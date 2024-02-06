Audio
Live Updates

GOP-led House to vote on impeaching Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas

By Michael Williams

Updated 1:50 p.m. ET, February 6, 2024
11 Posts
1 min ago

Biden says members of Congress that support border bill are denying aid to suffering Palestinians

From CNN's Samantha Waldenberg

President Joe Biden said Tuesday that those who oppose the Senate border bill are “denying aid” to Palestinian people who are “really suffering.” 

“This bipartisan agreement also provides Israel with what it needs to protect its people and defend himself against Hamas terrorists, and it will provide the necessary lifesaving humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian people,” Biden said. “By opposing this bill, they are denying aid to the people who are really suffering and desperately need help.”

The bill includes security assistance for Israel and humanitarian assistance for civilians in Gaza and the West Bank.

1 min ago

Biden outlines some conservative support for border bill, takes a shot at GOP lawmakers

From CNN's Nikki Carvajal

President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the White House on Tuesday. Evan Vucci/AP
President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the White House on Tuesday. Evan Vucci/AP

President Joe Biden made a point to illustrate support for the supplemental aid package from conservative groups that supported former President Donald Trump.

“The reforms in this bill are essential for making our border more orderly, more humane and more secure,” Biden said. “That's why the Border Patrol union – which by the way endorsed Donald Trump in the 2020 election – endorses this bill.” 

The president described the union as “the people whose job it is to secure the border every single solitary day.” 

“They don't just show up for photo ops like some members of Congress,” he said, taking another shot at some on Capitol Hill. “They're there to do their job.” 

Biden said the US Chamber of Commerce also endorsed the bill because “they know this bill is not just good for the border, it's also good for American business and for the American economy.” 

“It's why The Wall Street Journal endorsed the bill with the headline this morning which reads quote, ‘A Border Security Bill Worth Passing: The Senate has reforms Trump never came close to getting,’ that’s a quote from the journal,” Biden said.

9 min ago

Biden says failure to pass Ukraine aid plays into Putin's hands

From CNN's Kevin Liptak

President Joe Biden speaks at the White House on Tuesday.
President Joe Biden speaks at the White House on Tuesday. Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

President Joe Biden said Tuesday failing to pass additional aid to Ukraine amounts to giving Russia and President Vladimir Putin a win -- and warned Republicans who oppose more American assistance: “History is watching.”

“We can’t walk away now. That’s what Putin is betting on,” Biden said.

Biden was speaking as it appeared a package linking changes to border rules with new aid to Ukraine and Israel was on the brink of collapse.

“Supporting this bill is standing up to Putin. Opposing this bill is playing into his hands,” he added. 

The president warned there was little time to waste in providing additional assistance to Kyiv, saying the “clock is ticking.”

“Every week, every month that passes without new aid to Ukraine means fewer artillery shells, fewer air defense systems,” he said.

Biden said failure to provide more Ukraine aid would play into Putin’s hands.

“If we don't stop Putin's appetite for power and control in Ukraine, he won't limit himself to just Ukraine, and the costs for Americans and our allies and partners will rise,” he said.

“Failing to support Ukraine at this critical moment will never be forgotten,” Biden said.

13 min ago

James Lankford tells CNN he's surprised at GOP backing away from border deal

From CNN's Melissa DePalo

US Sen. James Lankford appears on CNN on Tuesday. CNN
US Sen. James Lankford appears on CNN on Tuesday. CNN

Oklahoma GOP Sen. James Lankford, a key Republican negotiator on the bipartisan border deal, told CNN's Dana Bash that he was "legitimately surprised" at where Republicans were on the border bill, a day before the bill will face its first vote in the Senate. 

"I'm legitimately surprised at where we are at this moment because -- as Republicans -- we've done lots of press conferences at the border, we’ve had lots of conversations, saying things have to change," Lankford said on CNN's "Inside Politics." He added that some Republicans have moved away from the bill for political purposes.  

"I’ve got so many colleagues that are backing away. I'm not saying it's all based on the political reasons,” Lankford said, adding that some Republicans have “issues” with the bill, but that others are backing away “based on the politics of the moment.”

He also did not promise to vote to advance the bill on Wednesday, saying he would be “glad” to “delay it” to give his colleagues more time to review the bill. But said if voting against the procedural motion is “about killing it,” then “we need to find a solution.”

14 min ago

Biden says he'd shut down the border if the proposed legislation was in place 

From CNN's Priscilla Alvarez

Hundreds of migrants wait in line to be processed by US Border Patrol agents in Eagle Pass, Texas, in December. John Moore/Getty Images
Hundreds of migrants wait in line to be processed by US Border Patrol agents in Eagle Pass, Texas, in December. John Moore/Getty Images

President Joe Biden suggested Tuesday he’d shut down the US-Mexico border if the proposed border legislation was in place today, embracing one of the toughest measures included in the border bill package. 

“If the bill were law today, it would qualify to be shut down right now while we repair it,” Biden said.

If the border bill introduced by the Senate were passed today, the current numbers at the border would allow the Homeland Security secretary to effectively shut down the border to asylum seekers, barring those arriving at ports of entry.

The new emergency authority detailed in the package restricts border crossings if daily average migrant encounters reach 4,000 over a one-week span. If migrant crossings increase above 5,000 on average per day on a given week, DHS is required to use the authority.

Border authorities encountered around 4,800 migrants at the US-Mexico border on Monday, according to a Homeland Security official.

Republicans have argued that those metrics are still not enough, saying that it would allow thousands into the US. But the proposed legislation would dramatically curtail who is eligible for asylum in the US.

10 min ago

Biden vows to pin the blame directly on GOP if immigration bill fails, take issue across the country

From CNN's Michael Williams

President Joe Biden on Tuesday vowed to lay the blame for the potential failure of the Senate border security bill directly at the feet of the GOP, saying he would take that message across the country in the months leading up to the election in November.

"If the bill fails, I want to be absolutely clear about something," Biden said from the White House Tuesday. "The American people are going to know why."

Voters will know that Republicans in Congress said no to the bill, Biden said, "because they're afraid of Donald Trump."

"I'll be taking this issue to the country," the president said. " ... Every day between now and November the American people are going to know: The only reason the border is not secure is Donald Trump and his MAGA Republican friends. It's time for Republicans in Congress to show a little courage, to show a little spine -- to make it clear to the American people that you work for them, not for anyone else."

"I know who I work for," Biden added. "I work for the American people."

23 min ago

Ted Cruz says it's time for McConnell to go following border deal mess

From CNN's Kristin Wilson

US Sen. Ted Cruz speaks during a news conference at the US Capitol on Tuesday. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
US Sen. Ted Cruz speaks during a news conference at the US Capitol on Tuesday. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Senate Republicans took their own leadership to task over the dying security supplemental package, with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz saying he thinks that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s time in leadership should come to an end. 

“I think it is,” he said when asked if it’s time for McConnell to go. “Everyone here also supported a leadership challenge to Mitch McConnell in November. I think a Republican leader should actually lead this conference and should advance the priorities of Republicans.”

Cruz railed against entire conference leadership for going along with a bill that “would end in failure.”

“This was always a stupid idea. And the reason it was a stupid idea is because our leadership was not actually seeking to secure the border,” he said. “And the reason this bill got so bad is Republican leadership wanted a Ukraine bill so bad they just said, ‘Give the Democrats what they want so we can get Ukraine funding even if it doesn't solve the problem.’”

“It was obvious this bill would end in failure and yet -- repeatedly every one of us at lunch stood up repeatedly and said, ‘This is where it's going to end,’” Cruz said. “Republican leadership would not listen to reason and now we're in a colossal mess.”

23 min ago

Biden says Republicans in Congress are caving to Trump over border bill

From CNN's Michael Williams

President Joe Biden speaks at the White House on Tuesday.
President Joe Biden speaks at the White House on Tuesday. Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

President Joe Biden said Tuesday that Republicans in Congress are "caving" to Donald Trump, putting the potential failure of the bill on the shoulders of GOP lawmakers.

While speaking about the bipartisan immigration bill that appeared dead on arrival after months of tense negotiations, Biden promised to take his message to the American people.

"All indications are this bill won't even move forward to the Senate floor," Biden said from the White House Tuesday. "Why? A simple reason: Donald Trump."

Trump, Biden said, spent the past 24 hours reaching out to "Republicans in the House and Senate and threaten them to try to intimidate them to vote against the proposal."

Biden spoke of significant immigration-related measures included in the bill, and how it's tied to security-related funding to both Israel and Ukraine.

"By opposing this bill," Biden said, "they (Republicans) denied aid to the people who are really suffering and desperately need help."

29 min ago

Biden speaking on scuttled immigration deal

From CNN's Michael Williams and Betsy Klein

President Joe Biden arrives to speak in the State Dining Room of the White House on Tuesday. Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images
President Joe Biden arrives to speak in the State Dining Room of the White House on Tuesday. Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

President Joe Biden is speaking from the White House Tuesday afternoon about the bipartisan border deal that is on the brink of falling apart in the Senate.

The president was expected to draw a contrast between Congress and his administration's efforts to secure a deal.

Border security is shaping up to be a defining issue in the 2024 election, and the White House is seeking to show it is taking steps to secure the border while framing former President Donald Trump and House Republicans as obstructionists.

“The critical choice in front of House Republicans will define the legacy of their narrow majority. And it is House Republicans’ last meaningful chance to stop blocking the President from securing the border,” a memo from White House spokesman Andrew Bates said.