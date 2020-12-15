Schumer calls on Trump to follow McConnell's lead and "acknowledge that Joe Biden will be the next president"

After Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell publicly recognizing Joe Biden as president-elect for the first time, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said President Trump needs to “take his cue from Leader McConnell, that it's time to end his term."
“For the sake of the country, President Trump should take his cue from Leader McConnell, that it's time to end his term with a modicum of grace and dignity, qualities that his predecessors took great pains to display during our grand tradition of a peaceful transfer of power,” Schumer said.
The New York Democrat also called on his Republican colleagues to follow suit.
“They ought to acknowledge that Joe Biden will be the next president and Kamala Harris will be the next vice president,” he said. Adding, “Our Republican colleagues, for the sake of our Democracy, for the sake of the peaceful transition of power. Should stop the shenanigans. Stop the misrepresentations and acknowledge that Joe Biden will be our next president.”