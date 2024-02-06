President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the White House on Tuesday. Evan Vucci/AP

President Joe Biden made a point to illustrate support for the supplemental aid package from conservative groups that supported former President Donald Trump.

“The reforms in this bill are essential for making our border more orderly, more humane and more secure,” Biden said. “That's why the Border Patrol union – which by the way endorsed Donald Trump in the 2020 election – endorses this bill.”

The president described the union as “the people whose job it is to secure the border every single solitary day.”

“They don't just show up for photo ops like some members of Congress,” he said, taking another shot at some on Capitol Hill. “They're there to do their job.”

Biden said the US Chamber of Commerce also endorsed the bill because “they know this bill is not just good for the border, it's also good for American business and for the American economy.”

“It's why The Wall Street Journal endorsed the bill with the headline this morning which reads quote, ‘A Border Security Bill Worth Passing: The Senate has reforms Trump never came close to getting,’ that’s a quote from the journal,” Biden said.