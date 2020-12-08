President-elect Joe Biden could return to the nation's capital for his inauguration ceremony the way he long bridged his life at home and his job in politics: On an Amtrak train from Wilmington, Delaware, to Washington, DC.
It would be a fitting moment for the man who took roughly 8,000 round trips on that same route during his time as senator and vice president — earning him the moniker "Amtrak Joe" — and who four years ago left Washington by train on his final day as vice president.
Biden's inauguration team is eyeing a rail arrival as one of a number of plans being discussed for the January celebration, Democrats familiar with the planning told CNN. The plan, first reported by Axios, is far from finalized and there is a great deal of uncertainty around all inauguration planning given the coronavirus pandemic, the Democrats cautioned. A spokesperson for Biden's presidential inaugural committee declined to comment.
Biden's deep ties to Amtrak and rail travel hark back to his earliest days in the US Senate. After losing his wife and daughter in a car accident in 1972, Biden rode the rails to and from Washington nearly every day to help raise his sons, Hunter and Beau.
Biden became one of the rail system's biggest proponents on Capitol Hill and continued to take the train to Wilmington — albeit less frequently — while vice president.
The roughly 90-minute ride between Wilmington and DC was so central to Biden's story that the then-senator launched his first presidential bid in 1987 at his hometown train station.
