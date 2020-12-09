Live TV
By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 2:52 p.m. ET, December 9, 2020
1 min ago

Biden introduces historic defense secretary nominee: "A leader of extraordinary courage"

From CNN's Eric Bradner and Jessica Dean

Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images
Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are formally introducing retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin as their secretary of defense nominee at an in-person event happening now in Wilmington, Delaware. 

The former commander of the US Central Command would make history as the first Black person to lead the Pentagon if confirmed by the US Senate.

“Today it is my great honor, and it really is an honor, to add to my national security team a leader of extraordinary courage, character, experience and accomplishment,” Biden said as his nominee sat behind him on stage. 

"Someone with whom I have worked closely for many years. And I've seen perform to the highest standards under intense pressure. Someone who I hold in the highest personal regard as a man of great decency and a man of dignity. In my judgment there is no question that he is the right person for this job, at the right moment, leading the Department of Defense at this moment in our nation's history," the President-elect continued.

More on the nominee: Austin has worked closely with Biden in the past. While Biden was vice president, Austin served as the vice chief of staff of the Army and commanding general of US forces in Iraq, and later the commander of CENTCOM. Biden and Austin had discussions on a range of issues, including those in the Middle East and Central and South Asia.

The selection has set off a new debate over civilian control of the military. Austin, who retired four years ago, would require the same waiver that Congress gave President Trump's nominee, retired Marine officer Jim Mattis, four years ago — leading some Democrats to say they were hesitant to approve such a waiver once and don't want to do so again.

Here’s a look at who Biden has nominated for his Cabinet so far: 

Watch the announcement below:

1 hr 26 min ago

Soon: Biden will introduce historic pick for defense secretary

From CNN's Eric Bradner and Jessica Dean

President-elect Joe Biden is set to formally introduce retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin as his nominee to lead the Pentagon at an in-person event starting soon in Wilmington, Delaware.

If confirmed, Austin would make history as the first Black secretary of defense.

With today's event, Biden will begin trying to gain the support of congressional Democrats who are balking at the prospect of waiving the requirement that the position be filled by someone who has been out of active-duty military service for at least seven years.

Several Senate Democrats this week said they would oppose a waiver for Austin. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat from Connecticut, said granting one "would contravene the basic principle that there should be civilian control over a nonpolitical military."

Biden's transition team is already lobbying Congress: It has reached out to more than 100 House and Senate offices about Austin's nomination and a waiver, a transition official said.

1 hr 36 min ago

Why this GOP senator won't rule out challenging the presidential election results

From CNN's Lauren Fox and Ali Zaslav

Sen. Ron Johnson speaks during a Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing in April 2019.
Sen. Ron Johnson speaks during a Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing in April 2019. Alex Edelman/Getty Images

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson would not rule out being a senator who challenges the election results on Jan. 6 when Congress meets in a joint session to accept the votes of the Electoral College.

Under the rules, any member of Congress can join with a senator to raise objection to a state’s Electoral College results. Doing so would spark debate and votes. The expectation isn’t that anyone could overturn the results of the election, but it would be a political spectacle. 

Johnson said he will hold a hearing as chair of the Senate Homeland Security committee to understand more before he makes a decision.

“I would say it depends what we find out,” Johnson said, when asked whether he would not be a senator who tries to challenge the results on the Senate floor.

“I need more information, the American people need more information. I’m not ready to just close, slam the book on this thing,” he added. “At minimum we have to explore these issues, these irregularities, even if it doesn’t have an impact on this year’s election so that we can correct them and initiate controls, so we don’t have these same issues, same irregularities, same suspicions in the next election.”

The Wisconsin Republican said that he has not talked to President Trump about playing that role. 

Johnson said he met Tuesday with a group of House members, including Rep. Jim Jordan, to talk about the outcome of the election and election security. As a result of those talks, Johnson is planning to hold a hearing on the topic.

He said in a statement about that hearing:

“Today I gave notice for a hearing for next Wednesday titled ‘Examining Irregularities in the 2020 election.’ I am mindful that many of the issues that have been raised have been, and will continue to be, appropriately resolved in the courts. But the fact remains that a large percentage of the American public does not view the 2020 election result as legitimate because of apparent irregularities that have not been fully examined. That is not a sustainable state of affairs for our country. The only way to resolve suspicions is with full transparency and public awareness. That will be the goal of the hearing.” 
1 hr 50 min ago

Trump should "put the country first" and congratulate Biden after electors meet, GOP senator says

From CNN's Manu Raju

Sen. Lamar Alexander is seen during a hearing on June 30.
Sen. Lamar Alexander is seen during a hearing on June 30. Al Drago/Pool/Getty Images

Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander, who is retiring at year's end, told CNN that President Trump should congratulate Joe Biden and "put the country first" after electors vote on Monday to make Biden's win official.

Asked if Trump should concede after Monday, he said, "I think the votes are being counted, and states are certifying them and resolving disputes. And it's apparent when electors meet on Monday, Joe Biden is very likely to be the President-elect. And if he is, I hope the President will put the country first, congratulate Joe Biden and take pride in his considerable accomplishments, and help him off to a good start." 

"It's especially important that we have an orderly transition if there's going to be one because of the pandemic and the distribution of the vaccine. We don't need to lose one hour or one day in that distribution," he added.

Asked what would happen if he didn't concede, Alexander said with a laugh, "I think I gave you a good answer."

1 hr 45 min ago

A Trump ally is lobbying fellow House Republicans to support Texas lawsuit seeking to overturn the election

From CNN's Jake Tapper, Kristin Wilson, and Daniella Diaz

Rep. Mike Johnson is seen at the U.S. Capitol on January 30.
Rep. Mike Johnson is seen at the U.S. Capitol on January 30. Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Rep. Mike Johnson of Louisiana, a close ally to President Trump, sent an email from a personal email account to every House Republican soliciting signatures for an amicus brief in the Texas lawsuit seeking to invalidate electoral college votes from Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. 

The email said Trump is “anxiously awaiting the final list” to see who signs on to the amicus brief.

The amicus brief is related to an application from Texas to the Supreme Court to start a lawsuit against the states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia, the four battleground states Biden won in the 2020 election.

Johnson also tweeted, "Today I made arrangements to file an amicus brief in the Texas case now pending at the Supreme Court on behalf of House Republicans who are all deeply concerned about the integrity of our election system... Also today, my friend, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, agreed to join our state as a party to the case in support of Texas. Stay tuned for big developments..."

One House Republican told CNN's Jake Tapper he was put off by the Johnson email. 

"Are we the party of list-making now?" the member said.

2 hr 34 min ago

Schumer is non-committal on waiver for Biden's defense nominee

From CNN's Manu Raju

Sen. Chuck Schumer speaks during a press conference in December 2019.
Sen. Chuck Schumer speaks during a press conference in December 2019. David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer wouldn’t say how he would come down on the waiver for President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for secretary of defense.

Lloyd Austin needs a congressional waiver to be confirmed for the civilian post because federal law requires seven years of retirement from active duty before taking on the role. Austin retired from active-duty service only four years ago.

‪"Well I'm gonna have to study that. Bottom line is that Austin's a very good nominee and we'll figure out where to go from there. I haven't talked to my colleagues yet about that I want to see what they have to say," Schumer said. 

Biden is set to formally introduce Austin as his nominee at an event in Wilmington, Delaware, today.

2 hr 45 min ago

Democratic senator would encourage Biden to be vaccinated now 

From CNN's Ted Barrett

Sen. Chris Coons asks a question during a Senate Foreign Relations hearing on July 30.
Sen. Chris Coons asks a question during a Senate Foreign Relations hearing on July 30. Greg Nash/Pool/Getty Images

Delaware Democratic Sen. Chris Coons said he would “encourage” President-elect Joe Biden to be vaccinated as soon as a vaccine is approved for use in the US but said the decision whether to do so is up to the incoming President.

“I would encourage him to do so. But look, he has been a model of following public health guidance throughout this pandemic and I fully expect him to do what’s in the best interest of both the public health and his health in order to that he can be assured that he will assume the presidency,” Coons told CNN.

Asked who should decide whether Biden gets the vaccine before others, Coons responded, “the President-elect.”

Coons added that the “exact connection between Warp Speed and the transition is uneven. I’m confident this will be ironed out quickly. But the decision about when the President-elect will have access to that vaccine, that’s not something I can say.”

2 hr 45 min ago

House majority leader has spoken to Biden about being "careful" of taking Democratic members for Cabinet 

From CNN's Daniella Diaz and Kristin Wilson

House Majority Leader Rep. Steny Hoyer speaks to members of the media at the U.S. Capitol on March 13.
House Majority Leader Rep. Steny Hoyer speaks to members of the media at the U.S. Capitol on March 13. Alex Wong/Getty Images

In a pen and pad with reporters, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said he’s “concerned” about the shrinking majority for Democrats in the House and he’s spoken to President-elect Joe Biden's administration about being “careful” taking members for his Cabinet.

"I’m certainly concerned by the slimming of the majority," he said. “I've indicated to the administration very early on that I wanted to be very careful in terms of the members that they appointed from the Congress, given the closeness of our majority."

"But there have been close majorities before, both under Republicans and under Democrats, and we've gotten through those and gotten our work done. I think frankly, we're going to be a very unified caucus, as we were this past Congress," he added.

On the vaccine: When CNN asked Hoyer about when we should expect lawmakers to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, Hoyer said he couldn’t provide details but there are ongoing discussions on the issue. 

“I can't give really any details, but I can tell you there are ongoing discussions,” he said. “And, of course, many qualify in terms of the high risk groups, in terms of age. But in addition to that, clearly, it is critical that we have the Congress in a condition where it can operate on a continuing basis given the challenges that confront us of great immediacy. So, but there are discussions, ongoing, on how we will proceed.” 

3 hr 7 min ago

Biden transition has reached out to over 100 congressional offices for support of defense pick nominee waiver

From CNN’s Jessica Dean

As pushback from some Democrats continues over a congressional waiver for Secretary of Defense nominee retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin, the Biden transition has reached out to a number of congressional offices working to get their support.

According to a transition official, the transition team has so far engaged with more than 100 House and Senate offices on Austin’s nomination and waiver.

Austin will be formally introduced by President-elect Joe Biden at an event in Wilmington, Delaware, later today.

He is expected to speak with Congressional leadership, including House leadership and both Senate and House Armed Services Committee members, “early on” as he begins the confirmation process, according to the official.

Remember: Austin needs a congressional waiver to be confirmed for the civilian post because federal law requires seven years of retirement from active duty before taking on the role. Austin retired from active-duty service only four years ago.

Though the use of the waiver is rare, retired Marine Gen. James Mattis received a waiver from Congress in 2017 to serve as President Trump's defense secretary.