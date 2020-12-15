McConnell and top Republicans urge GOP senators not to object to election results on Jan. 6
From CNN's Manu Raju
On a private conference call moments ago now, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell urged Republican senators not to join House members on Jan. 6 to object to state electoral results, a source on the call tells CNN.
Other top Republicans — Senate Majority Whip John Thune and Senate Rules Chairman Roy Blunt — echoed that sentiment. Doing so, they said, would be fruitless and force them to cast a politically challenging vote against the President that day.
No senators have pushed back so far, according to this source.
What this is about: House members can challenge the results on Jan. 6, when Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to preside over the official tallying of the electoral votes. But those members would need a Republican senator to sign on to the effort.
Even if the GOP effort makes it that far, the Democratic controlled House would vote down such a maneuver.
2 hr 29 min ago
White House claims Trump still pursuing litigation following Electoral College vote
From CNN's Allie Malloy
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany would not say whether President Trump recognizes Joe Biden as President-elect following Monday’s Electoral College vote, only saying, “The President is still involved in ongoing litigation related to the election.”
“Yesterday’s vote was one step in the Constitutional process so I will leave that to him and refer you to the campaign for more on that litigation," she said.
When pressed on what legal recourse the campaign has left following the Electoral College, McEnany referred to the campaign but added, “yesterday was one step in the constitutional process leading up to the Jan. 20th date in the Constitution.”
“I haven’t gotten the President's reaction to that yet but the President again is pursing ongoing litigation. I would refer you to the campaign for further,” McEnany said.
2 hr 33 min ago
Republican senator congratulates President-elect Biden
From CNN's Ted Barrett
West Virginia GOP Senator Shelley Moore Capito released a statement congratulating President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
Capito said it’s “time to turn the page to the new administration.”
She is a member of Republican leadership team.
3 hr 53 min ago
Biden team will make an announcement soon on when he will receive vaccine, transition official says
From CNN's MJ Lee
The Biden transition team expects to make an announcement “soon” on when President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will receive Covid-19 vaccines, a transition official says.
This comes after Dr. Anthony Fauci said in an interview this morning that his “strong recommendation” is that both Biden and Harris be vaccinated as soon as possible, saying of Biden: "You want him fully protected as he enters into the presidency in January.”
As to how Biden and Harris might receive the vaccine, Biden told CNN's Jake Tapper that he would receive it in a public setting to try to help boost the public’s confidence in it.
"People have lost faith in the ability of the vaccine to work. Already the numbers are really staggeringly low, and it matters what the president and vice president do,” Biden said.
4 hr 3 min ago
Schumer calls on Trump to follow McConnell's lead and "acknowledge that Joe Biden will be the next president"
“For the sake of the country, President Trump should take his cue from Leader McConnell, that it's time to end his term with a modicum of grace and dignity, qualities that his predecessors took great pains to display during our grand tradition of a peaceful transfer of power,” Schumer said.
The New York Democrat also called on his Republican colleagues to follow suit.
“They ought to acknowledge that Joe Biden will be the next president and Kamala Harris will be the next vice president,” he said. Adding, “Our Republican colleagues, for the sake of our Democracy, for the sake of the peaceful transition of power. Should stop the shenanigans. Stop the misrepresentations and acknowledge that Joe Biden will be our next president.”
4 hr 22 min ago
How Biden's inauguration will play out during the pandemic
From CNN’s Sarah Mucha
The Presidential Inaugural Committee has released initial details about how it intends to put on an unprecedented inauguration that will take place during a pandemic, confirming that the ceremony's footprint will be "extremely limited" and saying that the typical parade following the swearing-in will be "reimagined."
Additionally, the inaugural committee is urging the public to "refrain from any travel and participate in the inaugural activities from home" as President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in.
The committee is bringing on a chief medical advisor, underscoring how seriously it intends to take health protocols during the ceremony and around the surrounding festivities. The advisor, Dr. David Kessler, is the former Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration. He has advised the Biden campaign on its health and safety protocol since the pandemic’s onset. Per the release, the committee will also consult with additional medical experts, and it has hired professional staff dedicated to health and safety protocols.
The committee confirmed that Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will take their oaths of office at the US Capitol.
As CNN previously reported, it remains unclear whether President Trump will attend the inauguration. He has made clear to staff in recent days that he has no desire to discuss whether or not he'll attend Biden's inauguration and has largely shut down any conversations about leaving office. But Republicans and aides are encouraging the President to consider attending Biden's swearing-in.
Biden said over the summer that he did not want to wear a mask for his Inauguration ceremony, and an aide tells CNN that this is still the President-elect's preference. The congressional committee did determine that everyone will be required to follow mask and social distancing guidelines.
4 hr 31 min ago
Read Mitch McConnell's full remarks recognizing Joe Biden as president-elect
From CNN's Melissa Mahtani
A day after the Electoral College officially confirmed President-elect Joe Biden's victory, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made remarks publicly recognizing Biden as president-elect for the first time.
In a speech from the Senate floor, McConnell touted the current administration’s accomplishments but made all his comments on Trump's Presidency in the past tense.
His office provided the full transcript of what he said.
Read his full remarks below:
"Over the last four years, our country has benefitted from a presidential term filled with major accomplishments. President Donald Trump has repeatedly surprised the skeptics, confounded his critics, and delivered significant policy victories that have strengthened our country. Case in point: Back in May, when the President set the goal of finding a pandemic-ending vaccine by the end of this year, his timeline was dismissed by people who assumed they knew better. Quote: 'Trump promises coronavirus vaccine by end of the year,' scoffed one headline, 'but his own experts temper expectations.' 'Fact check,' complained another headline, 'Coronavirus vaccine could come this year, Trump says. Experts say he needs a 'miracle' to be right.' End quote. Well, with the genius of science, support from Congress, and the bold leadership of the Trump Administration, that medical miracle arrived right on schedule. Americans on the front lines are receiving vaccinations as we speak. This episode offers a kind of microcosm of the last four years. On so many subjects — from economic prosperity to foreign policy to protecting American families — the skeptics doubted him, the critics derided him, but President Trump has delivered. When President Trump ran for office, he promised to help open a new chapter for working families. After eight years of failed policies that concentrated wealth and optimism among a lucky few, prosperity was going to flow to all kinds of workers in all kinds of communities, he said. And that is exactly what happened. Before this pandemic spread from China and the world had to slam on the brakes, the American people had the best job market in living memory. With help from the policies of President Trump and Republicans in Congress, American workers dynamited the stagnation that experts had said was "the new normal." Unemployment hit a 50-year low. Capital markets hit record highs. And this time, all kinds of Americans got to share in the gains. We saw earnings grow faster for workers than for managers; faster for the bottom 25% than for the top 25%. This success was fueled in part by the policy leadership of President Trump. This Administration pursued bold regulatory changes. Once-in-a-generation tax reform had eluded prior leaders. This President signed it into law in his first year. And together we repealed the worst part of Obamacare. The unfair individual mandate was zeroed out. President Trump also took historic steps to strengthen the future of our trade with the world. He secured the historic United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement and bilateral tax treaties with partners in Europe and Asia. A nation this productive needs plenty of energy to keep it going. Fortunately, President Trump and his administration ended the ideological war on fossil fuels and hit the accelerator on all-of-the-above American energy dominance. In the last four years we surpassed Saudi Arabia in oil production. We saw energy exports exceed energy imports for the first year in almost 70 years. Meanwhile we saw our CO2 emissions fall, along with other harmful pollutants. That energy independence has dramatically strengthened our hand with respect to the rest of the world, particularly the Middle East. Speaking of the Middle East, President Trump wasted little time pulling back from the prior administration’s disastrous "Iran deal." His team eliminated daylight between us and Israel and repaired our relationships with Arab partners. And he aligned these relationships around our common shared interests — countering threats like radical Islamic terrorists and Iranian aggression. Under President Trump’s command, our forces took terrorist leaders like Al-Baghdadi and Soleimani off the battlefield. The physical caliphate that ISIS established on the previous president’s watch was destroyed. All this paved the way for the Abraham Accords — the historic normalization of relationships between Israel and the UAE, Bahrain, Sudan, and most recently Morocco, with the potential for more on the horizon. Now, the Middle East isn’t the only place where the Trump Administration has shored up our footing on the world stage. Our 45th commander-in-chief set out to rebuild and modernize our military, and to move our foreign policy from a chapter of weakness and apology into a renewed posture of strength. Four years later, we have a new National Defense Strategy to compete with and deter adversaries like Russia and China. We have rebuilt the military and invested in new technologies to ensure America keeps our edge in everything from cyber to space to advanced weapons systems. And the President’s leadership has not stopped with those who are currently serving. He also signed into law the historic VA MISSION Act, to ensure our dedication to our men and women in uniform does not end when their tours conclude. Clearly, the list of American accomplishments since 2016 is nearly endless. There are the many miles of new protections on our southern border. At one point apprehensions at the border hit their lowest level since the 1970s. Essential causes like religious liberty and the most vulnerable, the unborn, have had a champion in this Administration, instead of an adversary. There have been historic new steps to conserve our national treasures, like the Great American Outdoors Act. And perhaps most important of all, President Trump nominated — and this Senate confirmed — three outstanding Supreme Court Justices along with more than 220 more Article III federal judges. These are brilliant, young, constitutionalist men and women in lifetime appointments who will renew the judiciary for a generation. All because President Trump knows we need judges who respect the essential but limited job description the framers wrote for our third branch of government. As you can see, it would take far more than one speech to catalog all the major wins the Trump Administration has helped deliver for the American people. The outsider who swore he would shake up Washington and lead our country to new accomplishments both at home and abroad proceeded to do exactly that. President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence deserve our thanks and our gratitude for their tireless work — and their essential roles in all these victories and many more. Six weeks ago, Americans voted in this year’s general election. The legal and constitutional processes have continued to play out. Yesterday, electors met in all 50 states. So, as of this morning, our country officially has a President-elect and a Vice President-elect. Many millions of us had hoped the presidential election would yield a different result. But our system of government has processes to determine who will be sworn in on January the 20th. The Electoral College has spoken. So today, I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden. The President-elect is no stranger to the Senate. He has devoted himself to public service for many years. I also congratulate the Vice President-elect, our colleague from California, Senator Harris. Beyond our differences, all Americans can take pride that our nation has a female Vice President-elect for the first time. I look forward to finishing out the next 36 days strong with President Trump. Our nation needs us to add another bipartisan chapter to this record of achievement."
There was no comment from McConnell’s office on whether he informed the White House of his remarks ahead of time.
5 hr ago
McConnell: Americans can be proud "our nation has a female vice president-elect for the very first time"
From CNN's Ali Zaslav, Manu Raju and Ted Barrett
Moments after he recognized Joe Biden as president-elect for the first time, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also congratulated Vice-President elect Kamala Harris for the first time.
“I also want to congratulate the vice president-elect, our colleague from California, Sen. Harris. Beyond our differences all Americans can take pride that our nation has a female vice president-elect for the very first time," he said.
McConnell said while millions wished the election would have yielded a different result, “our system of government has processes to determine who will be sworn in on January the 20. The Electoral College has spoken.”
The Kentucky Republican added that “the president-elect is no stranger to the Senate. He's devoted himself to public service for many years.”
He concluded his floor speech saying he looks forward to “finishing out the next 36 days strong with President Trump. Our nation needs us to add another bipartisan chapter to this record of achievement.”
4 hr 19 min ago
