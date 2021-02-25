Follow CNN Politics
House holds hearing on Capitol riot security failures

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Melissa Mahtani, Veronica Rocha and Fernando Alfonso III, CNN

Updated 9:37 a.m. ET, February 25, 2021
2 min ago

This is the 9/11 style commission Democrats want to form to investigate the insurrection

From CNN's Ryan Nobles and Jeremy Herb

Democrats have drafted a plan for the formation of a 9/11 style commission designed to investigate what led to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

A senior Democratic aide involved in the negotiations described the plan as a discussion draft to begin the process of crafting the legislation that will be used to form the group.

According to the aide, the draft calls for a commission of eleven members, outside of government that will be appointed by congressional leaders and the White House.

The "big four" leaders in Congress would each get to appoint two members, while the President would appoint three members including the chair.

Based on the current leadership make up Democrats would choose seven of the commission members and Republicans would pick four.

The commissioners would be tasked with filing their report by the end of 2021. The commission would end 60 days after the report has been issued.

While this commission is being modeled after the 9/11 commission, its work is going to be expected to be complete under a much shorter timeline. The commission formed to investigate the terrorist attacks on New York and Washington, DC was formed in November of 2002. It did not release their final report until August of 2004.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced plans to create the commission during an update on the ongoing review of Capitol Security being led by retired Lt. Gen. Russell Honore. Pelosi has promised that while the commission will draw on the experience of the 9/11 commission, it's membership will be more diverse.

"Different from 9/11. What were there, nine people? All white, one woman. It will look different," Pelosi said.

A brewing political fight over the creation of the commission has begun, however, not only on the partisan makeup of the panel but also over the scope of the probe and how the commission would examine domestic extremism.

Republicans are balking at the plan put forward by Pelosi to create the outside commission with more Democrats than Republicans, and one whose mandate they say would go beyond just the security failures of the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said on the Senate floor Wednesday that Pelosi's plan "sets the stage" for a politicized and cherry-picked inquiry into domestic violent extremism beyond Jan. 6, while House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told Pelosi in a letter this week that Congress should not include predetermined conclusions about what the commission should investigate.

10 min ago

Acting Capitol Police chief will tell lawmakers intelligence failed to predict scope of Jan. 6 attack

From CNN's Whitney Wild, Jeremy Herb and Zachary Cohen

Acting US Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman said Wednesday that the agency had taken action ahead of the Jan. 6 riot based on intelligence that extremists planned to participate in the preceding rally and planned to be armed, but that the intelligence failed to predict the scope of the attack, which would ultimately overwhelm officers when the Capitol was breached.

Had there been better intelligence of the coordinated attack, Pittman suggested, the US Secret Service might not have brought then-Vice President Mike Pence – a target of the insurrectionists – to the Capitol to oversee the certification of the November election that day, according to her testimony released ahead of today's House Appropriations Committee hearing.

"The Department's preparations were based on the information it gathered from its law enforcement partners like the FBI and others within the intelligence community, none of which indicated that a mass insurrection of this scale would occur at the US Capitol on January 6th," Pittman said in her written prepared testimony.

"Nor did the intelligence received from the FBI or any other law enforcement partners include any specific credible threat that thousands of American citizens would attack the U.S. Capitol," she added. "Indeed, the United States Secret Service brought the Vice-President to the Capitol for the election certification that day because they were also unaware of any specific credible threat of that magnitude."

Pittman said in her written testimony that the department's Intelligence and Interagency Coordination Division had produced as many as four intelligence assessments leading up to the riot Jan. 6, with the final assessment showing that members of militias, White supremacists and other extremist groups would participate in the rally and planned to be armed.

The final assessment, Pittman wrote, prompted Capitol Police to post Dignitary Protection Agents at the homes of some congressional leaders, deploy other agents of that unit to the Ellipse to protect members of Congress and post evacuation vehicles for congressional leadership on the day of the rally.

But Pittman says the intelligence failed to foresee the scale of the attack that would take place on Jan. 6, with thousands of rioters overwhelming outnumbered Capitol Police officers and breaching the Capitol. The intelligence told them to prepare for a protest, Pittman plans to say – but never indicated a coordinated attack.

Another top law enforcement official will tell House lawmakers Thursday that problematic intelligence and a breakdown in sharing information between law enforcement agencies contributed to the security failures on Janu. 6 when the US Capitol was overrun by a violent pro-Trump mob.

Acting House Sergeant at Arms Timothy Blodgett will say in his prepared remarks that the intelligence prior to Jan. 6 was an issue, citing a Jan. 3 US Capitol Police bulletin as an example of contradictory information that was provided to law enforcement agencies prior to the attack.

Blodgett will say that this USCP bulletin contained some warnings that the January 6 protests could turn violent and would be different than previous MAGA marches. But he also plans to say the bulletin maintained that Jan. 6 was expected to be similar to previous MAGA marches and he believes that assessment was used to inform the security preparations for the day.

Read more about their testimonies here.