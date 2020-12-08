Biden is introducing key members of his health team. Here's who he is nominating. 

Pool

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are introducing key members of their health team at an event happening now in Wilmington, Delaware.

The team will be tasked with leading the administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 284,000 people as of Tuesday morning and closed businesses and schools across the country.

"As all of you know, I know that out of our collective pain we're going to find collective purpose. To control the pandemic, to save lives, and to heal as a nation," Biden said. "Today, I'm pleased to announce a team who's going to do just that. It's a team of world-class experts at the top of their fields, crisis tested, defined by a deep sense of duty, honor and patriotism."

Here’s who Biden is nominating and appointing:

Xavier Becerra , California's attorney general, as his nominee for secretary of Health and Human Services. Becerra would be the first Latino to lead HHS if confirmed by the United States Senate.

, California's attorney general, as his nominee for secretary of Health and Human Services. Becerra would be the first Latino to lead HHS if confirmed by the United States Senate. Dr. Vivek Murthy , who was US surgeon general in the Obama administration, as his nominee for surgeon general. Murthy will also require Senate confirmation.

, who was US surgeon general in the Obama administration, as his nominee for surgeon general. Murthy will also require Senate confirmation. Dr. Anthony Fauci will serve as chief medical adviser to the President on coronavirus and will also continue in his role as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

will serve as chief medical adviser to the President on coronavirus and will also continue in his role as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Jeff Zients , Biden transition co-chair and former Obama administration official, will serve as coordinator of the Covid-19 response and counselor to the President.

, Biden transition co-chair and former Obama administration official, will serve as coordinator of the Covid-19 response and counselor to the President. Natalie Quillian, another Obama administration veteran, will serve as deputy coordinator of the Covid-19 response.

another Obama administration veteran, will serve as deputy coordinator of the Covid-19 response. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the chief of the infectious diseases division at Massachusetts General Hospital, as director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

the chief of the infectious diseases division at Massachusetts General Hospital, as director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, a co-chair of Biden's transition team, as the chair of his Covid-19 equity task force.

Fauci, Zients and Quillian will not require Senate confirmation to serve in their posts. Walensky and Nunez-Smith will also not require Senate confirmation.

"They've been advising me for a long time. And they're going to get ready on day one to spare not a single effort to get this pandemic under control," Biden said of his team. "So we can get back to work, get back to our lives, get back to our loved ones," he added.