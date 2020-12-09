Live TV
1 hr 53 min ago

American Farm Bureau president applauds Biden’s pick for secretary of agriculture

From CNN’s Vanessa Yurkevich

Tom Vilsack speaks during a Senate Finance Committee hearing in Washington, DC, in 2019.
Tom Vilsack speaks during a Senate Finance Committee hearing in Washington, DC, in 2019. Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The president of the American Farm Bureau applauded the news that President-elect Joe Biden is expected to nominate former Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack to serve as the next secretary of agriculture. 

In a statement on Wednesday, AFB President Zippy Duvall called the news “welcome,” noting Vilsack’s “reputation for rising above partisanship to serve farmers and ranchers.” 

Duvall says the two built a good relationship during Vilsack’s time as secretary of agriculture under President Obama.  

“Tom Vilsack understands that the agriculture sector is far more complex than most people understand. He believes in a ‘big tent’ philosophy that supports all types of production and understands the importance of respecting farmers and ranchers as partners worthy of support in the race to achieve sustainability goals,” Duvall said. 

Duvall said the two have been working together recently through Vilsack’s role as the president and CEO of the US Dairy Export Council – especially relating to the pandemic and its impact on farmers and ranchers. 

“The pandemic revealed both the strengths and weaknesses of our food system, which Tom has had a front row seat to witness. Together, we must prepare to tackle a new farm bill and build on efforts to create a fair marketplace for US agriculture to compete globally” he said.

1 hr 59 min ago

Highest-ranking Black leader in Congress calls on lawmakers to approve waiver for Biden defense secretary pick

From CNN's Manu Raju

Rep. Jim Clyburn, the highest-ranking Black leader in Congress and who has called on President-elect Joe Biden to name more African-Americans to his Cabinet, said Congress should approve the waiver for retired Army Gen. LLoyd Austin to serve as defense secretary. 

"I think the precedent has been set for that. He's been out for year — or more than that. So the precedent has already been set. There's nothing groundbreaking about that," Clyburn said. 

If confirmed, Austin would make history as the first Black secretary of defense. He needs a congressional waiver, however, to be confirmed for the civilian post because federal law requires seven years of retirement from active duty before taking on the role.

1 hr 54 min ago

Biden's defense secretary pick: "I come to this new role as a civilian leader" with military experience

Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images
Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

Retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin, President-elect Joe Biden's pick to serve as the secretary of defense, said he believes in civilian leadership of the Defense Department and that, if confirmed, his priority will be American troops and their families.

"When I concluded my military service four years ago, I hung up my uniform for the last time and went from being General Lloyd Austin to Lloyd Austin. It is an important distinction and one that I make with utmost seriousness and sincerity," he said in Wilmington, Delaware. "So I come to this new role as a civilian leader, with military experience to be sure, but also with a deep appreciation and reverence for the prevailing wisdom of civilian control of our military."

Austin retired from the military four years ago, but the law states that an officer must have left the service seven years before becoming secretary of defense. Biden is asking for the Senate to grant a waiver because of this.

Austin said he recognizes that "being a member of the President's cabinet requires a different perspective and unique responsibilities from a career in uniform. I intend to keep this at the forefront of my mind."

"As secretary of defense, my priority will always, always be the men and women, military and civilian, who make up the department and their families," he added.

Austin also talked about his experience tackling tough issues and handling high-pressure situations. He emphasized the importance of diplomacy, saying that America is the strongest when it works with its allies.

"Over the years, I have worked hand in hand with our diplomatic colleagues and partners around the globe, and witnessed firsthand what we're able to accomplish together," he said.

Watch the moment here:

1 hr 22 min ago

Biden: "Long past time" Department of Defense's leadership reflects diversity  

Retired Gen. Lloyd Austin speaks at a news conference after being nominated as secretary of defense.
Retired Gen. Lloyd Austin speaks at a news conference after being nominated as secretary of defense. Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden praised the personal experience and diversity that retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin would bring to the Pentagon as its top leader.

If confirmed, Austin would make history as the first Black secretary of defense.

"More than 40% of our active duty forces are people of color. It is long past time that the department's leadership reflects that diversity," Biden said. "And we need his in-depth understanding of what it takes to deter threats wherever they arise."

"We need his personal experience helping inform our efforts to ensure that our armed forces reflect the full strength and diversity of our nation," the President-elect said.

Austin joins a list of other Cabinet nominees that are set to make history if confirmed, including Xavier Becerra, who would be the first Latino to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, and Janet Yellen, who would be the first woman to serve as Treasury secretary.

Watch the moment below:

1 hr 24 min ago

Biden calls on Congress to grant waiver for his defense secretary pick

Susan Walsh/AP
Susan Walsh/AP

While introducing his pick to lead the Defense Department, President-elect Joe Biden pointed out that retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin retired from the military more than four years ago but Biden acknowledged "the law states that an officer must have left the service seven years before becoming Secretary of Defense." 

Biden continued: "There's a good reason for this law that I fully understand and respect. I would not be asking for this exception if I did not believe this moment in our history didn't call for it."

"It does call for it," Biden added. "And if I didn't have the faith I have in Lloyd Austin to ask for it. I believe in the importance of civilian control of the military. So does the secretary-designee Austin." 

Biden called for Austin to be "confirmed swiftly" due to the "urgent threat and challenges of our nation's forces."

"We need his experience in large-scale logistical operations to help support the swift and equitable distribution of Covid-19 vaccines," Biden added.

More context: Austin's selection has set off a new debate over civilian control of the military. Austin would require the same waiver that Congress gave President Trump's nominee, retired Marine officer Jim Mattis, four years ago — leading some Democrats to say they were hesitant to approve such a waiver once and don't want to do so again.

Watch the moment below:

1 hr 37 min ago

Biden introduces historic defense secretary nominee: "A leader of extraordinary courage"

From CNN's Eric Bradner and Jessica Dean

Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images
Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are formally introducing retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin as their secretary of defense nominee at an in-person event happening now in Wilmington, Delaware. 

The former commander of the US Central Command would make history as the first Black person to lead the Pentagon if confirmed by the US Senate.

“Today it is my great honor, and it really is an honor, to add to my national security team a leader of extraordinary courage, character, experience and accomplishment,” Biden said as his nominee sat behind him on stage. 

"Someone with whom I have worked closely for many years. And I've seen perform to the highest standards under intense pressure. Someone who I hold in the highest personal regard as a man of great decency and a man of dignity. In my judgment there is no question that he is the right person for this job, at the right moment, leading the Department of Defense at this moment in our nation's history," the President-elect continued.

More on the nominee: Austin has worked closely with Biden in the past. While Biden was vice president, Austin served as the vice chief of staff of the Army and commanding general of US forces in Iraq, and later the commander of CENTCOM. Biden and Austin had discussions on a range of issues, including those in the Middle East and Central and South Asia.

The selection has set off a new debate over civilian control of the military. Austin, who retired four years ago, would require the same waiver that Congress gave President Trump's nominee, retired Marine officer Jim Mattis, four years ago — leading some Democrats to say they were hesitant to approve such a waiver once and don't want to do so again.

Here’s a look at who Biden has nominated for his Cabinet so far: 

Watch the announcement below:

3 hr 2 min ago

Soon: Biden will introduce historic pick for defense secretary

From CNN's Eric Bradner and Jessica Dean

President-elect Joe Biden is set to formally introduce retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin as his nominee to lead the Pentagon at an in-person event starting soon in Wilmington, Delaware.

If confirmed, Austin would make history as the first Black secretary of defense.

With today's event, Biden will begin trying to gain the support of congressional Democrats who are balking at the prospect of waiving the requirement that the position be filled by someone who has been out of active-duty military service for at least seven years.

Several Senate Democrats this week said they would oppose a waiver for Austin. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat from Connecticut, said granting one "would contravene the basic principle that there should be civilian control over a nonpolitical military."

Biden's transition team is already lobbying Congress: It has reached out to more than 100 House and Senate offices about Austin's nomination and a waiver, a transition official said.

3 hr 12 min ago

Why this GOP senator won't rule out challenging the presidential election results

From CNN's Lauren Fox and Ali Zaslav

Sen. Ron Johnson speaks during a Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing in April 2019.
Sen. Ron Johnson speaks during a Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing in April 2019. Alex Edelman/Getty Images

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson would not rule out being a senator who challenges the election results on Jan. 6 when Congress meets in a joint session to accept the votes of the Electoral College.

Under the rules, any member of Congress can join with a senator to raise objection to a state’s Electoral College results. Doing so would spark debate and votes. The expectation isn’t that anyone could overturn the results of the election, but it would be a political spectacle. 

Johnson said he will hold a hearing as chair of the Senate Homeland Security committee to understand more before he makes a decision.

“I would say it depends what we find out,” Johnson said, when asked whether he would not be a senator who tries to challenge the results on the Senate floor.

“I need more information, the American people need more information. I’m not ready to just close, slam the book on this thing,” he added. “At minimum we have to explore these issues, these irregularities, even if it doesn’t have an impact on this year’s election so that we can correct them and initiate controls, so we don’t have these same issues, same irregularities, same suspicions in the next election.”

The Wisconsin Republican said that he has not talked to President Trump about playing that role. 

Johnson said he met Tuesday with a group of House members, including Rep. Jim Jordan, to talk about the outcome of the election and election security. As a result of those talks, Johnson is planning to hold a hearing on the topic.

He said in a statement about that hearing:

“Today I gave notice for a hearing for next Wednesday titled ‘Examining Irregularities in the 2020 election.’ I am mindful that many of the issues that have been raised have been, and will continue to be, appropriately resolved in the courts. But the fact remains that a large percentage of the American public does not view the 2020 election result as legitimate because of apparent irregularities that have not been fully examined. That is not a sustainable state of affairs for our country. The only way to resolve suspicions is with full transparency and public awareness. That will be the goal of the hearing.” 
3 hr 26 min ago

Trump should "put the country first" and congratulate Biden after electors meet, GOP senator says

From CNN's Manu Raju

Sen. Lamar Alexander is seen during a hearing on June 30.
Sen. Lamar Alexander is seen during a hearing on June 30. Al Drago/Pool/Getty Images

Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander, who is retiring at year's end, told CNN that President Trump should congratulate Joe Biden and "put the country first" after electors vote on Monday to make Biden's win official.

Asked if Trump should concede after Monday, he said, "I think the votes are being counted, and states are certifying them and resolving disputes. And it's apparent when electors meet on Monday, Joe Biden is very likely to be the President-elect. And if he is, I hope the President will put the country first, congratulate Joe Biden and take pride in his considerable accomplishments, and help him off to a good start." 

"It's especially important that we have an orderly transition if there's going to be one because of the pandemic and the distribution of the vaccine. We don't need to lose one hour or one day in that distribution," he added.

Asked what would happen if he didn't concede, Alexander said with a laugh, "I think I gave you a good answer."