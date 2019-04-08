Kirstjen Nielsen, outgoing Secretary of Homeland Security, spoke briefly to reporters outside her home on Monday.

She thanked the President for the “tremendous opportunity” to serve the country, and said she shares “the President’s goal of securing the border.”

She also thanked her DHS colleagues and said she has spent the last day working with officials on a smooth transition.

“I’m on my way to keep doing what I can,” she said when she walked away from the cameras and headed toward the car. She did not answer questions.