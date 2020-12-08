Live TV
15 min ago

Operation Warp Speed will meet with Biden transition team Thursday, White House vaccine chief says

From CNN's Naomi Thomas

Moncef Slaoui, chief scientific adviser of the Trump administration's Operation Warp Speed, said on Tuesday that they have a meeting planned on Thursday with President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team.

“We look forward to, you know, sharing all the information and working together,” Slaoui said on “Good Morning America.” 

“Our objective has always been outside of politics and making sure we make available these vaccines for the US people, and that’s what we’re doing,” Slaoui added.

The meeting will be held the same day as the FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, a panel of independent experts, will meet to review Pfizer's data and make a recommendation to the FDA about whether to authorize the vaccine.

16 min ago

Election results are locked in today thanks to "safe harbor." Here's what to know about the date.

Analysis from CNN's Paul LeBlanc and Zachary B. Wolf

President Trump's legal team for weeks has worked to delay the certification of Joe Biden's election win in a long-shot effort to create an opening for Trump stay in power.

On Tuesday, that small window for subversion officially closes.

That's because Tuesday is the "safe harbor" deadline under federal law. What that means is that when Congress tallies the electoral votes in January, it must accept electoral results that were certified before the deadline.

Most states have already certified their results. Missouri is set to certify on Tuesday. Others, like Hawaii, have delayed their formal procedures, but none of the battleground states that Trump's team was hoping to hold up will be in play after Tuesday.

CNN legal analyst Elie Honig puts it this way: The arrival of the safe harbor date should effectively extinguish any dying embers of hope even for the last few remaining election denialists. And what an utter disaster — legally and otherwise — the Trump team's effort to contest the election in the courts has been.

Trump's team sees the writing on the wall. There is a sense developing within Trump's legal team and what remains of his campaign staff that their efforts to overturn or delay the results of the election are coming to an end, multiple sources tell CNN.

But there's still room for drama. It's now up to the Electoral College to make Biden's victory completely official. 

On Dec. 14, electors will meet in their states to cast their votes for president and vice president. Those votes are later transmitted to officials and counted in a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6.

26 min ago

Biden will formally announce key members of his health team today

From CNN's Kate Sullivan

President-elect Joe Biden on Monday announced the health team that will lead his administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic when he takes office in January.

He is scheduled to formally introduce the team in an event today at 1:40 p.m. ET in Wilmington, Delaware.

Here are Biden's nominees and appointees:

  • California Attorney General Xavier Becerra is his nominee for secretary of Health and Human Services
  • Dr. Vivek Murthy is his nominee for US surgeon general
  • Dr. Rochelle Walensky as director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
  • Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith as the chair of his Covid-19 equity task force
  • Dr. Anthony Fauci will serve as chief medical adviser to the President on Covid-19 and will also continue in his role as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases
  • Biden transition co-chair and former Obama administration official Jeff Zients will serve as coordinator of the Covid-19 response and counselor to the President
  • Natalie Quillian, another Obama administration veteran, will serve as deputy coordinator of the Covid-19 response

The team will lead the administration's response as the US grapples with a pandemic that has killed more than 283,000 Americans and shut down businesses and schools across the country.

"This trusted and accomplished team of leaders will bring the highest level of integrity, scientific rigor, and crisis-management experience to one of the toughest challenges America has ever faced — getting the pandemic under control so that the American people can get back to work, back to their lives, and back to their loved ones," Biden said in a statement.

Fauci told CNN's John Berman on "New Day" Monday that he had worked with all of the other members of Biden's health team and praised them as "excellent choices."

29 min ago

Biden could arrive for his inauguration by train

From CNN's Dan Merica, Jeff Zeleny and Arlette Saenz

President-elect Joe Biden could return to the nation's capital for his inauguration ceremony the way he long bridged his life at home and his job in politics: On an Amtrak train from Wilmington, Delaware, to Washington, DC.

It would be a fitting moment for the man who took roughly 8,000 round trips on that same route during his time as senator and vice president — earning him the moniker "Amtrak Joe" — and who four years ago left Washington by train on his final day as vice president.

Biden's inauguration team is eyeing a rail arrival as one of a number of plans being discussed for the January celebration, Democrats familiar with the planning told CNN. The plan, first reported by Axios, is far from finalized and there is a great deal of uncertainty around all inauguration planning given the coronavirus pandemic, the Democrats cautioned. A spokesperson for Biden's presidential inaugural committee declined to comment.

Biden's deep ties to Amtrak and rail travel hark back to his earliest days in the US Senate. After losing his wife and daughter in a car accident in 1972, Biden rode the rails to and from Washington nearly every day to help raise his sons, Hunter and Beau.

Biden became one of the rail system's biggest proponents on Capitol Hill and continued to take the train to Wilmington — albeit less frequently — while vice president.

The roughly 90-minute ride between Wilmington and DC was so central to Biden's story that the then-senator launched his first presidential bid in 1987 at his hometown train station.

31 min ago

Biden selected his new Health secretary yesterday. Here's what we know about him.

From CNN's Jeff Zeleny, Kate Sullivan and Tami Luhby

President-elect Joe Biden nominated California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, the transition team announced Monday.

If confirmed by the Senate, Becerra would serve a critical role in the administration's response to a pandemic that has killed more than 282,000 Americans.

Becerra, a former member of Congress, emerged as the leading contender for the critical role after other candidates with more health care expertise were ruled out.

The New York Times was first to report the expected nomination.

Here are some key things to know about Becerra:

  • Becerra is the first Latino to serve as the attorney general of California and has been in the post since 2017.
  • He has been a fierce opponent of President Trump, and the state of California has brought more than 100 lawsuits against the President and his administration's policies.
  • More than half of the lawsuits are over environmental policies, according to the Los Angeles Times, that the Trump administration had either put in place or removed.
  • Becerra has also been a leader in the fight to protect the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, an Obama-era program that Trump has attempted to abolish that has shielded from deportation certain undocumented immigrants who came to the US as children.
  • One of Becerra's highest-profile health care roles recently has been chief defender of the Affordable Care Act in court.With the Trump administration joining a coalition of Republican state attorneys general fighting to invalidate the landmark health reform law, Becerra has led a group of Democratic attorneys general arguing why the law remains valid. At issue is whether Congress' reducing the penalty for not having health insurance to zero rendered the individual mandate unconstitutional, which would cause the entire law to fall.
35 min ago

Here's who is leading Biden's inaugural committee

Five new co-chairs were named Monday to help with the Biden Presidential Inaugural Committee.

Led by South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn, a key ally of President-elect Joe Biden, the new committee members include:

  • Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
  • Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti
  • Delaware Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester
  • Louisiana Rep. Cedric Richmond

“Kamala and I are honored and grateful to these leaders for joining our inaugural committee as co-chairs and helping to organize a safe inauguration for all Americans," Biden said in a statement.

"These leaders reflect the strength, spirit, and diversity of America and have always held a steadfast commitment to restoring the soul of the nation, building back the middle class, and unifying the country. We are proud of their support and know they will help plan an inauguration that will reflect our nation’s shared values.” 