McConnell and top Republicans urge GOP senators not to object to election results on Jan. 6

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, walks to his office in the U.S. Capitol in Washington DC, on Monday, Dec. 14. Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg/Getty Images

On a private conference call moments ago now, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell urged Republican senators not to join House members on Jan. 6 to object to state electoral results, a source on the call tells CNN.

Other top Republicans — Senate Majority Whip John Thune and Senate Rules Chairman Roy Blunt — echoed that sentiment. Doing so, they said, would be fruitless and force them to cast a politically challenging vote against the President that day.

No senators have pushed back so far, according to this source.

What this is about: House members can challenge the results on Jan. 6, when Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to preside over the official tallying of the electoral votes. But those members would need a Republican senator to sign on to the effort.

Even if the GOP effort makes it that far, the Democratic controlled House would vote down such a maneuver.