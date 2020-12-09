President-elect Joe Biden said Tuesday that in consultation with Dr. Anthony Fauci, his newly announced chief medical adviser, he has outlined three objectives for his incoming health team.

First, for his initial 100 days in office he will ask every American to wear a mask. The President-elect said he would sign an executive order on his first day in office to require masks, "where I can under the law, like federal buildings, interstate travel on planes, trains and buses."

Second, he said his team will help get "at least 100 million Covid vaccine shots into the arms of the American people in the first 100 days."

Biden said his third priority is to get kids back into schools. He said that if Congress provides the necessary funding and states and cities put strong health measures in place, "My team will work to see that a majority of our schools can be open by the end of my first 100 days.

Biden has named Xavier Becerra, California's attorney general, as his nominee for secretary of Health and Human Services and Dr. Vivek Murthy, who was US surgeon general in the Obama administration, as his nominee for surgeon general. Becerra would be the first Latino to lead HHS if confirmed by the United States Senate. Murthy will also require Senate confirmation.

