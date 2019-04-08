She was next in line to be the head of DHS. Then, Trump picked someone else.

KENZO TRIBOUILLARD / AFP

Claire Grady is currently serving as the acting deputy secretary at the Department of Homeland Security. She’s technically next in line to be acting secretary. But President Trump said Sunday that Kevin McAleenan — the commissioner of Customs and Border Protection — is going to replace Kirstjen Nielsen in an acting capacity.

So, what happens to Grady? A source close to the situation said that Grady is, at this point, not expected to resign on her own.

If she was going to step down, another person close to her believes she would have done it yesterday. She is likely to force the administration to fire her from her position, which they have to do by Wednesday in order to make room for McAleenan.

So keep an eye on her. She's well liked inside DHS, too.