Atlanta-area spa shootings

Live

The crisis at the US border

Live

The coronavirus pandemic

Live

What's moving markets today

Live Updates

Latest on the crisis at the US border

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Mike Hayes and Melissa Mahtani, CNN

Updated 9:17 a.m. ET, March 17, 2021
1 min ago

Why so many children are crossing the US-Mexico border alone

From CNN's Catherine E. Shoichet

A migrant girl walks at an improvised camp outside El Chaparral crossing port as her and other wait for US authorities to allow them to start their migration process in Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico, on March 11. 
A migrant girl walks at an improvised camp outside El Chaparral crossing port as her and other wait for US authorities to allow them to start their migration process in Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico, on March 11.  Guillermo Arias/AFP/Getty Images

The statistics are staggering. More than 400,000 migrant children have crossed the US border without their parents since 2003.

And each time a new wave arrives, political controversy follows.

The numbers are on the rise again, with some children arriving who are as young as 6 or 7. This increase is sparking fierce debate in Washington, concern from children's advocates and an emergency response from the Biden administration.

Why have so many kids made this dangerous journey? And what happens to them once they reach the United States?

Here are some of the key things we know:

They're fleeing desperate conditions: There are many different reasons migrant children travel alone to the United States. CNN's years of reporting at the border and conversations with experts reveal a common thread: It's not a decision any family makes lightly.

Many of these children, who the government dubs "unaccompanied minors," make asylum claims when they arrive because they're fleeing persecution, gang violence and other forms of organized crime. Dire economic circumstances in their home countries may also contribute to their decisions to leave.

Many already have family members living in the United States: Children who cross the border alone are first held in Customs and Border Protection custody, then transferred to shelters run by the Department of Health and Human Services, where they're held until they're released to sponsors in the United States.

Changing policies are giving them a chance for now:

So why are we seeing another surge of unaccompanied minors crossing the border now? There are many contributing factors at play in migrants' home countries -- and also a big change the Biden administration made.

Officials recently ended a controversial Trump administration policy that was put in place during the pandemic. That policy, which cited public health concerns, allowed the US government to kick out children who came to the border without giving them a chance to seek asylum. Critics said it flew in the face of international law and human rights norms, and endangered the lives of children seeking safety.

The Biden administration has stressed that the border isn't open, and officials have pledged to turn back most adults and families who cross. But Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says the cases of unaccompanied minors are different.

Read more here.

3 min ago

Biden's DHS secretary will face lawmakers this morning. Here's what we know about the hearing. 

From CNN's Geneva Sands and Priscilla Alvarez

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas speaks during the daily press briefing at the White House on March 1, in Washington.
Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas speaks during the daily press briefing at the White House on March 1, in Washington. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas will appear before lawmakers this morning at 9:30 a.m. ET in a House committee, where he is expected to face questions about the ongoing influx of migrants at the US-Mexico border.

His appearance before the House Homeland Security Committee comes as the Biden administration struggles to accommodate the growing number of children crossing the US-Mexico border alone against the backdrop of a pandemic that's strained resources, particularly shelter space.

"We are on pace to encounter more individuals on the southwest border than we have in the last 20 years," Mayorkas said in a statement Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, more than 300 unaccompanied migrant children had been in Border Patrol custody for more than 10 days, CNN has learned. More than 4,200 minors were in custody, with an average time of 120 hours.

Mayorkas, who is testifying on Capitol Hill for the first time since his confirmation, said the situation at the border was "difficult" and acknowledged that children are not being transferred to US Department of Health and Human Services custody within the three-day legal limit.

Some more background: HHS has not had the capacity to take the number of unaccompanied children encountered at the border, he added. Federal law requires unaccompanied children to be turned over within 72 hours to HHS, which oversees a shelter network designed to house minors.

In February, more than 9,400 unaccompanied children — ranging in ages — crossed the US-Mexico border, according to the latest available data from Customs and Border Protection. That's up from January and is expected to continue trending upward.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden discouraged would-be migrants from coming to the United States, telling ABC, "I can say quite clearly: Don't come."

5 min ago

Biden to migrants: "Don't come, and while we're in a process of getting set up, don't leave"

From CNN's Jason Hoffman

President Joe Biden stops briefly to talk to the press as he walks toward Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on March 16 in Washington.
President Joe Biden stops briefly to talk to the press as he walks toward Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on March 16 in Washington. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Biden expanded on immigration policies his administration hopes to implement, attempting to draw a major distinction between his policies and that of the Trump administration, something the administration has been focused on as the number of migrants in custody at the border surges.

“What do you do with an unaccompanied child that comes to the border? Do you repeat what Trump did, take them from their mothers, to move them away, hold them in cells, et cetera? We're not doing that. So what we're doing is we have brought in HHS and also brought in FEMA to provide for enough safe facilities for them to not — to get out of the control of the border patrol, which are not designed to hold people for long periods of time, particularly children, get them out of those facilities,” Biden said during an interview with ABC News this morning.

He added that many of the unaccompanied children come to the border with a phone number and his administration is working on setting up a system that would allow the US government to contact that number and determine, within seven days, if there is a safe and secure place for that child to go. 

CNN has reported that more than 300 unaccompanied migrant children have been in Border Patrol custody for more than 10 days, and that more than 4,200 minors are currently in custody, with an average time of 120 hours.

Biden also stressed that those seeking asylum should remain where they are as the administration works to set up the system of applying for asylum in place.

“We're in the process of getting set up, and it’s not going to take a whole long time, is to be able to apply for asylum in place, so don't leave your town or city or community. We're going to make sure we have facilities in those cities and towns run by DHS and also access with HHS, the health and human services to say, you can apply for asylum from where you are right now. Make your case. We'll have people there to determine whether or not you are able to meet the requirements and you qualify for asylum,” he said.