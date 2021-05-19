McConnell announces opposition to Jan. 6 commission

Senate TV

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell announced in floor remarks Wednesday that he is opposed to the Jan. 6 commission to investigate the attack on the Capitol.

"After careful consideration, I've made the decision to oppose the House Democrats slanted and unbalanced proposal for another commission to study the events of January 6th. As everybody surely knows, I repeatedly made my views about the events of January 6th very clear. I spoke clearly and left no doubt about my conclusions," McConnell said.

McConnell's comments come as the House is set to vote today on legislation to create the commission, which House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy also came out strongly against.

McConnell said on the Senate floor there already is, and has been, investigations into the Capitol riot by the federal government and it is not clear what new information would come out of another probe.

"The facts have come out and they will continue to come out," he said.

McConnell also criticized Democrats' handling of the proposal, saying the effort has been done in a partisan way.

“What is clear, is that House Democrats have handled this proposal in partisan bad faith,” he continued, “From initially offering a laughingly partisan starting point, to continuing to insist on various other features under the hood that are designed to centralize control over the Commission’s process, and it’s conclusion in Democratic hands.”

"I've been an outspoken critic of all the episodes of the political violence," he said, adding that he supports justice for any American who has broken the law.

This commission will need 60 votes in the Senate to pass, and McConnell’s opposition could kill the bill in the higher chamber.

Right before McConnell announced he won't back the commission, Schumer, in his floor remarks, pointed to "sad" and "unfortunate" reports that the Senate Republican leader “might be following his House colleagues down the rabbit hole and will oppose the commission” and said, “I hope that isn't true."

He added: “But the American people will see for themselves whether our Republican friends stand on the side of truth or on the side of Donald Trump."

The bill House lawmakers will vote on today would create a 10-person commission, with each party getting an equal number of appointments and subpoena power.

The legislation tasks the panel with examining "the facts and circumstances of the January 6th attack on the Capitol as well as the influencing factors that may have provoked the attack on our democracy."

Watch the moment:

CNN's Annie Grayer contributed reporting to this post.