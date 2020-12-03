Fauci will meet with Biden's transition team today

A group of lawmakers and civil rights groups are demanding that President-elect Joe Biden appoint Black and Latino nominees to some of the remaining high-level Cabinet positions, as Biden faces increasing pressure to diversify his administration.

The push comes as activists and elected officials insist that Biden is not doing enough to meet his promise of creating an administration that reflects the nation's diversity.

The latest effort comes from members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, who in a letter obtained by CNN, requested that Biden appoint either California Attorney General Xavier Becerra or Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez to serve as the US Attorney General.

"We are confident that either would lead the Department with distinction, champion equal protection under the law, and advance the cause of justice for all Americans," the letter read.

The caucus is scheduled to meet today with incoming White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain, as well as key Biden transition team leaders Jeffrey Zients and Ted Kaufman.

This will be the first official meeting between the transition and the caucus, according to a person familiar with the planning, and the expectation is it will be an opportunity for members to ask questions and continue their push for a series of candidates they'd like to see in Cabinet positions.

So far, Biden has named four people of color to his Cabinet: UN Ambassador nominee Linda Thomas-Greenfield, a Black woman, Secretary of Homeland Security nominee Alejandro Mayorkas, a Cuban American man who would be the first Latino to serve in the position if confirmed by the Senate, and Neera Tanden, who is the first woman of color and first South Asian person nominated to lead the Office of Management and Budget.

Cecilia Rouse, a Black woman, was nominated to chair the Council of Economic Advisers, a position which Biden announced last week he will elevate to the Cabinet level.

Biden, however, named White nominees to two of the highest-profile Cabinet positions — secretary of state and treasury secretary.

Black and Latino leaders are concerned that people of color are primarily being nominated to second-tier positions in Biden's administration and urging Biden to choose diverse candidates fill the remaining high-profile positions, saying it will give underrepresented groups a voice in the nation's leadership.

Here's a look at who Biden has selected so far:

Leaders from seven Black-led civil rights groups say they requested a meeting to discuss the need for more Black nominees to Biden's Cabinet.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this post incorrectly stated how many people of color Biden has named to his Cabinet. He has named four.