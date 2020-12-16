The Presidential Inaugural Committee on Tuesday urged Americans to refrain from traveling for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' inauguration on Jan. 20 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Biden and Harris will take their oaths of office at the US Capitol during a significantly scaled-down inauguration ceremony that will implement "vigorous health and safety protocols," the committee said in a news release.

The ceremony's footprint will be "extremely limited," according to the committee, and the parade on Inauguration Day will be "reimagined."

"Our goal is to create an inauguration that keeps people safe, honors the grand traditions of the Presidency, and showcases the Biden-Harris Administration's renewed American vision for an inclusive, equitable, and unified citizenry," committee CEO Tony Allen said in a statement.

Much like the Democratic National Convention — which was forced to go online over the summer in efforts to keep the virus from spreading — the inauguration festivities will feature a virtual program to allow Americans to participate from home.

More details about the Jan. 20 event will be announced in the coming weeks, the committee said.

The expectation is the event itself will be smaller than usual and attendees will have to wear masks and maintain social distance within the ticketed parameters. There is also ongoing discussion about requiring Covid-19 tests for anyone who will stand on the main platform near the President-elect, who is 78.

Read more about Biden's inauguration here.