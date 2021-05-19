Follow CNN Politics
House vote on Jan. 6 commission

House to vote on bill to create Jan. 6 Capitol riot commission

By Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner, Mike Hayes and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 9:57 a.m. ET, May 19, 2021
27 min ago

House GOP leaders expect vast majority of conference to oppose Jan. 6 bill but bracing for up to 40 defections

From CNN's Manu Raju

Republican sources say this morning they are not sure how many GOP defections there’ll be in today's vote for the bipartisan Jan. 6th commission, in part because there’s not a formal whip operation even though they are urging members to vote against it. 

With the GOP leadership, former president Trump and the Wall Street Journal editorial board against the commission, they expect a vast majority of the conference to oppose it.

But the GOP sources familiar with the matter still expect up to 40 defections — in part because of the 29 GOP members of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, many of whom will vote for it.

6 min ago

Key things to know about the Jan. 6 commission the House will vote on today

From CNN's Jeremy Herb, Ryan Nobles and Annie Grayer

Erin Scott/Bloomberg/Getty Images
The top Democrat and Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee struck a deal last week to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan, 6 attack on the Capitol, breaking a months-long logjam between House leaders about how to structure the independent panel.

House Homeland Security Chair Bennie Thompson of Mississippi and the panel's ranking Republican, Rep. John Katko of New York, announced on Friday they had reached an agreement for the panel that would be modeled after the 9/11 Commission.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a letter to lawmakers on Friday that the House would vote on the legislation creating the commission this week, as well as a $2 billion supplemental funding bill to bolster security at the Capitol. The vote is expected to happen today.

Here's what we know about the commission:

  • The commission proposed by Thompson and Katko would include a 10-member panel.
  • Half of the commission would be appointed by Democratic congressional leaders, including the chair, and half by Republicans, including the vice chair.
  • The panel will have the power to issue subpoenas if they are signed off by both the chair and vice chair, according to a summary released by the committee.
  • The commission would be tasked with issuing a final report by the end of this year, making it a quick timeline for the panel to put out a final product.

The deal represents a significant bipartisan breakthrough on a proposal that had been stalled for months since Pelosi first proposed a commission to investigate the insurrection at the Capitol in the days after the deadly attack, in which hundreds of pro-Trump supporters breached the Capitol walls and forced lawmakers and then-Vice President Mike Pence to evacuate the House and Senate chambers.

The Justice Department has charged more than 400 people in the Capitol riot so far.

Read more about the commission here.

1 min ago

20 or more House Republicans expected to vote for the commission, sources say

From CNN's Jamie Gangel

House Republican sources, including two on the Problem Solvers caucus, believe the GOP vote for the commission will end up being around 20 plus. This is an educated guess based on their conversations with colleagues.

They were hoping for 30 plus because of the 29 GOP members of the problem solvers, but they say House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and Republican Whip Steve Scalise are pressuring members behind the scenes and believe they will lose some of those members.

The 10 Republicans who voted to impeach former President Trump are still expected to all vote for the commission, and CNN is told there may be a couple of surprises such as Rep. Steve Womack of Arkansas who may also vote for the commission.

On the Senate side, Republican Senate sources tell CNN that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is unlikely to back the commission and is throwing out arguments to give his members cover not to vote for the commission, such as questions about staffing and whether it will interfere with Justice.

CNN is told that Sens. Roy Blunt and Rob Portman — notably both are retiring — are raising serious concerns about the commission. 

However, it's worth noting that while clearly skeptical McConnell has not yet totally ruled out the commission.

12 min ago

McCarthy said he won't support the Jan. 6 commission, siding with Republicans downplaying the insurrection

From CNN's Jeremy Herb

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy announced Tuesday he opposed an inquiry to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, siding with Republicans who have tried in recent days to downplay and move on from efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

McCarthy's opposition to the bipartisan agreement for an independent commission came ahead of a House vote to create the panel modeled after the 9/11 Commission, which would be tasked with investigating the circumstances behind supporters of then-President Trump breaching the Capitol to try to stop Congress from certifying the Electoral College vote for President Biden.

In a statement explaining his opposition, McCarthy accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of failing to negotiate in good faith, while saying that the scope of the proposed legislation needed to also look at other episodes of political violence beyond Jan. 6.

"Given the political misdirections that have marred this process, given the now duplicative and potentially counterproductive nature of this effort, and given the Speaker's shortsighted scope that does not examine interrelated forms of political violence in America, I cannot support this legislation," McCarthy said.

The bipartisan agreement to establish the Jan. 6 commission was reached last week by House Homeland Security Chairman Bennie Thompson and the panel's top Republican, Rep. John Katko of New York, who was one of the 10 House Republicans to vote to impeach Trump in the wake of the attack on the Capitol.

But McCarthy and other top Republicans did not endorse the agreement Katko had reached, which would give McCarthy much of what he'd sought Pelosi, including an even number of Democrats and Republicans and sign-off from both sides for subpoenas.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was noncommittal on the commission Tuesday, saying Senate Republicans were "undecided" about the best way forward.

McCarthy's opposition to the agreement raises questions about the GOP leader's role in the events at the Capitol on Jan. 6, as he had a heated phone conversation with Trump as the insurrection was unfolding.

Rep. Liz Cheney, the ousted GOP conference chair, said on Sunday that McCarthy should provide information to the commission if it is created. Katko on Monday said it would be up to the commission to decide whether to subpoena McCarthy, noting that both sides would have to sign off.