Oil executives testify about climate disinformation

By Ella Nilsen, Aditi Sangal, Adrienne Vogt and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 10:27 a.m. ET, October 28, 2021
1 min ago

House lawmakers launched an investigation into climate crisis disinformation by the fossil fuel industry

From CNN's Ella Nilsen

(Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)
The House Oversight and Reform Committee announced last month that it was launching an investigation into fossil fuel industry disinformation on the climate crisis, and invited the heads of six oil companies and major lobbying groups to testify in front of the committee today.

The committee's announcement came after reports the fossil fuel industry has participated in campaigns aimed at creating confusion about the cause of the climate crisis, or sowing skepticism in the science. 

An undercover video released this summer appeared to show an ExxonMobil lobbyist admitting the company fought climate policy and the science behind it.

House Oversight Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney of New York and Subcommittee on the Environment Chairman Ro Khanna of California sent letters to top executives at ExxonMobil, BP America, Chevron Corporation, Shell Oil Company, the American Petroleum Institute and the US Chamber of Commerce.

Lawmakers are planning to try to get oil company CEOs to admit they spread disinformation about climate change at the high-profile hearing, Khanna told CNN.

The investigation had already been taking place already for two months, Khanna said, and ExxonMobil has so far complied with the committee by producing "some very concerning documents."

Josh Hicks, a spokesperson for BP, told CNN the company's "ambition is to reach net zero by 2050 or sooner and to help the world get there. We are actively advocating for policies such as carbon pricing and regulating methane that will support the energy transition, the Paris climate agreement and a net zero world."

"Shell strongly supports the Paris Agreement and the need for society to transition to a lower carbon future, while extending the economic and social benefits of energy access to everyone," said Curtis Smith, a spokesperson for Shell.

In the letters to industry executives, the committee requested the companies and organizations to produce by Sept. 30 related documents going back to 2015, specifically detailing any efforts to undercut climate science and policy.

"They need to have answers for what climate disinformation is still going on with their companies — are they giving money to think tanks to try to influence studies?" Khanna told CNN. "Finally, they need to commit to stopping all of that."

24 min ago

UN report shows huge gap remains between emissions pledges and what’s actually needed

From CNN’s Rachel Ramirez and John Keefe

Thursday's House hearing with oil executives comes just days after the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) released a damning report.

Nearly 200 countries have pledged to cut greenhouse gas emissions to stave off the worst consequences of our warming planet, but there is still a huge gap between what's been promised and what scientists say is needed, according to a report by the organization.

With just days left until leaders meet at the UN's COP26 climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland, dozens of nations have not yet officially updated their pledges to reduce emissions, as they are supposed to do under the rules of the 2015 Paris Agreement.

Of the G20 countries, which account for 80% of the world's emissions, only six nations have formally increased their targets. The report also found that six G20 nations, including the United States, never met their older targets. The others were Canada, Australia, Brazil, South Korea and Mexico.

The planet has already warmed by around 1.2 degrees, scientists say. The latest set of global climate pledges, according to the report released Tuesday, fall far short of what's necessary to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels — a critical threshold that scientists say the world should remain below.

The annual "emissions gap" report outlines the difference between what countries have pledged and what more needs to be done. To limit warming to 1.5 degrees, UNEP reports the world needs to slash current emissions in half in the next eight years. 

The report found that new and updated pledges on emissions will only cut an additional 7.5% by 2030, but a 55% cut is needed to meet the goal of containing warming to 1.5 degrees. A 30% reduction would be needed to stay below 2 degrees.

Under countries' current fossil fuel emissions targets, it will continue to warm to 2.7 degrees, according to UNEP.

"Countries have stretched, but they've not stretched enough," Inger Andersen, executive director of the UNEP, told CNN.

"Many of them sort of kick the can down the road, and we need to see not pledges anymore we actually need to see real action."

33 min ago

These are the oil executives testifying today in the House

From CNN's Ella Nilsen

The House Oversight and Reform Committee launched an investigation in September into fossil fuel industry disinformation on the climate crisis.

The committee invited the heads of six oil companies and major lobbying groups to testify in front of the committee today.

These are the witnesses:

  • Darren Woods, chief executive officer of ExxonMobil Corporation                   
  • David Lawler, chief executive officer of BP America Inc.
  • Mr. Michael K. Wirth, chief executive officer of Chevron Corporation
  • Ms. Gretchen Watkins, president of Shell Oil Company
  • Mr. Mike Sommers, president of American Petroleum Institute
  • Ms. Suzanne Clark, president and Chief Executive Officer of the US Chamber of Commerce

House Oversight Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney of New York and Subcommittee on the Environment Chairman Ro Khanna of California sent letters to the top executives and requested the companies and organizations to produce by September 30 related documents going back to 2015, specifically detailing any efforts to undercut climate science and policy.