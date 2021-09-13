Follow CNN Politics
Secretary of state to testify on Afghanistan withdrawal

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Melissa Mahtani and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 1:20 p.m. ET, September 13, 2021
Ahead of today's hearing, House Democrats pressed Blinken for more details about Afghan evacuation effort

From CNN's Zachary Cohen, Manu Raju and Jennifer Hansler

An ideologically diverse group of Democrats is pushing Secretary of State Antony Blinken to take specific steps toward helping thousands of individuals still seeking to leave Afghanistan, underscoring the widespread concern still lingering in Congress over the evacuation effort from the war-torn country.

In a letter provided to CNN earlier this month, more than three dozen House Democrats — ranging from some of the most liberal to some of the most moderate — also want additional information about the more than 116,000 people who were evacuated from the country.

"Our immediate goal is ensuring the safety of the thousands of individuals that have contacted our offices seeking to leave Afghanistan, starting first with American citizens and U.S. legal permanent residents as well as SIVs, refugees eligible for P-2 and P-1 status, and other designated Afghans," the letter states.

"These are our people, partners, and friends, countless of whom aided the U.S. mission in Afghanistan and protected our servicemembers," it adds.

The letter was led by Reps. Jason Crow of Colorado as well as three Democrats in some of the most competitive districts in the country — Elissa Slotkin of Michigan and Tom Malinowski and Andy Kim, both of New Jersey. But its signatories span the gamut — from progressive leaders like Pramila Jayapal of Washington to moderate Blue Dog Democrats like Jim Cooper of Tennessee.

The pressure on the Biden administration comes as the White House has sought to move past the chaotic last few weeks in Afghanistan and pivot onto the domestic agenda. But the concerns from the Democratic lawmakers suggest that the issue won't be off the table.

Several Democrats have been very vocal in their criticism of Biden's handling of the withdrawal process and chaotic evacuation of Kabul, which, by the President's own admission, failed to get every American out of the country.

In the letter, the Democrats call for a "breakdown of the more than 116,000 individuals evacuated," including how many were US citizens and how many were special visa holders.

SOON: Secretary of State Blinken faces Capitol Hill hearing on chaotic US withdrawal

 Boris Roessler/Picture Alliance/Getty Images
Secretary of State Antony Blinken will testify at 2 p.m. ET in front of the House Foreign Affairs Committee in a hearing titled "Afghanistan 2001-2021: Evaluating the Withdrawal and US Policies."

This is the first time the top US diplomat will face lawmakers since the last US military planes left Afghanistan last month, marking the end of the US' longest war.

Blinken acknowledged last Wednesday that "a fair amount of confusion" around charter flights from Afghanistan and said that the United States government is "working to do everything in our power to support those flights and to get them off the ground."

Blinken blamed the grounding of the flights in the north of Afghanistan on the Taliban, saying that the militant group was not allowing them to leave.

"The bottom line is this: those flights need to be able to depart. And we will work every day to make sure that they're able to do that," Blinken said during a press conference in Germany Wednesday.

The confusion around the flights in Mazar-i-Sharif has sparked tensions between the Biden administration and lawmakers and advocates who are involved in efforts to get people onto the planes and out of Afghanistan in the wake of the full US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Blinken said Wednesday that the administration is "grateful for those efforts."

"As of now, the Taliban are not permitting the charter flights to depart," Blinken said, noting that the Taliban claimed "that some of the passengers do not have the required documentation."

CNN's Jennifer Hansler contributed reporting to this post.