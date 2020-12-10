Live TV
By Meg Wagner and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Updated 3:20 p.m. ET, December 10, 2020
2 hr 1 min ago

This Republican senator isn't ruling out objecting to election results in Congress

From CNN's Ted Barrett, Ali Zaslav, Manu Raju and Lauren Fox

Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool/Getty Images
Republican Sen. Rand Paul told CNN he is not ruling out joining a member of the House to object and challenge election results on Jan. 6 when Congress meets in a joint session to accept the votes of the Electoral College.

“We’re still looking at all the legal stuff that’s happening with the legal cases and we’ll make our decision after we’ve seen all the legal challenges,” the Kentucky lawmaker said.

Under the rules, any House member can join a senator to raise objection to a state’s electoral college results. Doing so would spark debate and votes. The expectation isn’t that anyone could overturn the results of the election, but it would be a political spectacle.

House conservatives have said they plan to mount an objection on the House floor, but it’s unclear if a senator would join the effort. Both Paul and GOP Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin have left that option open

29 min ago

Biden announced a slate of new key administration picks today. Here's who he selected. 

From CNN's Kate Sullivan

Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images
President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday announced a slate of new Cabinet nominees and picks for top roles in his administration.

Here's who he announced:

  • Denis McDonough for secretary of Veterans Affairs
  • Tom Vilsack for Agriculture secretary
  • Marcia Fudge for secretary of Housing and Urban Development
  • Susan Rice, former national security adviser during the Obama administration, as his director of the Domestic Policy Council
  • Katherine Tai, who oversaw trade enforcement for China during the Obama administration, as his nominee for United States Trade Representative

All of Biden's picks except Rice will require confirmation by the United States Senate to serve in their roles.

Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are expected to introduce these key administration members at an event on Friday in Wilmington, Delaware, the transition team said. CNN had previously reported all of these administration picks.

The picks reflect how Biden is turning to longtime advisers and experts in their respective fields for top posts in his administration. Many have close ties with Biden and developed relationships with the President-elect while working in the Obama administration.

Here's who else Biden has picked so far for his Cabinet.

2 hr 43 min ago

Harris' husband Doug Emhoff will join Georgetown Law next month

From CNN's Jasmine Wright

Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images
Douglas Emhoff, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ husband, will become a member of Georgetown University's faculty in January, according to a release from the law school.

He will serve as a Distinguished Visitor from Practice, teaching related coursework starting with “Entertainment Law Disputes” in the upcoming spring semester. A two credit course, according to the transition.

He will also serve as a Distinguished Fellow of Georgetown Law’s Institute for Technology Law and Policy, as part of a new entertainment and media law initiative that will include a speaker series and other projects, the release added.

The transition added that the role will be “separate and apart” from his role as second gentleman, and Emhoff will continue to work with the Biden-Harris transition team to develop the portfolio he will focus on to support the work of the incoming administration.

“I’ve long wanted to teach and serve the next generation of young lawyers,” Emhoff said in a news release. “I couldn’t be more excited to join the Georgetown community.”
2 hr 58 min ago

Senior Texas Republican calls state's lawsuit challenging election "a distraction"

From CNN's Manu Raju, Sarah Fortinsky, Ariane de Vogue and Dan Berman

Rep. Kay Granger speaks during a news conference on July 21.
Rep. Kay Granger speaks during a news conference on July 21. Samuel Corum/Getty Images

﻿Rep. Kay Granger, a veteran Texas Republican, said Thursday she is not supportive of her state’s lawsuit challenging the presidential election results in key battleground states, joining her state’s senior GOP senator who expressed skepticism over the effort.

“I'm not supporting it,” Granger told CNN of the lawsuit. “I'm just concerned with the process.”

Asked to elaborate, Granger said, “I don't think it's going to go anywhere, and ... it's a distraction.”

Granger joins Texas Sen. John Cornyn who was deeply skeptical about the lawsuit when asked about it by CNN Wednesday night.

"I frankly struggle to understand the legal theory of it,” Cornyn said, adding he’s “not convinced” one state can sue to stop other states’ election results.

The lawsuit has split the delegation as Texas Sen. Ted Cruz told President Trump he would argue the case if the Supreme Court decides to hear it.

Granger has been uneasy about Trump’s efforts to overturn the election, telling CNN last month: “I have great concerns about it,” she said. “I think that it's time to move on.”

More on the lawsuit: Although all 50 states have certified their election results and the Supreme Court swiftly rejected an emergency request from Pennsylvania Republicans to block election results in the commonwealth, the justices are now grappling with a new controversial bid from Texas, supported by Trump and 17 other Republican-led states.

They are asking the Supreme Court for an emergency order to invalidate the ballots of millions of voters in four battleground states — Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania — even though there is no evidence of widespread fraud.

23 min ago

What you need to know about the election-related Supreme Court lawsuit from Texas and Trump

From CNN's Ariane de Vogue and Dan Berman

The US Supreme Court building is seen on December 7.
The US Supreme Court building is seen on December 7. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Although all 50 states have certified their election results and the Supreme Court swiftly rejected an emergency request from Pennsylvania Republicans to block election results in the commonwealth, the justices are now grappling with a new controversial bid from Texas, supported by President Trump and 17 other Republican-led states.

They are asking the Supreme Court for an emergency order to invalidate the ballots of millions of voters in four battleground states — Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania — even though there is no evidence of widespread fraud.

Critics of the President and his allies say the case reflects an audacious and legally dubious gambit to keep the lawsuits flowing in order to prolong baseless claims that President-elect Joe Biden's victory was somehow illegitimate.

Here's what you need to know:

  • Who is suing? Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed the lawsuit Tuesday. The President on Wednesday filed a motion to intervene — basically a request to join the lawsuit, asking for the same result. Seventeen GOP states are backing the effort as well.
  • What do the Republicans want? Essentially, to swing the election to Trump. They're asking for the court to block the electors from Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, pushing Biden back under the magic 270-vote total to win. First the court would have to allow Paxton to file the suit. Then the court would have to block certification of the Electoral College vote, determine that the four states had allowed massive amounts of "illegal" votes, have the states revisit their vote counts and then resubmit the numbers. The court could also, Trump's filing suggests, let state legislatures determine who wins each state or throw the entire election to the US House of Representatives, where each state delegation would have one vote -- and since Republican delegations outnumber Democratic delegations, Trump would win.
  • Is there any precedent? No. "In a nutshell the President is asking the Supreme Court to exercise its rarest form of jurisdiction to effectively overturn the entire presidential election," said Steve Vladeck, a CNN Supreme Court analyst and University of Texas Law School professor.
  • The Supreme Court has 6 conservatives. Does that guarantee Trump will win? No. The court has thus far shown no desire to intervene in the presidential election. On Tuesday, it rejected the plea from Pennsylvania Republicans to invalidate the state's presidential tallies. It issued one sentence and noted zero dissents. (Justices don't always have to make their votes public.) Trump has suggested publicly that he hopes his nominees -- Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch -- will side with him on any election dispute. Conservative Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito are also ones to watch. No justice is required to recuse him or herself from the dispute; Barrett, notably, did not recuse herself in the Pennsylvania lawsuit.

Read more here.

4 hr 40 min ago

Biden to pick Susan Rice to lead White House Domestic Policy Council

From CNN's Dan Merica and Arlette Saenz

Then-Vice President Joe Biden and then-National Security Advisor Susan Rice speak together during a press briefing in the Oval Office of the White House in 2015.
Then-Vice President Joe Biden and then-National Security Advisor Susan Rice speak together during a press briefing in the Oval Office of the White House in 2015. Mike Theiler/Pool/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden will tap former National Security Adviser Susan Rice to lead the White House Domestic Policy Council, according to two sources familiar with the decision.

Politico was the first to report the decision.

5 hr 13 min ago

Biden to tap longtime Obama adviser to lead Veterans Affairs

From Jake Tapper and Jeff Zeleny

Denis McDonough speaks during the 2018 Concordia Annual Summit in New York.
Denis McDonough speaks during the 2018 Concordia Annual Summit in New York. Riccardo Savi/Getty Images for Concordia Summit

President-elect Joe Biden is poised to tap Denis McDonough to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs, a person familiar with the decision says, adding a longtime chief of staff to former President Barack Obama to his new Cabinet. 

It’s the latest example of how Biden is turning to a trusted set of advisers to surround him in his new administration.

As VA Secretary, McDonough would be inheriting one of the most challenging agencies in the government, so Biden was looking “for a seasoned hand, who knows the government well,” a person familiar with the decision says.

Several veterans groups were hoping Biden would chose a veteran of the Iraq or Afghanistan wars. McDonough did not serve in the military, but rather has long experience navigating bureaucracies on Capitol Hill and the White House.

McDonough, a native of Minnesota who served as the chief of staff during Obama’s entire second term, also worked as deputy national security adviser. He developed a close relationship with Vice President Biden during both positions.

He is a devout Catholic, a bond he also shares with Biden.

The announcement of McDonough is forthcoming. He could join other prospective Cabinet nominees on Friday in Wilmington, but timing is still not confirmed.

Politico was first to report the McDonough selection.

4 hr 53 min ago

Biden will travel to Georgia next week to campaign for Democratic candidates ahead of crucial runoff election 

From CNN's Jessica Dean, Ryan Nobles and DJ Judd

Joe Biden waves to supporters as he finishes speaking during a drive-in campaign rally in Atlanta on October 27.
Joe Biden waves to supporters as he finishes speaking during a drive-in campaign rally in Atlanta on October 27. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden will travel to Atlanta next Tuesday, Dec. 15 to campaign for Democratic Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock ahead of the crucial Jan. 5 runoffs that will determine which party controls the Senate.

Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler — the Republican candidates in the Georgia runoff campaign — have enjoyed the benefit of high profile surrogates making non-stop regular appearances since almost the beginning of the campaign.

In addition to President Trump’s visit last Saturday and a promise to return, the GOP ticket has also benefited from Vice President Mike Pence who has already made one trip and will be back in the Peach State today. Trump and Pence join a long list of prominent Republicans who have come to Georgia.  

The Democratic approach to surrogates has been much different. In general, the campaigns of Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock have taken much greater pains to prevent the spread of coronavirus than their Republican counterparts which limits the value of surrogates to travel to the state.

Democrats have been taking advantage of virtual campaign tactics. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Elizabeth Warren both held virtual fundraisers to support the Georgia campaigns. 

President Barack Obama held a virtual rally with the two candidates. The campaign says it was watched by more than a half a million people and led to the recruitment of 14,000 volunteers.

5 hr 49 min ago

Biden's transition team will meet with Operation Warp Speed today and tomorrow

From CNN's Arlette Saenz

President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team will meet with Operation Warp Speed today and Friday, a transition official says. The official would not detail who would participate in these meetings from the Biden side.

The meetings come after the president-elect last week said he has not seen a “detailed plan” from the Trump administration about how a vaccine would be distributed to people.

Asked whether President-elect Biden would consider using the Defense Production Act to acquire vaccines if needed, a transition official punted, saying "We are continuing to work with the Operation Warp Speed team and our focus will be ensuring safe and effective vaccines are available to all Americans and around the world, and we'll likely have additional details to share in the coming weeks and months.”

The US FDA has not yet approved a coronavirus vaccine. The FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee is meeting today to discuss Pfizer’s application for an emergency use authorization for its coronavirus vaccine.

The US meanwhile continues to break grim records. December has already proved devastating. Wednesday recorded more than 3,100 Covid-19 deaths — the highest daily death toll ever since the pandemic's start, beating a record set just days ago.