Homeland Security secretary won't call border situation a "crisis"
From CNN's Geneva Sands
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas declined to call the situation along the Southwest border a "crisis" during his first congressional testimony since taking office.
In response to the top Republican on the committee, Rep. John Katko, Mayorkas said, "I'm not spending any time on the language that we use."
The use of the word "crisis" has become a sticking point for the administration, as the White House has also declined use the description, sometimes referring to it as a “challenge.”
Mayorkas later said, "I will share with you how I define a crisis. A crisis is when a nation is willing to rip a 9-year-old child out of the hands of his or her parent and separate that family to deter future migration. That to me is a humanitarian crisis."
He said President Biden is committed to ensuring an "immigration system works" and that migration to the US is "safe, orderly and humane."
Watch:
55 min ago
CNN asked immigrants on the border why they're coming to the US. Here's what they told us.
From CNN's Ed Lavandera, Rosa Flores, Ashley Killough and Sara Weisfeldt
On the banks of the Rio Grande near the south Texas city of Hildalgo, dozens of undocumented migrants — mostly women and young children — descended a hill on the Mexican side of the border in an orderly procession.
The sun set Thursday over an all-too-familiar portrait of desperation in the the Rio Grande Valley. Some women carried wailing babies while others hauled bags of belongings to the edge of the muddy river, where a group of men awaited them with life vests to take turns crossing from Mexico to the United States. That day alone, authorities said, 2,000 migrants were apprehended in the valley.
"From Honduras," several migrants shouted at a CNN correspondent who asked where they were from. Some had been traveling for months — fleeing violence, poverty and the destruction wrought by a pair of hurricanes, they said. CNN observed the raft make about half a dozen trips across the river.
"We come for a new opportunity," said one man, who traveled with his wife and young daughter.
Roxana Rivera, 28, said she and her six-year-old daughter left Honduras after back-to-back November hurricanes destroyed her home and everything in it.
Word back home, Rivera said, was that the US was now allowing people with children to freely cross the border — which wasn't entirely true. She heard that on the news, she said. Relatives in the US relayed the same information. Other migrants had similar stories.
Rivera said she was elated when the group she crossed the border with — mostly mothers and their children — was picked up by border agents. The migrants were processed, then taken to a bus station in Brownsville, Texas, where they were tested for Covid-19 and offered supplies by nonprofits before their release. She planned to stay with relatives in Houston while her immigration case is processed.
"You always dream about living in a house with your children," said Rivera, becoming emotional. "Now we have nothing ... We dream of having a house."
Rivera said she at times regretted embarking on the long journey north by foot and by train— putting her daughter's life at risk. Sometimes the girl would ask for food and she had none to offer her. One time, she said, her daughter became dehydrated. Another time she had to seek medical attention in Mexico when her daughter had a fever.
Maria Mendoza, a 30-year-old migrant from El Salvador, appeared exhausted as she arrived in Brownsville after processing by immigration officials. She was hoping to reunite with relatives who live in Maryland, she said through tears.
Mendoza recalled that the raft she and others used on a midnight crossing of the Rio Grande flipped over, sending several mothers and their children into the water. She said there were days when she did not eat so that her 6-year-old daughter would not go hungry. Her daughter remembered evading a snake along the way.
"More than anything I want to be reunited with my family," she said. "We want to make a life here. A better future for our children."
Here's how the Homeland Security secretary says he wants to see the immigration system changed
From CNN's Elise Hammond
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the situation on the southern border cannot be fixed overnight, but it shows why the country needs to rebuild its immigration policies.
"Our primary responsibility is to keep our homeland and the American people safe. We are safer when we take a more comprehensive and sustainable approach to border management, ensuring that policies and procedures at the border are consistent with American values, immigration laws, and regulations," he said in his written opening statement.
Here is what Mayorkas says the US needs to do about the current situation:
Address the root of the problem by engaging with governments to alleviate violence and corruption that drives migrants from their homes.
Work with humanitarian organizations to provide protection for migrants as close to home as possible. These are things like refugee resettlement and family reunification programs.
Help other countries in the region improve their asylum capabilities and protect migrants.
Improve the system for processing migrants at the border and get to their asylum claims in a "fair and timely way."
"While these efforts will dramatically improve migration management in the region and help to restore safe and orderly processing at the border, they will take time, as the President noted. Addressing longstanding challenges after the dismantling of the system cannot be accomplished overnight," Mayorkas said.
Here is what he wants to change about the immigration system:
Provide pathways to citizenship "for hardworking people who enrich our communities every day and who have lived in the United States for years, in some cases for decades," he said.
Allow people who are undocumented to apply for temporary legal status, and eventually apply for lawful permanent residency after five years if they pass criminal and national security background checks and pay their taxes.
Prioritize keeping families together.
Implement protections for workers from being exploited while also ensuring fairness for US workers. Mayorkas said he would also want to see the employment verification process improved.
Creates safe and legal channels for people to seek protection.
"We are rebuilding an immigration system that was systematically dismantled during the prior administration. We are making risk-based investments in our border management system to create safe, legal, and humane pathways to asylum and humanitarian protection," he said.
Watch:
1 hr 19 min ago
Homeland Security secretary calls situation at the border "undoubtedly difficult"
From CNN's Elise Hammond
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in his written opening statement that the department is facing a variety of problems right now – including the current situation at the border, which he said is "undoubtedly difficult."
Mayorkas pointed to the ongoing influx of children, testifying that the department has increased its capacity to hold children until the Department of Health and Human Services can shelter them while it identifies and vets the children’s sponsors. He also pointed to FEMA's involvement in this effort.
As of Tuesday, more than 300 unaccompanied migrant children had been in Border Patrol custody for more than 10 days, CNN has learned. More than 4,200 minors were in custody, with an average time of 120 hours.
"The Department must do this important work while always remaining faithful to the law, our mission, and our country’s values," he said in his opening statement.
Here are the areas where Mayorkas said the department is focusing its efforts:
Rebuilding the immigration system and securing the US border: "Let me be clear that the Department continues to enforce our immigration laws and responsibly manage our border, while we restore fairness and efficiency in our immigration system, which was systematically dismantled during the last four years," he said. Mayorkas also gave several ideas on how to rebuild the current system, but emphasized security and facing current security challenges.
Covid-19: Mayorkas said DHS is supporting the federal government's response to the pandemic by assisting with vaccine distribution and administration efforts across the country. He said Transportation Security Administration has been protecting those who are traveling and ICE Homeland Security Investigations has launched operations to protect Americans from Covid-related fraud and criminal activity.
Strengthening cybersecurity and infrastructure: "The recent cyber intrusion campaigns affecting federal agencies and private sector organizations are a clarion call to urgently improve our national cybersecurity and resilience," he said, directly referencing attacks on Microsoft and SolarWinds.
Domestic violent extremism: Mayorkas said the most terrorists threats against the US come from "lone offenders and small groups of individuals" who are motivated by a variety of "extreme" beliefs. He pointed to the riot at the US Capitol on January 6 as evidence of this threat.
1 hr 33 min ago
Biden's DHS secretary is facing lawmakers this morning. Here's what we know about the hearing.
From CNN's Geneva Sands and Priscilla Alvarez
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is testifying before lawmakers this morning in a House committee, where he is expected to face questions about the ongoing influx of migrants at the US-Mexico border.
His appearance before the House Homeland Security Committee comes as the Biden administration struggles to accommodate the growing number of children crossing the US-Mexico border alone against the backdrop of a pandemic that's strained resources, particularly shelter space.
"We are on pace to encounter more individuals on the southwest border than we have in the last 20 years," Mayorkas said in a statement Tuesday.
As of Tuesday, more than 300 unaccompanied migrant children had been in Border Patrol custody for more than 10 days, CNN has learned. More than 4,200 minors were in custody, with an average time of 120 hours.
Mayorkas, who is testifying on Capitol Hill for the first time since his confirmation, said the situation at the border was "difficult" and acknowledged that children are not being transferred to US Department of Health and Human Services custody within the three-day legal limit.
Some more background: HHS has not had the capacity to take the number of unaccompanied children encountered at the border, he added. Federal law requires unaccompanied children to be turned over within 72 hours to HHS, which oversees a shelter network designed to house minors.
In February, more than 9,400 unaccompanied children — ranging in ages — crossed the US-Mexico border, according to the latest available data from Customs and Border Protection. That's up from January and is expected to continue trending upward.
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden discouraged would-be migrants from coming to the United States, telling ABC, "I can say quite clearly: Don't come."
2 hr 5 min ago
What things are like in the Border Patrol facilities where migrant children are held
From CNN's Priscilla Alvarez and Geneva Sands,
Children are alternating schedules to make space for one another in confined facilities, some kids haven't seen sunlight in days, and others are taking turns showering, often going days without one.
That's the reality for the thousands of unaccompanied migrant children held up in US Border Patrol custody for days on end, according to case managers, attorneys and Border Patrol agents.
Bunk beds have been brought in to one of the processing facilities to help accommodate the influx of children. "Some of those are up to three bunks high," an agent told CNN, adding that children are also sleeping on plastic cots and mats on the floor and benches.
Customs and Border Protection is on pace to encounter more individuals on the border than in the last 20 years, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Tuesday, adding that the agency is coming across children as young as six and seven years old.
More than 300 unaccompanied migrant children have been in Border Patrol custody for more than 10 days, CNN has learned. More than 4,200 minors are currently in custody, with an average time of 120 hours.
With an increasing number of children crossing the US-Mexico border alone, Border Patrol facilities are where kids have to stay until officials can transfer them to shelters that are appropriate for them. These facilities are designed to care for adults, not kids, and are akin to jail-like facilities with concrete walls and benches.
Children at stations in the Tucson, Arizona, region, for instance, have to be transported from Border Patrol stations to a central coordination center to get showers, the Border Patrol agent told CNN.
"There are kids that have been there days and days," the agent said, pointing out that the agency is abiding by the law to care for children, except it is unable to meet the 72-hour legal requirement. "You just can't right now."
Federal law requires unaccompanied children to be turned over within 72 hours to the Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees a shelter network designed to house minors.
The senior official heading Customs and Border Protection, Troy Miller, told reporters that minors receive three meals daily, have 24/7 access to snacks and drinks and that showers are provided at least every 48 hours. They also have access to a recreation area, Miller said.
Why have so many kids made this dangerous journey? And what happens to them once they reach the United States?
Here are some of the key things we know:
They're fleeing desperate conditions: There are many different reasons migrant children travel alone to the United States. CNN's years of reporting at the border and conversations with experts reveal a common thread: It's not a decision any family makes lightly.
Many already have family members living in the United States: Children who cross the border alone are first held in Customs and Border Protection custody, then transferred to shelters run by the Department of Health and Human Services, where they're held until they're released to sponsors in the United States.
Changing policies are giving them a chance — for now:
Officials recently ended a controversial Trump administration policy that was put in place during the pandemic. That policy, which cited public health concerns, allowed the US government to kick out children who came to the border without giving them a chance to seek asylum. Critics said it flew in the face of international law and human rights norms, and endangered the lives of children seeking safety.
The Biden administration has stressed that the border isn't open, and officials have pledged to turn back most adults and families who cross. But Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says the cases of unaccompanied minors are different.
Biden to migrants: "Don't come, and while we're in a process of getting set up, don't leave"
From CNN's Jason Hoffman
President Biden expanded on immigration policies his administration hopes to implement, attempting to draw a major distinction between his policies and that of the Trump administration, something the administration has been focused on as the number of migrants in custody at the border surges.
“What do you do with an unaccompanied child that comes to the border? Do you repeat what Trump did, take them from their mothers, to move them away, hold them in cells, et cetera? We're not doing that. So what we're doing is we have brought in HHS and also brought in FEMA to provide for enough safe facilities for them to not — to get out of the control of the border patrol, which are not designed to hold people for long periods of time, particularly children, get them out of those facilities,” Biden said during an interview with ABC News this morning.
He added that many of the unaccompanied children come to the border with a phone number and his administration is working on setting up a system that would allow the US government to contact that number and determine, within seven days, if there is a safe and secure place for that child to go.
CNN has reported that more than 300 unaccompanied migrant children have been in Border Patrol custody for more than 10 days, and that more than 4,200 minors are currently in custody, with an average time of 120 hours.
Biden also stressed that those seeking asylum should remain where they are as the administration works to set up the system of applying for asylum in place.
“We're in the process of getting set up, and it’s not going to take a whole long time, is to be able to apply for asylum in place, so don't leave your town or city or community. We're going to make sure we have facilities in those cities and towns run by DHS and also access with HHS, the health and human services to say, you can apply for asylum from where you are right now. Make your case. We'll have people there to determine whether or not you are able to meet the requirements and you qualify for asylum,” he said.