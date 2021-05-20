Follow CNN Politics
Capitol riot commission faces GOP resistance in the Senate

By Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner, Melissa Mahtani and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 10:58 AM ET, Thu May 20, 2021
4 min ago

The House is slated to vote on a $1.9 billion Capitol security bill today. Here's what is in the plan. 

From CNN's Clare Foran and Annie Grayer

Rep. Bennie Thompson answers questions during a press conference on the establishment of a commission to investigate the events surrounding January 6 at the Capitol on May 19, in Washington, DC.
The House is expected to vote today to approve a $1.9 billion spending bill to increase security at the US Capitol in response to the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection.

The sweeping legislation, introduced by House Appropriations Chair Rosa DeLauro, a Connecticut Democrat, covers a range of priorities, including funding to enhance security across the Capitol grounds as well as provisions to bolster protections and increase preparedness for lawmakers, including at their district offices, and the Capitol Police force.

The push to increase security is part of a multi-pronged approach by congressional Democrats to respond to the January attack. The House voted on Wednesday to pass legislation establishing an independent commission that would investigate the violent insurrection. After the House takes up the bill, it would also need to pass the Senate before it could go to President Biden's desk to be signed into law.

The $1.9 billion legislation was developed in response to the findings and recommendations of a task force led by retired Army Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré, who was tasked by Pelosi to lead a review of Capitol security after the insurrection.

Here's what is in the bill:

  • The legislation would provide $250 million for Capitol grounds security, which could be used for physical infrastructure including "retractable, or "pop-in" fencing, and security sensors," according to a bill summary released by the House Appropriations Committee.
  • There would be $162.7 million to harden security safeguards for windows and doors at the Capitol as well as at House and Senate office buildings.
  • The plan would have $7.4 million set aside to increase security for lawmakers, including threat assessments, and $10.6 million would go toward security measures and the installation of camera systems in district offices for members.
  • The Capitol Police force would get $8.6 million for body cameras, $6.8 million for specialized training and $2.6 million "to procure basic riot control equipment to outfit all officers with ballistic helmets, batons, and body shields," the bill summary states.
  • The legislation would set aside $200 million "to create a dedicated Quick Reaction Force to augment the Capitol Police," according to the summary.
  • The bill summary says there would be $39.5 million "to process the hundreds of prosecutions of perpetrators of the January 6 insurrection, including $34 million for United States Attorneys; $3.8 million for the Criminal Division of the Department of Justice; and $1.7 million for the National Security Division of the Department of Justice."

Read more about today's vote here.

7 min ago

Here's why Pelosi says she's pushing for a bipartisan Jan. 6 commission instead of a House select committee

From CNN's Manu Raju, Morgan Rimmer and Annie Grayer

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi answers questions at a press conference on the establishment of a commission to investigate the events surrounding January 6 at the Capitol on May 19, in Washington, DC.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi strongly suggested yesterday that she would approve a select committee in the House to investigate what led to the Jan. 6 insurrection, if a vote to form the commission fails in the Senate.

“I certainly could call for hearings in the House with a majority of the members being Democrats, with full subpoena power, with the agenda being determined by the Democrats, but that’s not the path we have chosen to go," Pelosi said.

When asked if she was ready to take this other path, she insisted, “I don’t want to,” before adding that, “we will find the truth.”  

“It’s not a question of doing this – something in addition to this,” meaning the Commission. “It’s a question of, if they don’t want to do this, we will.”

Asked if Republicans were afraid of the commission, due to the possibility that it could subpoena House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy or former President Trump, Pelosi said, “It sounds like they are afraid of the truth and that’s most unfortunate,” adding, “but hopefully they’ll get used to the idea that the American people want us to find the truth, and that is what we intend to do."

Before the House voted to pass the legislation, Pelosi outlined on the floor just why she is pushing for Congress to create a commission instead of a select committee.

“We want this to be as it is shaped, bipartisan, with shared responsibility, shared staff, in a way the public will have respect to the outcome," she said.

Some more context: The outside commission is different from a select committee because it would be comprised of people outside of Congress, with both parties making joint decisions on subpoenas. And there would be 10 commissioners equally divided between the two parties.

14 min ago

Key things to know about the Jan. 6 commission — and what comes next 

From CNN's Jeremy Herb, Ryan Nobles and Annie Grayer

The House voted yesterday on legislation to create an independent and bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The final vote was 252-175, with 35 Republicans joining Democrats in supporting the legislation.

Supporters of the plan will now need at least 10 Republicans in the Senate to join all 50 Democrats in the chamber in order to overcome a 60-vote filibuster and pass the bill. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, like House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, said he is opposed to the commission.

McConnell wouldn't tell reporters Wednesday if he'd actively whip his fellow Republicans against it. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi strongly suggested yesterday that she would approve a select committee in the House to investigate what led to the Jan. 6 insurrection if a vote to form the commission fails in the Senate.

Here are key things to know about the commission:

  • House Homeland Security Chair Bennie Thompson of Mississippi and the panel's ranking Republican, Rep. John Katko of New York, announced last week that they had reached an agreement for the panel that would be modeled after the 9/11 Commission, breaking a months-long logjam between House leaders about how to structure the independent panel.
  • The commission proposed by Thompson and Katko would include a 10-member panel.
  • Half of the commission would be appointed by Democratic congressional leaders, including the chair, and half by Republicans, including the vice chair.
  • The panel would have the power to issue subpoenas if they are signed off by both the chair and vice chair, according to a summary released by the committee.
  • The commission would be tasked with issuing a final report by the end of this year, making it a quick timeline for the panel to put out a final product.

Read more about the commission here.

37 min ago

Where some key GOP senators stand as the chamber prepares to take Jan. 6 commission bill

From CNN's Lauren Fox

In the last several days, CNN's congressional team has been running our own whip count of how members are viewing the commission on the GOP side.

This list isn't comprehensive, but it gives a glimpse of where about half of the conference stands right now. Expect in upcoming hours for the "no" votes to grow.

GOP senators planning to vote no:

  1. Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky
  2. Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri
  3. Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri
  4. Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota
  5. Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin

GOP senators who may vote yes:

  1. Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska
  2. Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana
  3. Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania
  4. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina
  5. Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah

GOP senators who've expressed concerns about the House bill:

  1. Sen. Richard Shelby of Alabama
  2. Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida
  3. Sen. Rick Scott of Florida
  4. Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa
  5. Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana
  6. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine
  7. Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina
  8. Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina
  9. Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio
  10. Sen. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota
  11. Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma
  12. Sen. John Thune of South Dakota
  13. Sen. John Cornyn of Texas
  14. Sen. Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming

Who could vote yes? A good place to start is the seven Republican senators who voted to convict Trump on impeachment. But even then, you are still three members short. And some of the members who voted to convict Trump have already said they have concerns about the commission.

Read more about where things stand in the Senate here.

1 hr 26 min ago

GOP senator on commission: "If it's not dead, it's been slow-walked and is short of breath"

From CNN's Lauren Fox

Sen. Dick Shelby, a Republican from Alabama, says he has issues with the potential Jan. 6 commission, and it’s his view that the bill isn’t going to pass.

He said Republicans have issues with its "political overtones" and “if it’s not dead, it’s been slow-walked and is short of breath.”

Some more context: The House voted yesterday to approve legislation to establish an independent and bipartisan commission to investigate the violent insurrection on Jan. 6, with 35 Republicans breaking with their party to support the bill.

The bill is now set to move to the Senate, where Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has said he will bring it up for a vote.

1 hr 38 min ago

The Jan. 6 commission will likely face an uphill battle in the Senate. Here's where things stand.

From CNN's Lauren Fox

After the House passed a bill to establish a commission to investigate the events surrounding Jan. 6, Senate Republicans look poised to torpedo the commission with few Republicans signaling they'd vote with Democrats to support it.

Democrats would need at least 10 Republican lawmakers to buck their leadership, join Democrats and spend the next several months diving further into the events that shook the Capitol four months ago.

The bottom line: In the last three days, the shift among Senate Republicans here has been rapid with Minority Leader Mitch McConnell laying the groundwork to educate his members on what he views as potential shortcomings and pitfalls of another investigative body. The evolution here has been swift and to underscore that, look no further than two GOP senators from South Dakota. On Monday, Sens. Mike Rounds and John Thune seemed open to a potential commission. In the days that have followed, they've made it clear they are far more likely now to vote no.

The timeline: Majority Leader Chuck Schumer moved Wednesday night to bring up the House's passed commission bill to the Senate floor as soon as next week. There's a reason they are moving quickly. The momentum, aides believe, is there to keep the pressure on. That's hardly a guarantee it will pass, but keeping the pressure on and options open is important for Democrats right now.

Behind the scenes: McConnell has been working his members in the classic way: not telling them what to do, but instead laying out what a commission would actually mean for them day to day. A key point McConnell and Republicans like Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri have been making to rank and file is that there are already bodies doing expansive investigative work. You have the Department of Justice, oversight hearings in the House, a bipartisan, multi-committee effort coming from Senate Rules and Homeland that will produce a report in a matter of weeks and no shortage of hearings over the last several months.

A commission, McConnell has argued, would be duplicative. And for a lot of members, that has been convincing. Blunt has also been telling members that if the goal of a commission is to understand security failures and better equip the Capitol, waiting another seven months to get those answers isn't useful.

Republicans are also keenly aware of what another seven months of investigation into Jan. 6 would mean: more talk of former President Trump, more talk of the big lie, more questions each and every day about a dark day that was the culmination of months of falsehoods and fanning of the flames by many members in the GOP. If the goal is to take back the House and Senate in 2022, that's not helpful.

Read more here.