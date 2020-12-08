Thousands of Georgia voters have registered or updated their voter status since Election Day

A poll worker waits for voters to arrive at a polling location in Atlanta, Georgia, on November 3. Megan Varner/Getty Images

Yesterday was the voter registration deadline for the Georgia runoffs. The crucial election will determine which party controls the Senate.

Under Georgia law, people must be at least 17-and-a-half years old to register and 18 to vote, which means that a bloc of voters who were too young to vote on Election Day but will turn 18 by Jan. 5, could register to vote in the state’s runoffs.

Between Election Day and Monday, voter engagement organizations worked to register as many soon-to-be 18-year-olds – and other voters who were previously unregistered — as possible.

According to Rock the Vote, the national nonpartisan voter engagement organization, nearly 3,000 Georgia voters registered or updated their voter registration status through the organization’s platform between Nov. 4 and Monday, Rock the Vote first told CNN Tuesday.

For its part, March For Our Lives Georgia – which uses Rock the Vote’s platform – registered over 200 new voters alone during that same time period, the organization told CNN. March For Our Lives Georgia is the state chapter of the national nonpartisan gun violence prevention organization.

“In 2020 our goal was to achieve the highest youth voter turnout and we saw the impact that had. These newly registered voters will be the catapult of change that we desperately need,” Mina Turabi, State Director for March For Our Lives Georgia, told CNN.

And while Sunrise Movement, the progressive youth-led climate organization, does not register voters directly, the organization says it committed 2,600 soon to be 18-year-old voters to register in Georgia between Nov. 3 and Monday. Although Sunrise does not register voters through their site, volunteers with the organization made phone calls and sent texts to pledge 2,600 new voters.

“Our youth understand the urgency of the moment and they are rising to the occasion to meet the need that we have to flip the Senate in our favor,” Shanté Wolfe, coordinated campaigns director at Sunrise, told CNN.

March For Our Lives Georgia and Sunrise are both part of Peaches for Progress, a youth-led initiative that convened a number of organizations to engage young voters in Georgia ahead of the runoff elections including Future Coalition, Georgia NAACP youth and college, Georgia Youth Poll Worker Project, Blue Future, Civic Georgia, 18 by Vote, Georgia for the Planet, Earth Gaurdians, Fridays for the Future Atlanta, Pride in Running and March On.