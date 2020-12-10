President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team will meet with Operation Warp Speed today and Friday, a transition official says. The official would not detail who would participate in these meetings from the Biden side.

The meetings come after the president-elect last week said he has not seen a “detailed plan” from the Trump administration about how a vaccine would be distributed to people.

Asked whether President-elect Biden would consider using the Defense Production Act to acquire vaccines if needed, a transition official punted, saying "We are continuing to work with the Operation Warp Speed team and our focus will be ensuring safe and effective vaccines are available to all Americans and around the world, and we'll likely have additional details to share in the coming weeks and months.”

The US FDA has not yet approved a coronavirus vaccine. The FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee is meeting today to discuss Pfizer’s application for an emergency use authorization for its coronavirus vaccine.

The US meanwhile continues to break grim records. December has already proved devastating. Wednesday recorded more than 3,100 Covid-19 deaths — the highest daily death toll ever since the pandemic's start, beating a record set just days ago.