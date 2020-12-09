American Farm Bureau president applauds Biden’s pick for secretary of agriculture

Tom Vilsack speaks during a Senate Finance Committee hearing in Washington, DC, in 2019. Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The president of the American Farm Bureau applauded the news that President-elect Joe Biden is expected to nominate former Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack to serve as the next secretary of agriculture.

In a statement on Wednesday, AFB President Zippy Duvall called the news “welcome,” noting Vilsack’s “reputation for rising above partisanship to serve farmers and ranchers.”

Duvall says the two built a good relationship during Vilsack’s time as secretary of agriculture under President Obama.

“Tom Vilsack understands that the agriculture sector is far more complex than most people understand. He believes in a ‘big tent’ philosophy that supports all types of production and understands the importance of respecting farmers and ranchers as partners worthy of support in the race to achieve sustainability goals,” Duvall said.

Duvall said the two have been working together recently through Vilsack’s role as the president and CEO of the US Dairy Export Council – especially relating to the pandemic and its impact on farmers and ranchers.

“The pandemic revealed both the strengths and weaknesses of our food system, which Tom has had a front row seat to witness. Together, we must prepare to tackle a new farm bill and build on efforts to create a fair marketplace for US agriculture to compete globally” he said.