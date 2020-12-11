In tweet calling on SCOTUS to overturn election, Trump appears to acknowledge his loss 

President Donald Trump is pictured in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on December 7. Patrick Semansky/AP

President Trump has already had a busy morning on Twitter, going after two of his appointees, and is now attempting to claim that the Supreme Court should intervene in the presidential election because, as he says, “the Biden Administration will be a scandal plagued mess.”

There has been no evidence of wrongdoing by the Biden campaign or transition. President-elect Biden’s son, Hunter — who is not a part of his father’s administration — is being investigated for his own business dealings. Joe Biden is not implicated.

Trump also appears to acknowledge his election loss in the tweet referring to the "Biden administration" in a future tense.

Trump wrote: