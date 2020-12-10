This Republican senator isn't ruling out objecting to election results in Congress

Republican Sen. Rand Paul told CNN he is not ruling out joining a member of the House to object and challenge election results on Jan. 6 when Congress meets in a joint session to accept the votes of the Electoral College.
“We’re still looking at all the legal stuff that’s happening with the legal cases and we’ll make our decision after we’ve seen all the legal challenges,” the Kentucky lawmaker said.
Under the rules, any House member can join a senator to raise objection to a state’s electoral college results. Doing so would spark debate and votes. The expectation isn’t that anyone could overturn the results of the election, but it would be a political spectacle.
House conservatives have said they plan to mount an objection on the House floor, but it’s unclear if a senator would join the effort. Both Paul and GOP Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin have left that option open.