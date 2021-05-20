Where some key GOP senators stand as the chamber prepares to take Jan. 6 commission bill

In the last several days, CNN's congressional team has been running our own whip count of how members are viewing the commission on the GOP side.
This list isn't comprehensive, but it gives a glimpse of where about half of the conference stands right now. Expect in upcoming hours for the "no" votes to grow.
GOP senators planning to vote no:
- Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky
- Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri
- Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri
- Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota
- Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin
GOP senators who may vote yes:
- Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska
- Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana
- Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania
- Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina
- Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah
GOP senators who've expressed concerns about the House bill:
- Sen. Richard Shelby of Alabama
- Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida
- Sen. Rick Scott of Florida
- Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa
- Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana
- Sen. Susan Collins of Maine
- Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina
- Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina
- Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio
- Sen. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota
- Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma
- Sen. John Thune of South Dakota
- Sen. John Cornyn of Texas
- Sen. Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming
Who could vote yes? A good place to start is the seven Republican senators who voted to convict Trump on impeachment. But even then, you are still three members short. And some of the members who voted to convict Trump have already said they have concerns about the commission.
