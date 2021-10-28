(Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)

The House Oversight and Reform Committee announced last month that it was launching an investigation into fossil fuel industry disinformation on the climate crisis, and invited the heads of six oil companies and major lobbying groups to testify in front of the committee today.

The committee's announcement came after reports the fossil fuel industry has participated in campaigns aimed at creating confusion about the cause of the climate crisis, or sowing skepticism in the science.

An undercover video released this summer appeared to show an ExxonMobil lobbyist admitting the company fought climate policy and the science behind it.

House Oversight Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney of New York and Subcommittee on the Environment Chairman Ro Khanna of California sent letters to top executives at ExxonMobil, BP America, Chevron Corporation, Shell Oil Company, the American Petroleum Institute and the US Chamber of Commerce.

Lawmakers are planning to try to get oil company CEOs to admit they spread disinformation about climate change at the high-profile hearing, Khanna told CNN.

The investigation had already been taking place already for two months, Khanna said, and ExxonMobil has so far complied with the committee by producing "some very concerning documents."

Josh Hicks, a spokesperson for BP, told CNN the company's "ambition is to reach net zero by 2050 or sooner and to help the world get there. We are actively advocating for policies such as carbon pricing and regulating methane that will support the energy transition, the Paris climate agreement and a net zero world."

"Shell strongly supports the Paris Agreement and the need for society to transition to a lower carbon future, while extending the economic and social benefits of energy access to everyone," said Curtis Smith, a spokesperson for Shell.

In the letters to industry executives, the committee requested the companies and organizations to produce by Sept. 30 related documents going back to 2015, specifically detailing any efforts to undercut climate science and policy.

"They need to have answers for what climate disinformation is still going on with their companies — are they giving money to think tanks to try to influence studies?" Khanna told CNN. "Finally, they need to commit to stopping all of that."