This Republican senator isn't ruling out objecting to election results in Congress

﻿Rep. Kay Granger, a veteran Texas Republican, said Thursday she is not supportive of her state’s lawsuit challenging the presidential election results in key battleground states, joining her state’s senior GOP senator who expressed skepticism over the effort.

“I'm not supporting it,” Granger told CNN of the lawsuit. “I'm just concerned with the process.”

Asked to elaborate, Granger said, “I don't think it's going to go anywhere, and ... it's a distraction.”

Granger joins Texas Sen. John Cornyn who was deeply skeptical about the lawsuit when asked about it by CNN Wednesday night.

"I frankly struggle to understand the legal theory of it,” Cornyn said, adding he’s “not convinced” one state can sue to stop other states’ election results.

The lawsuit has split the delegation as Texas Sen. Ted Cruz told President Trump he would argue the case if the Supreme Court decides to hear it.

Granger has been uneasy about Trump’s efforts to overturn the election, telling CNN last month: “I have great concerns about it,” she said. “I think that it's time to move on.”

More on the lawsuit: Although all 50 states have certified their election results and the Supreme Court swiftly rejected an emergency request from Pennsylvania Republicans to block election results in the commonwealth, the justices are now grappling with a new controversial bid from Texas, supported by Trump and 17 other Republican-led states.

They are asking the Supreme Court for an emergency order to invalidate the ballots of millions of voters in four battleground states — Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania — even though there is no evidence of widespread fraud.