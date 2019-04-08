Immigration in the USBy Meg Wagner, Jessie Yeung and Brian Ries, CNN
Nielsen thanks Trump for opportunity to serve and says she shares his "goal of securing the border"
Kirstjen Nielsen, outgoing Secretary of Homeland Security, spoke briefly to reporters outside her home on Monday.
She thanked the President for the “tremendous opportunity” to serve the country, and said she shares “the President’s goal of securing the border.”
She also thanked her DHS colleagues and said she has spent the last day working with officials on a smooth transition.
“I’m on my way to keep doing what I can,” she said when she walked away from the cameras and headed toward the car. She did not answer questions.
Head of Homeland Security left the White House over the weekend
Kirstjen Nielsen, the secretary of Homeland Security who has become a face of President Donald Trump's hardline immigration push, is leaving the administration.
Nielsen did not resign willingly, a person close to her told CNN, but was under pressure to do so.
Trump had grown increasingly frustrated with the situation at the border, which has seen an influx in migrants.
He has vented privately that Nielsen hasn't adequately secured the border or enacted stricter immigration rules, even as she became the face of policies that administration critics called heartless and illegal.
Meanwhile, Nielsen "believed the situation was becoming untenable with the President becoming increasingly unhinged about the border crisis and making unreasonable and even impossible requests," a senior administration official tells CNN.
Who will replace her: Kevin McAleenan, the current US Customs and Border Protection Commissioner, will become Acting Secretary after Nielsen's departure.