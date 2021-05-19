House majority leader says he would pursue select committee if Jan. 6 commission bill fails in Senate

Rep. Steny Hoyer speaks during a news conference near the new Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge on May 19 in Washington, DC. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer told CNN “of course” when asked if he would pursue a select committee to investigate what happened on Jan. 6 if the bill to create an independent commission fails in the Senate.

The House is slated to vote on the bill today, but it could face an uphill battle in the Senate as it needs at least 10 Republicans in the chamber to join all 50 Democrats to overcome a 60-vote filibuster and pass the bill.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, like House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, said he is opposed to the commission.

“We are going to pursue this one way or the other,” Hoyer said. “Any attempt to obfuscate, to hide and dissemble will not succeed.”

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn was less forceful in what the path forward would look like if the commission bill fails telling CNN, “I don’t like to go too far. I don’t want to anticipate failure.”

Clyburn did not rule out the prospect however telling CNN, “well, we are prepared to sit down and consider what we ought to do because something has to be done.”