White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre offered a preview of the House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing with Secretary of State Antony Blinken that is set to start soon and is expected to be contentious.

“I’ll let him directly respond to any questions members tend to ask, anything specific on the hearing,” she said, going on to add that Blinken will be outlining the situation the administration inherited from the Trump administration, the evacuation efforts, and ongoing work.

Jean-Pierre also said that US-bound flights from Afghanistan “remain paused” due to a measles outbreak and will be paused “at the request of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for at least seven additional days.”

She was unsure whether it will be seven additional days from Monday or seven days from the initial pause.

Jean-Pierre told reporters aboard Air Force One the individuals found with measles were being housed separately and CDC had begun contact tracing.

Afghans have been administered measles vaccines at military bases in the United States. Doses will soon be administered at overseas bases, Jean-Pierre said.

Last week, the White House said flights carrying Afghan refugees into the US had been halted after four measles cases were identified.

Fort McCoy , an army base in Wisconsin that has been taking in Afghan refugees, said in a statement Friday that "Operation Allies Welcome identified a single guest who had arrived" last Saturday and "who presented with symptoms consistent with measles." A measles diagnosis was confirmed the following day.

Jean-Pierre spoke to reporters today during an in-flight gaggle aboard Air Force One en route to Boise, Idaho.