House passes bill to create Jan. 6 Capitol riot commission

By Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner, Mike Hayes and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 8:09 p.m. ET, May 19, 2021
26 min ago

These are the 35 Republicans who voted in favor of the Jan. 6 commission bill

From CNN's Kristin Wilson, Annie Grayer and Manu Raju

House TV
The House approved legislation to create an independent and bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol.

The final vote was 252-175, with 35 Republicans joining Democrats in supporting the legislation.

Here is a list of the 35 Republicans who voted for the bill:

  1. Rep. Liz Cheney
  2. Rep. Tom Rice
  3. Rep. Dan Newhouse
  4. Rep. Anthony Gonzalez
  5. Rep. Adam Kinzinger
  6. Rep. Fred Upton
  7. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler
  8. Rep. Peter Meijer
  9. Rep. John Katko
  10. Rep. David Valadao
  11. Rep. Tom Reed
  12. Rep. Don Bacon
  13. Rep. John Curtis
  14. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick
  15. Rep. Andrew Garbarino
  16. Rep. Tony Gonzales
  17. Rep. Dusty Johnson
  18. Rep. David Joyce
  19. Rep. Chris Smith
  20. Rep. Van Taylor
  21. Rep. Chris Jacobs
  22. Rep. David McKinley
  23. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry
  24. Rep. Maria Salazar
  25. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks
  26. Rep. Steve Womack
  27. Rep. Stephanie Bice
  28. Rep. French Hill
  29. Rep. Mike Simpson
  30. Rep. Rodney Davis 
  31. Rep. Blake Moore
  32. Rep. Michael Guest
  33. Rep. Trey Hollingsworth
  34. Rep. Carlos Gimenez
  35. Rep. Cliff Bentz

39 min ago

Co-sponsor of Jan. 6 commission bill: 35 Republicans who supported proposal took a "principle vote"

Rep. Bennie Thompson speaks during a press conference at the Capitol on May 19, in Washington, DC. Win McNamee/Getty Images
Rep. Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat who co-sponsored the Jan. 6 commission bill, said the 35 Republicans who voted in favor of the legislation "took a principal vote."

"They were there, they saw what went on, you can't, in reality, whitewash the events. It was an insurrection, it was a riot, whatever you want to call it. But it was not an orderly operation of the United States Capitol. And so, for those individuals who voted to get to the facts, we met Republicans, at every point to try and make the situation bipartisan," Thompson told CNN after the House voted to pass the legislation.

The Democrat said that when creating the legislation, they accepted what House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy wanted in the proposal because they "just want to get to the facts."

"Congress deserves the facts. Again, we have to protect the United States Capitol — the citadel of democracy in this country — and to see the actions of January 6, it's heartbreaking," Thompson told CNN.

The lawmaker praised Republican Rep. John Katko of New York for working with him to strike a deal to create the commission.

"I thank my ranking member John Katko, for being an honorable person in this process. He took a lot of heat, but he said I support it because it's the right thing to do," Thompson.

32 min ago

GOP lawmaker says he wants the commission to assess the "security breakdowns" on Jan. 6

From CNN's Elise Hammond

Rep. Carlos Gimenez was one of 35 Republicans who voted to approve legislation to create an independent commission to investigate the January 6 attack on the Capitol.
Rep. Carlos Gimenez was one of 35 Republicans who voted to approve legislation to create an independent commission to investigate the January 6 attack on the Capitol. Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Republican Rep. Carlos Gimenez said he voted to approve legislation to create an independent commission to investigate the attack on the US Capitol because he saw a "breakdown in communications" on Jan. 6.

"I saw a break down in coordination and anticipation and I want to get to the bottom of how our security forces allowed a breach of the people's house, the Capitol," he told CNN after the vote.

Gimenez was one of 35 Republicans who voted to support the measure, despite calls from party leadership to vote no.

"That's one of the great things about our party and the leader in particular. I have been able to break ranks with my party on a number of issues unlike the Democrats who don't break ranks at all," Gimenez said.

He said he wants the commission to find out what were the "security breakdowns" on Jan. 6 to make sure it never happens again.

"That's what I'm looking for," he said. "I am also very happy that our ranking member was able to do a bipartisan and get some concession from the Democrats. That's why I voted for this."

54 min ago

Republican lawmaker who voted for bill: "Democrats gave us basically what we want"

From CNN's Manu Raju

Rep. Don Bacon speaks during a news conference in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, May 19.
Rep. Don Bacon speaks during a news conference in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, May 19. Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

Rep. Don Bacon, a GOP member who voted for the Jan. 6 bill, said he did so because Democrats “basically gave us what we wanted.”

He also said it’s important to get to the bottom of the attack that day while saying that Republicans realize that Democrats want to drag this out to bolster their political fortunes.

Some context: The outcome of Wednesday's vote, demonstrates that while most rank-and-file Republicans fell in line behind leadership to oppose the bill, there is a growing faction that is willing to stand up to their own colleagues, even as some have tried to downplay the violence that occurred on Jan. 6. 

1 hr 11 min ago

35 Republicans voted to support the bipartisan Jan. 6 commission

From CNN's Matthew Hoye

On a vote of 252 to 175, the House voted overwhelmingly to pass the bipartisan Jan. 6 commission. 

Thirty-five Republicans voted against the direction of their leadership, which had strongly urged them to vote no on the measure. 

The bill now heads to the Senate, where Democrats would need at least 10 Republican senators to sign on to the legislation. 

1 hr 5 min ago

The House just voted to approve a bill to create a Jan. 6 commission. Here are key things to know.

From CNN's Jeremy Herb, Ryan Nobles and Annie Grayer

House TV
House TV

The House just voted to approve legislation to create an independent and bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

The final vote was 252-175, with 35 Republicans joining Democrats in supporting the legislation.

The top Democrat and Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee struck a deal last week to create the commission, breaking a months-long logjam between House leaders about how to structure the independent panel.

House Homeland Security Chair Bennie Thompson of Mississippi and the panel's ranking Republican, Rep. John Katko of New York, announced on Friday they had reached an agreement for the panel that would be modeled after the 9/11 Commission.

Here are key things to know about the commission:

  • The commission proposed by Thompson and Katko would include a 10-member panel.
  • Half of the commission would be appointed by Democratic congressional leaders, including the chair, and half by Republicans, including the vice chair.
  • The panel will have the power to issue subpoenas if they are signed off by both the chair and vice chair, according to a summary released by the committee.
  • The commission would be tasked with issuing a final report by the end of this year, making it a quick timeline for the panel to put out a final product.

The deal represented a significant bipartisan breakthrough on a proposal that had been stalled for months since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi first proposed a commission to investigate the insurrection at the Capitol in the days after the deadly attack.

What comes next: Supporters of the plan will need at least 10 Republicans in the Senate to join all 50 Democrats in the chamber in order to overcome a 60-vote filibuster and pass the bill. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, like House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, said he is opposed to the commission. McConnell wouldn't tell reporters Wednesday if he'd actively whip his fellow Republicans against it.

Pelosi strongly suggested today that she would approve a select committee in the House to investigate what led to the Jan. 6 insurrection if a vote to form the commission fails in the Senate.

Read more about the commission here.

Watch the moment:

1 hr 8 min ago

Fact check: Claims that Jan. 6 commission will be staffed by all Democrats are not true

From CNN's Tara Subramaniam

In criticizing the bill to establish a Jan. 6 commission, North Carolina Republican Rep. Dan Bishop claimed "what was an image of a bipartisan commission has now become one more partisan attack."

Bishop suggested the commission would be partisan because it would be staffed entirely by Democrats.

"How can you have a bipartisan commission with an all Democrat staff?" Bishop asked. 

Facts First: It's not true that the staff of the commission would all be Democrats. The bill would create a 10-person commission, with each party getting an equal number of appointments and subpoena power.

Democrat Rep. Bennie Thompson and Republican Rep. John Katko, who lead the creation of the bill, pushed back on Bishop's claims.

"If you read the bill, you'll understand it is a bipartisan bill," said Thompson, who chairs the House Homeland Security Committee. "The staff will be picked just like the staff was picked for the 9/11 commission."

Katko, who was one of 10 Republicans to vote to impeach then-President Trump over the events of Jan. 6, clarified that the commission would hire "as a team."

"Here's what the bill does. It requires consultation between the chair, appointed by the Democrats, and the vice chair, appointed by the Republicans, for any hiring of staff. And further requires that it be in accordance with rules agreed upon by the commission. The commission creates the rules as a team then they then hire as a team," Katko said.

1 hr 18 min ago

GOP leaders are watching the votes very closely

From CNN's Manu Raju and Jamie Gangel

GOP leaders are huddled in the back of the chamber watching the number of defections closely, including Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Right now, the House is voting on legislation to establish an independent commission that would investigate the violent insurrection on Jan. 6 at the US Capitol.

According to a source familiar with House GOP leadership, McCarthy made calls to anyone he heard was going to vote for the commission in the lead up to the vote.

“Kevin is pulling out all the stops,” the source said.

If the measure passes the House, supporters of the plan will need at least 10 Republicans in the Senate to join all 50 Democrats in the chamber in order to overcome a 60-vote filibuster and pass the bill. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, like McCarthy, said he is opposed to the commission.

1 hr 15 min ago

Fact check: The Jan. 6 investigation timeline

From CNN's Holmes Lybrand and Manu Raju

Prominent Republicans have come out against legislation that would establish an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol.

In criticizing the legislation, Sen. John Cornyn of Texas suggested the investigation would likely push well into 2022, an election year, which would score political points for the Democrats.

Asked by CNN's Manu Raju if he was concerned that the investigation could drag out into the midterm election year, Cornyn said that he was.

“Well, part of the concern is that's the plan,” Cornyn answered. “That’s Pelosi’s plan.”

Asked again if he was concerned about the commission dragging out until the middle of next year, Cornyn said, “(t)hat would be the Democrats’ dream.” Cornyn also expressed concern the investigation would be delayed as similar investigations are being conducted by the Justice Department.

Facts First: While we can’t predict what Democrats may do in the future, the current bill requires the commission to finish its investigation by the end of 2021. The House bill would require the commission to be completely terminated by the end of February 2022 at the latest.

According to the bill, a final report from the commission to the President and Congress would be required “not later than December 31, 2021” and the commission would be terminated “upon the expiration of the 60-day period which begins on the date on which the Commission submits the final report.”

Asked about those time limits, Cornyn said he doesn’t think they’re practical, saying, “That may be aspirational, but as a practical matter, I don’t think it could wrap up this year.”

The 60-day period gives time for the commission to wrap up administrative tasks like distributing the report and providing testimonies to congressional committees.

Cornyn told CNN that he has not yet decided how he would vote on the legislation.