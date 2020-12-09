Biden introduces historic defense secretary nominee: "A leader of extraordinary courage"

Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are formally introducing retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin as their secretary of defense nominee at an in-person event happening now in Wilmington, Delaware.

The former commander of the US Central Command would make history as the first Black person to lead the Pentagon if confirmed by the US Senate.

“Today it is my great honor, and it really is an honor, to add to my national security team a leader of extraordinary courage, character, experience and accomplishment,” Biden said as his nominee sat behind him on stage.

"Someone with whom I have worked closely for many years. And I've seen perform to the highest standards under intense pressure. Someone who I hold in the highest personal regard as a man of great decency and a man of dignity. In my judgment there is no question that he is the right person for this job, at the right moment, leading the Department of Defense at this moment in our nation's history," the President-elect continued.

More on the nominee: Austin has worked closely with Biden in the past. While Biden was vice president, Austin served as the vice chief of staff of the Army and commanding general of US forces in Iraq, and later the commander of CENTCOM. Biden and Austin had discussions on a range of issues, including those in the Middle East and Central and South Asia.

The selection has set off a new debate over civilian control of the military. Austin, who retired four years ago, would require the same waiver that Congress gave President Trump's nominee, retired Marine officer Jim Mattis, four years ago — leading some Democrats to say they were hesitant to approve such a waiver once and don't want to do so again.

