Jae C. Hong/AP

California voters are heading to the polls today to decide whether to remove Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. Polls and ballot return data so far show the Democratic governor in a strong position to stay in power in the nation's largest Democratic state.

But if a majority of Californians vote to remove Newsom, the second question on the ballot will determine who replaces him. Republican talk radio host Larry Elder is running away with the contest, according to the same polls.

Republicans had hoped a recall election in deep-blue California would reveal a national playbook on how to run against Democratic overreach in combating the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, if polls are accurate, it could have the opposite effect – revealing broad public support for measures like the vaccine mandates Newsom has imposed on teachers and health care workers. Newsom has not only run toward strict coronavirus measures, he has made them central to his closing argument to voters and used Elder's pledge to roll back the rules against the Republican gubernatorial hopeful.

Other Democrats on the ballot this year, including New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Terry McAuliffe in Virginia, have also embraced vaccine mandates.

Though all three are running in blue states, their approach showcases the increasing belief among some Democrats that the tide of public sentiment is turning against Republicans who are advocating for the personal rights and choices of those whose refusal to get vaccinated is helping prolong the pandemic.

If Newsom wins by a healthy margin, it could strengthen Democrats' belief that tough measures intended to stop the spread of Covid-19 will pay off this year and in next year's midterm election.