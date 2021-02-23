Former Capitol Police Chief says Jan. 6 rioters "came prepared for war"

Steven Sund is sworn in on Tuesday. Pool

Former chief of the US Capitol Police, Steven Sund, called the rioters "criminals" and said they "came prepared for war" during the Jan. 6 attack.

In his prepared opening statement during a Senate hearing on the Capitol riots, Sund said that the events of Jan. 6 were "the worst attack on law enforcement" that he has seen during his nearly 30 year career.

"I have been in policing for almost 30 years, and in that time I have been involved in a number of critical incidents, and responded to a number of horrific scenes. The events on January 6, 2021, constituted the worst attack on law enforcement that I have seen in my entire career. This was an attack that we are learning was pre-planned, and involved participants from a number of states who came well equipped, coordinated, and prepared to carry out a violent insurrection at the United States Capitol," he said in prepared remarks.

Sund said that he witnessed the rioters beating officers with "fists, pipes, sticks, bats, metal barricades, and flag poles."

"These criminals came prepared for war," he said. "They came with their own radio system to coordinate the attack, as well as climbing gear and other equipment to defeat the Capitol’s security features," he continued.

"I'm sickened by what I witnessed that day," Sund said in his opening testimony.

