelosi has promised that while the commission will draw on the experience of the 9/11 commission, it's membership will be more diverse.

"Different from 9/11. What were there, nine people? All white, one woman. It will look different," Pelosi said.

A brewing political fight over the creation of the commission has begun, however, not only on the partisan makeup of the panel but also over the scope of the probe and how the commission would examine domestic extremism.

Republicans are balking at the plan put forward by Pelosi to create the outside commission with more Democrats than Republicans, and one whose mandate they say would go beyond just the security failures of the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said on the Senate floor Wednesday that Pelosi's plan "sets the stage" for a politicized and cherry-picked inquiry into domestic violent extremism beyond Jan. 6, while House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told Pelosi in a letter this week that Congress should not include predetermined conclusions about what the commission should investigate.