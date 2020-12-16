Live TV
The latest on Biden's transition

By Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 8:19 a.m. ET, December 16, 2020
2 min ago

How Inauguration Day is adapting due to the coronavirus pandemic

From CNN's Kate Sullivan and Sarah Mucha

The Presidential Inaugural Committee on Tuesday urged Americans to refrain from traveling for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' inauguration on Jan. 20 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Biden and Harris will take their oaths of office at the US Capitol during a significantly scaled-down inauguration ceremony that will implement "vigorous health and safety protocols," the committee said in a news release.

The ceremony's footprint will be "extremely limited," according to the committee, and the parade on Inauguration Day will be "reimagined."

"Our goal is to create an inauguration that keeps people safe, honors the grand traditions of the Presidency, and showcases the Biden-Harris Administration's renewed American vision for an inclusive, equitable, and unified citizenry," committee CEO Tony Allen said in a statement.

Much like the Democratic National Convention — which was forced to go online over the summer in efforts to keep the virus from spreading — the inauguration festivities will feature a virtual program to allow Americans to participate from home.

More details about the Jan. 20 event will be announced in the coming weeks, the committee said.

The expectation is the event itself will be smaller than usual and attendees will have to wear masks and maintain social distance within the ticketed parameters. There is also ongoing discussion about requiring Covid-19 tests for anyone who will stand on the main platform near the President-elect, who is 78.

Read more about Biden's inauguration here.

4 min ago

Biden's inauguration is 35 days away. Here are key dates to watch until then.

From CNN's Zachary B. Wolf and Will Mullery

Voters voted. States counted the votes. Challenges were heard and rejected. Now the Electoral College has made President-elect Joe Biden's victory completely official.

The time for President Trump's repeated baseless allegations of fraud is over, but that doesn't mean the drama has ended. Lawmakers follow an archaic timeline set out the Constitution and US law to make Biden president.

Just as then-Vice President Biden oversaw the counting of electoral votes that gave Trump the White House in 2017, now it will be Vice President Mike Pence, Trump's loyal soldier these last four years, who will announce the vote tally that officially makes Biden the winner. Read more about that here.

And Republicans will have to choose how deeply they want to follow Trump into his rabbit hole of conspiracy theories.

Here are key dates to watch from now until Inauguration Day:

Dec. 23

  • Electoral votes must arrive in Washington.
  • The certified electoral votes have nine days to get from their states to Capitol Hill.

Jan. 3

  • New Congress is sworn in.
  • Members of the House and new members of the Senate take the oath of office at noon. This is the official start of the 117th Congress. However, Georgia's two Senate seats will remain unfilled until after a runoff election scheduled for January 5.

Jan. 6

  • Electoral votes counted in Congress.
  • Members of the House and the Senate will meet in the House chamber. The President of the Senate — that's Vice President Mike Pence — will preside over the session and the electoral votes will be read and counted in alphabetical order by two appointees each from the House and Senate. They will then give their tallies to Pence, who will announce the results and listen for objections.
  • If there are objections, the House and Senate consider them separately to decide how to count those votes.
  • There are 538 electoral votes — one for each congressman and senator plus three for Washington, DC. If no candidate gets to a majority -- that's 270 — then the 435 members of the House decide the election. Each state gets a vote. So while there are more Democrats in the House, Republicans, as of now, control more state delegations, so it is possible the House could pick Trump even though there is a Democratic majority.
  • The House has until noon on January 20 to pick the President. If they can't, it would be the vice president or the next person eligible in the line of presidential succession.

Jan. 20

  • Inauguration Day.
  • A new president takes the oath of office at noon. If the President-elect dies between Election Day and Inauguration, the vice president-elect takes the oath of office and becomes President. In a disputed election, if the House has not chosen a President but the Senate has chosen a vice president, the vice president-elect becomes acting president until the House makes a choice. And if there's no president-elect and no vice president-elect, the House appoints a president until one is chosen.
5 min ago

Biden will formally nominate Pete Buttigieg as transportation secretary today

From CNN's Dan Merica

President-elect Joe Biden will nominate Pete Buttigieg to be his transportation secretary, sources familiar with the matter tell CNN, elevating the former South Bend, Indiana, mayor and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate to a top post in the federal government.

Biden will make remarks around the nomination at 11:45 a.m. ET in Wilmington, Delaware.

Buttigieg would be the first Senate-confirmed LGBTQ Cabinet secretary should his nomination make it through the chamber.

The choice — which represents the first time the President-elect has called on one of his former Democratic presidential opponents to join his administration as a Cabinet secretary — vaults a candidate Biden spoke glowingly of after the primary into a top job in his incoming administration and could earn Buttigieg what many Democrats believe is needed experience should he run for president again.

The role of transportation secretary is expected to play a central role in Biden's push for a bipartisan infrastructure package.

Read more about Buttigieg's nomination here.

