The Senate hearing on the Capitol riot has begun. Americans could hear for the first time today why intelligence and operations failed dramatically on Jan. 6 from the very people whose choices contributed to the crisis — information that will likely help shape the search for new leaders and possibly a new security management structure on Capitol Hill.
The Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs and Senate Rules committees are holding an open hearing during which they will likely grill current and former law enforcement officials about how such a catastrophic failure occurred, and how to prevent it in the future.
The witnesses are:
- Former US Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund
- Former House Sergeant at Arms Paul Irving
- Former Senate Sergeant at Arms Michael Stenger
- Acting US Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee
Contee has already spoken before lawmakers in a closed-door hearing, but the testimonies of Irving, Stenger, and Sund could be monumental.
All three played critical roles in deciding how to prepare for the rally on Jan. 6, and yet, Americans have heard hardly anything from any of them.
Sund has spoken sporadically. His loudest statement to date arrived in a letter he sent to congressional leadership detailing the decision-making process leading up to Jan. 6 and his response once the rally turned violent.