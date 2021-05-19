These are the 35 Republicans who voted in favor of the Jan. 6 commission bill

The House approved legislation to create an independent and bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol.
The final vote was 252-175, with 35 Republicans joining Democrats in supporting the legislation.
Here is a list of the 35 Republicans who voted for the bill:
- Rep. Liz Cheney
- Rep. Tom Rice
- Rep. Dan Newhouse
- Rep. Anthony Gonzalez
- Rep. Adam Kinzinger
- Rep. Fred Upton
- Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler
- Rep. Peter Meijer
- Rep. John Katko
- Rep. David Valadao
- Rep. Tom Reed
- Rep. Don Bacon
- Rep. John Curtis
- Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick
- Rep. Andrew Garbarino
- Rep. Tony Gonzales
- Rep. Dusty Johnson
- Rep. David Joyce
- Rep. Chris Smith
- Rep. Van Taylor
- Rep. Chris Jacobs
- Rep. David McKinley
- Rep. Jeff Fortenberry
- Rep. Maria Salazar
- Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks
- Rep. Steve Womack
- Rep. Stephanie Bice
- Rep. French Hill
- Rep. Mike Simpson
- Rep. Rodney Davis
- Rep. Blake Moore
- Rep. Michael Guest
- Rep. Trey Hollingsworth
- Rep. Carlos Gimenez
- Rep. Cliff Bentz