Here's what the key members of Biden's health team said today

President-elect Joe Biden just introduced key members of his health team.

Here some of what Biden's picks had to say.

Xavier Becerra Pool

Xavier Becerra, Secretary of Health and Human Services nominee

Becerra said that at HHS "tackling pandemics, saving lives, keeping us healthy should be our calling card."

He added that under his direction, the agency "won't forget there is a second H in HHS — Human Services."

"The work we do for our children, seniors and disabled. They will stand all in a Biden-Harris HHS," he said.

Dr. Vivek Murthy Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

Dr. Vivek Murthy, US Surgeon General nominee

Murthy said he will work to bring policies across government so that schools, work places and communities "can be forces for strengthening our health and well-being."

"But the truth is, that the very best policies and even the best vaccines and treatments will not heal our nation unless we also overcome the fear, anxiety, anger and distrust that so many Americans are feeling right now."

Dr. Rochelle Walensky Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, incoming CDC director

Walensky said she is honored to work with an administration "that understands leading with science is only way to deliver breakthroughs, deliver hope and bring our nation back to full strength."

"To the American people and to each and every one of you at the CDC, I promise to work with you, to harness the power of American science, to fight this virus and prevent unnecessary illness and deaths so that we can all get back to our lives."

Dr. Anthony Fauci Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Covid-19 chief medical adviser

Fauci called the Covid-19 pandemic the "toughest" public health crisis "we have ever faced as a nation."

"The road ahead will not be easy. We have got a lot of hard and demanding work to do in the next year. But as we have done during previous crises, I also know we can get through this pandemic together as a nation," he said.

Jeff Zients Susan Walsh/AP

Jeff Zients, coordinator of Covid-19 response

Zients said the Biden-Harris administration "will utilize the full capacity of the federal government to get this pandemic under control."

Zients said the team will, "harness and examine the data to expand testing to deliver equipment and PPE to those on the front lines. To provide resources for schools and businesses, to operate safely. To address the racial disparities and inequities of this pandemic."

He added that they will rejoin the global fight against Covid-19. "Because no one is safe until everyone is safe," he said.

Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith Pool

Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, Covid-19 equity task force chair

Nunez-Smith said it is "not a coincidence and not a matter of genetics that more than 70% of African-Americans and more than 60% of Latinx Americans personally know someone who has been hospitalized or died from Covid-19."

"The same disparities ingrained in our economy are our housing system, food system, our justice system and so many other areas of our society have conspired in this moment to create a grief gap that we cannot ignore," she said.

Nunez-Smith added it is "our societal obligation to ensure equitable access to testing, treatments and vaccines."