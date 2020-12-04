Biden discusses what his inauguration will look like in a pandemic: "The key is keeping people safe"

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to the press at the State Department in Washington, DC, on November 24. Saul Loeb/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

State Department officials who work with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have told the career transition team at the State Department that he will meet with the incoming Biden team at the right time, according to two sources familiar with the message.

It comes as a bit of a surprise from Pompeo who has not yet publicly recognized President-elect Joe Biden’s victory or openly welcomed the incoming Biden team, even though outgoing secretaries of state in the past have met with their successors as a show of good faith and commitment to US national security regardless of political party.

During the transition from President George W. Bush to President Barack Obama then-Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice had dinner with Hillary Clinton, who Obama had selected to lead his State Department. After the dinner Rice said that Clinton would do a great job as America’s top diplomat.

Pompeo was also able to draw from the advice of former secretaries when he was picked to be Trump’s second secretary of state in 2018. He reached out to every living former Secretary of State, no matter the party, for advice after being nominated.

“That’s the kind of style he has,” Brian Bulatao, who worked with Pompeo at the CIA and went with him to the State Department, told the New York Times at the time.

Pompeo’s willingness to meet with Biden’s team, through those he works with at the State Department, comes as he has not publicly committed to meeting with anyone on Biden’s team.

“You asked my wisdom for the next administration. They’re plenty smart enough. They’ll figure their way through this,” Pompeo said on Friday, before saying to world leaders that Biden’s team is not going to pick the right path forward on Iran.

Pompeo has also said “we’ll make this work” of the transition at the department, but he has not detailed what he means by that.

His comments last month about there being a smooth transition to a second Trump administration, which some said was a joke, also created confusion and anger within the ranks of career US diplomats. But those comments were met with praise by Trump.

Pompeo has not yet talked to Tony Blinken, Biden’s pick to be secretary of state, he said at the end of last month. It remains unclear if Pompeo intends to meet with Blinken one-on-one or meet with the group of Biden transition officials at the State Department.