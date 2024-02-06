President Joe Biden said Tuesday that those who oppose the Senate border bill are “denying aid” to Palestinian people who are “really suffering.”
“This bipartisan agreement also provides Israel with what it needs to protect its people and defend himself against Hamas terrorists, and it will provide the necessary lifesaving humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian people,” Biden said. “By opposing this bill, they are denying aid to the people who are really suffering and desperately need help.”
The bill includes security assistance for Israel and humanitarian assistance for civilians in Gaza and the West Bank.