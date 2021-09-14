Key things to know about the California recall election
From CNN's Ethan Cohen
Voters in California are heading to the polls to decide whether to remove Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom today.
Here's what to know about the election:
How was the recall triggered? The race was triggered after opponents of Newsom gathered 1,719,900 signatures. 1,495,709 were required (12% of the votes cast in the last gubernatorial election).
What's on the ballot? Two questions will be on the ballot. The first will be a yes or no on recalling Newsom, and the second will be a choice between the 46 candidates running to replace him. Newsom isn’t a replacement option. If a majority votes yes on the recall question, the top replacement candidate will become governor. If a majority votes no, Newsom remains in office.
The voting process:
Every active voter in the state has been mailed a ballot for the recall. Those ballots must be returned either in person by the close of polls on Election Day or postmarked by Election Day and received by county officials by Sept. 21.
Voters also have the option of voting in person, either early or on Election Day. Early voting dates and times vary by county.
Polls are open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET. California is on Pacific Time.
California's recall election is a test of how popular tough coronavirus measures are
From CNN's Dan Merica and Eric Bradner
California voters are heading to the polls today to decide whether to remove Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. Polls and ballot return data so far show the Democratic governor in a strong position to stay in power in the nation's largest Democratic state.
But if a majority of Californians vote to remove Newsom, the second question on the ballot will determine who replaces him. Republican talk radio host Larry Elder is running away with the contest, according to the same polls.
Instead, if polls are accurate, it could have the opposite effect – revealing broad public support for measures like the vaccine mandates Newsom has imposed on teachers and health care workers. Newsom has not only run toward strict coronavirus measures, he has made them central to his closing argument to voters and used Elder's pledge to roll back the rules against the Republican gubernatorial hopeful.
Other Democrats on the ballot this year, including New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Terry McAuliffe in Virginia, have also embraced vaccine mandates.
Though all three are running in blue states, their approach showcases the increasing belief among some Democrats that the tide of public sentiment is turning against Republicans who are advocating for the personal rights and choices of those whose refusal to get vaccinated is helping prolong the pandemic.
If Newsom wins by a healthy margin, it could strengthen Democrats' belief that tough measures intended to stop the spread of Covid-19 will pay off this year and in next year's midterm election.
Here's why Latino voters could be key to Newsom keeping his job
A mix of Democratic campaigns, super PACs and organizations throughout the predominantly blue state have been working for weeks to turnout Latino voters for the September 14 recall election, fighting a mix of apathy, anger and confusion in their effort to get what has been a reliable voting bloc for the party to come out for an off-year election.
Latino voters find themselves at the intersection of both the recall and the issue that partially spurred the effort — the coronavirus pandemic and Newsom's stringent response to it. A series of studies have found Latinos have been the demographic group most adversely impacted by the coronavirus in the state.
"You can't win California without reaching out to Latinos, so from the get-go there was an effort to connect with Latinos and Latino leaders to emphasize how important the recall was," said Angelica Salas, the head of CHIRLA Action Fund, an immigrant rights organization that has been working against recalling Newsom. "We are doing everything in our power to defeat this recall."
Salas, whose organization has had over 20 volunteers knocking doors nearly every day since early August, said her organizers have found some people unsure about why they are having to vote in a nontraditional election year — along with some apathy about the effort.
It's a problem for Newsom: Given California's overwhelming Democratic lean, Republicans will need both boosted turnout from their side and depressed turnout from traditionally Democratic voters to have a chance to oust the first-term governor. If the recall passes, voters will be asked on the same ballot to pick from a sweep of Newsom challengers, including Republican Larry Elder, a leading contender on the right who has made fighting Newsom's coronavirus pandemic orders central to his campaign.
Newsom himself has looked to boost Latino turnout ahead of the recall election, telling Latino leaders on Thursday that echoes of Prop 187 — the now-void 1994 California proposition that barred undocumented immigrants from using a series of public services — is on the ballot with him.
"You brought up Prop 187 — the xenophobia, the nativism. That's on the ballot September 14," Newsom said. "I never thought we'd have to live that again."
NOW: Polls are open in California recall election
Polls have opened in California where voters will now decide whether to remove Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. PST (which is 10 a.m. until 11 p.m. ET) on Election Day.
Voters will be asked two questions on the recall ballot:
First, "yes" or "no" on whether they want to recall Newsom.
Second, they will be asked to select from a list of candidates from all parties who wish to replace him. Forty-six contenders have qualified for the ballot, but there is no well-known Democrat vying to replace him. (Newsom is not allowed to run as a replacement candidate).
If a majority vote "yes" on the first question, Newsom is removed from office and the top candidate on the second question takes over, even if that person receives only a fraction of the vote. If a majority votes against recalling Newsom, he keeps his job and the results of the second question are irrelevant.
There are no other initiatives or referenda on the ballot.
Millions of voters have already cast their ballots – all registered voters in the state were mailed one – and so far, Democrats have outpaced their registration advantage in the overwhelmingly blue state. But Republicans are counting on doing better on Election Day, because of their party's preference for voting in-person.
Recall efforts are common, but they rarely get on the ballot
Analysis from CNN's Zachary B. Wolf
There have been 55 aimed at California governors since 1913. But the one against Gavin Newsom is only the second attempt to recall a sitting governor in California history to reach the ballot after voters recalled Gray Davis, a Democrat, in 2003 and replaced him with Arnold Schwarzenegger, a movie star and the state's most recent Republican leader.
What's different today? Most of the voting will be done by mail. In fact, every registered voter was sent a ballot in the mail. That could give Democrats an advantage since 22 million ballots have been mailed out.
Early returns are coming more from Democrats, but they outnumber Republicans 2-1 in the state and Republicans may be waiting to vote on Election Day.
Another advantage for Newsom is that California's fundraising rules allow him to raise unlimited funds, treating the recall as a ballot question. But the candidates running to replace him are treated as candidates and can raise far less.
How the California recall process works — and what happens next if Newsom is removed
From CNN's Maeve Reston and Ethan Cohen
California voters will be asked just two questions on the recall ballot: First, "yes" or "no" on whether they want to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Second, they will be asked to select from a list of candidates from all parties who wish to replace him. Forty-six contenders have qualified for the ballot, but there is no well-known Democrat vying to replace him. (Newsom is not allowed to run as a replacement candidate).
If a majority vote "yes" on the first question, Newsom is removed from office and the top candidate on the second question takes over, even if that person receives only a fraction of the vote. If a majority votes against recalling Newsom, he keeps his job and the results of the second question are irrelevant. There are no other initiatives or referenda on the ballot.
When would a new governor take office if Newsom is recalled? County officials have up to 30 days after the election to finish tallying the vote count. If the recall of Newsom is successful, the secretary of state would certify the results on the 38th day after the election and the new governor would take the oath of office.
The new governor would serve the remainder of Newsom's term through Jan. 2, 2023. The state's recall mechanism has been part of the law since 1911. But in that time, only one governor was successfully recalled: Democratic Gov. Gray Davis was ousted in 2003 and replaced by Republican Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger.