Rep. Bennie Thompson answers questions during a press conference on the establishment of a commission to investigate the events surrounding January 6 at the Capitol on May 19, in Washington, DC. Win McNamee/Getty Images

The House is expected to vote today to approve a $1.9 billion spending bill to increase security at the US Capitol in response to the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection.

The sweeping legislation, introduced by House Appropriations Chair Rosa DeLauro, a Connecticut Democrat, covers a range of priorities, including funding to enhance security across the Capitol grounds as well as provisions to bolster protections and increase preparedness for lawmakers, including at their district offices, and the Capitol Police force.

The push to increase security is part of a multi-pronged approach by congressional Democrats to respond to the January attack. The House voted on Wednesday to pass legislation establishing an independent commission that would investigate the violent insurrection. After the House takes up the bill, it would also need to pass the Senate before it could go to President Biden's desk to be signed into law.

The $1.9 billion legislation was developed in response to the findings and recommendations of a task force led by retired Army Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré, who was tasked by Pelosi to lead a review of Capitol security after the insurrection.

Here's what is in the bill:

The legislation would provide $250 million for Capitol grounds security, which could be used for physical infrastructure including "retractable, or "pop-in" fencing, and security sensors," according to a bill summary released by the House Appropriations Committee.

There would be $162.7 million to harden security safeguards for windows and doors at the Capitol as well as at House and Senate office buildings.

The plan would have $7.4 million set aside to increase security for lawmakers, including threat assessments, and $10.6 million would go toward security measures and the installation of camera systems in district offices for members.

The Capitol Police force would get $8.6 million for body cameras, $6.8 million for specialized training and $2.6 million "to procure basic riot control equipment to outfit all officers with ballistic helmets, batons, and body shields," the bill summary states.

The legislation would set aside $200 million "to create a dedicated Quick Reaction Force to augment the Capitol Police," according to the summary.

The bill summary says there would be $39.5 million "to process the hundreds of prosecutions of perpetrators of the January 6 insurrection, including $34 million for United States Attorneys; $3.8 million for the Criminal Division of the Department of Justice; and $1.7 million for the National Security Division of the Department of Justice."

Read more about today's vote here.