President-elect Joe Biden vowed today that his Cabinet will "look like the country" following increasing pressure to further diversify his administration.

"I'm going to keep my commitment that the administration both in the White House and outside in the cabinet is going to look like the country," he said in his first joint interview with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris today.

Activists and elected officials have insisted that Biden is not doing enough to meet his promise of creating an administration that reflects the nation's diversity.

The latest effort comes from members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, who in a letter obtained by CNN, requested that Biden appoint either California Attorney General Xavier Becerra or Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez to serve as the US Attorney General.

"We are confident that either would lead the Department with distinction, champion equal protection under the law, and advance the cause of justice for all Americans," the letter read.

So far, Biden has named four people of color to his Cabinet:

UN Ambassador nominee Linda Thomas-Greenfield, a Black woman

Secretary of Homeland Security nominee Alejandro Mayorkas, a Cuban American man who would be the first Latino to serve in the position if confirmed by the Senate

Neera Tanden, who is the first woman of color and first South Asian person nominated to lead the Office of Management and Budget

Cecilia Rouse, a Black woman, was nominated to chair the Council of Economic Advisers, a position which Biden announced last week he will elevate to the Cabinet level

Biden, however, named White nominees to two of the highest-profile Cabinet positions -- secretary of state and treasury secretary. Black and Latino leaders are concerned that people of color are primarily being nominated to second-tier positions in Biden's administration and urging Biden to choose diverse candidates fill the remaining high-profile positions, saying it will give underrepresented groups a voice in the nation's leadership.

Their demands come as the nation reels from police killings of Black people, massive protests calling for racial equality this year and President Trump's anti-immigration policies.

Leaders from seven Black-led civil rights groups say they requested a meeting to discuss the need for more Black nominees to Biden's Cabinet.

Biden said he is meeting with members of the NAACP on Tuesday.

"My job is to keep my commitment and to make the decisions. And when it's all over, people will take a look and say, I promise you, you'll see the most diverse cabinet, representative of all folks, Asian-Americans, African-Americans, Latinos, LGBTQ, across the board," he said

"And so, I think — and they are forthcoming in the next month or so," Biden added.